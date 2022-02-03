Millennial demand is driving up prices in neighborhoods with kids, and the trend is growing

A record number of Americans will reach the peak age for first-time home buyers this year, adding to an already competitive market for homes in family-friendly neighborhoods

SEATTLE, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home values are growing fastest in areas with the highest share of kids, reflecting the impact millennial house hunters are making on family-friendly neighborhoods with a shortage of homes for sale. A record number of millennials will reach key age milestones for home buyersi over the next two years, which may accelerate price gains even further.

The top 10% of ZIP codes with the largest share of kids in each county analyzed saw an average of 21.3% growth from October 2020 to October 2021, compared to 17.6% in ZIP codes with the smallest share of kids. That trend started in 2013, which, not coincidentally, was the year the oldest millennials turned 32, the age when many new parents buy their first homes. That's the median age of first-time home buyers and one year older than the median age of fathers with newborns.ii

"As millennials go, so goes the housing market, and we are seeing now, as millennials age, that they are looking for homes that fit the needs of growing families," said Zillow economist Nicole Bachaud. "Millennial demand has helped push up home prices in areas with the most children. Competition for homes in these family-friendly areas should intensify in the coming years as more millennials reach the key age of 32, adding to the affordability squeeze."

Zillow analyzed 421 U.S. counties,iii representing 71% of the country's population. ZIP codes with more residents under 18 years oldiv are associated with higher home value growth in nearly two-thirds of the counties studied. Many of the counties where this relationship does not hold true are vacation destinations, where part-time residents have unconventional housing demands. Home value growth in these family-friendly areas began to outpace nearby ZIP codes in 2013, and the correlation between kids and home value growth has been nearly perfect for each year since 2017.

That first wave of early-30s millennials had the benefit of discounted home prices as a result of the Great Recession; home values in these family-friendly ZIP codes were hit particularly hard between 2008 and 2011, in the midst of the nationwide housing crash. Today's first-time home buyers are encountering a much different market, especially as home price growth has reached record highs during the pandemic.

The snowball of millennials reaching peak age for first-time home buyers has grown during the past nine years, and is about to turn into an avalanche. Nearly 200,000 more Americans will turn 32 this year than did so in 2021 ― the biggest jump since the transition from Generation X to millennials in 2013 — and even more will do so in 2023. This demographic reality should fuel even faster price growth in family-friendly ZIP codes over the next two years, making saving for a down payment even more challenging for first-time buyers.

This effect is strongest in counties that encompass the cities of Norfolk, Virginia; Washington, D.C.; Portland, Oregon; Austin, Texas; and Seattle. Counties where this trend does not hold true include those encompassing Galveston, Texas; Santa Barbara, California; and Ocean City, New Jersey.

Metro Area* ZIP Code with Highest % of Kids ZIP Code With Lowest % of Kids ZIP

Code % of

Kids Year-over-Year Home

Value Growth (Dec.

2021) ZIP

Code % of

Kids Year-over-Year Home

Value Growth (Dec.

2021) New York, NY 08701 48.3% 28.2% 07756 2.2% 20.3% Los Angeles, CA 92694 37.0% 25.2% 92637 0.2% 10.9% Chicago, IL 60585 34.1% 16.9% 60606 3.6% -0.8% Dallas, TX 75253 36.5% 22.7% 75207 1.7% 16.0% Philadelphia, PA 08104 32.6% 35.9% 19102 3.3% -1.5% Houston, TX 77032 40.6% 14.9% 77002 1.1% 4.2% Washington, D.C. 22060 41.1% 7.8% 20037 2.1% 0.1% Miami, FL 33327 33.8% 22.7% 33480 4.9% 30.4% Atlanta, GA 30021 33.3% 26.5% 30303 1.0% 8.6% Boston, MA 02052 29.9% 15.3% 02215 2.4% 0.6% San Francisco, CA 94621 31.4% 15.6% 94704 3.2% 10.9% Detroit, MI 48210 35.4% -0.1% 48226 3.2% 7.7% Riverside, CA 92301 34.4% 29.6% 92210 5.1% 30.1% Phoenix, AZ 85297 36.4% 34.3% 85351 0.4% 29.5% Seattle, WA 98439 34.4% 25.2% 98101 2.9% 3.6% Minneapolis, MN 55411 35.7% 7.1% 55401 3.5% 0.3% San Diego, CA 91906 33.0% 22.7% 92101 4.8% 15.0% St. Louis, MO 63106 34.7% 19.3% 63102 2.6% 5.7% Tampa, FL 33547 34.8% 30.2% 33573 6.1% 31.7% Baltimore, MD 20755 32.4% 8.0% 21202 11.0% 11.2% Denver, CO 80238 35.0% 17.5% 80202 2.2% 8.3% Pittsburgh, PA 15110 30.1% 15.6% 15213 3.2% 11.6% Portland, OR 97140 29.3% 20.3% 97209 3.5% 0.5% Charlotte, NC 28088 30.4% 25.5% 28202 7.9% 13.0% Sacramento, CA 95742 30.4% 23.2% 95814 6.5% 4.3% San Antonio, TX 78242 32.2% 15.4% 78215 4.8% 13.5% Orlando, FL 34773 35.7% 27.7% 32801 8.2% 16.0% Cincinnati, OH 45232 47.4% 25.2% 45219 6.1% 14.8% Cleveland, OH 44104 32.2% 20.5% 44114 4.5% 15.8% Kansas City, MO 64126 36.7% 35.3% 64105 3.0% 8.5% Las Vegas, NV 89086 37.0% 26.2% 89029 7.6% 24.8% Columbus, OH 43211 32.2% 37.1% 43215 1.9% 6.0% Indianapolis, IN 46235 32.4% 21.4% 46204 2.5% 7.4% San Jose, CA 95020 27.8% 19.9% 95113 2.3% -0.3% Austin, TX 78724 34.1% 50.2% 78701 1.8% 23.4% Virginia Beach, VA 23523 35.3% 17.7% 23517 8.4% 12.1% Nashville, TN 37086 31.5% 27.8% 37201 3.8% 15.2% Providence, RI 02907 28.4% 17.5% 02903 5.3% 12.3% Milwaukee, WI 53218 34.4% 19.1% 53202 2.4% 7.1% Jacksonville, FL 32081 29.3% 35.0% 32202 7.3% 22.7% Memphis, TN 38126 35.6% 24.2% 38103 6.5% 13.1% Oklahoma City, OK 73119 37.8% 21.5% 73102 2.6% 11.0% Louisville, KY 40210 31.8% 20.3% 40202 6.1% 2.4% Hartford, CT 06120 34.2% 15.2% 06103 3.9% 10.9% Richmond, VA 23120 32.7% 15.8% 23230 13.0% 15.3% New Orleans, LA 70447 32.6% 14.4% 70116 11.5% 1.7% Buffalo, NY 14212 29.4% 28.6% 14222 8.6% 12.4% Raleigh, NC 27571 37.2% 32.0% 27605 8.7% 20.9% Birmingham, AL 35091 30.8% 13.6% 35233 2.3% 12.0% Salt Lake City, UT 84096 41.6% 29.9% 84102 6.3% 21.1%

*Table ordered by market size

