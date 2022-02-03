North Highland Earns Best Place to Work in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index North Highland announces its results from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's assessment of LGBTQ workplace equality

ATLANTA, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has earned recognition as a Best Place to Work on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index, the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. North Highland joins the ranks of 1,271 major U.S. businesses that were also ranked in the 2022 CEI.

Alex Bombeck, CEO of North Highland, said, "Across my career, when I think about the best companies I've worked for the reason they stand out is because of the people. I love the opportunities that North Highland provides to highlight, celebrate and integrate differences among our employees. This not only makes us more effective as consultants and business leaders, but also creates a welcoming, inclusive environment for both our employees and clients."

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign senior vice president of programs, research and training. "We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere."

The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies, but also helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad. In 2002, the first year of the CEI, only 13 companies achieved a top-score, demonstrating the incredible impact the CEI has had on the business world over the past 20 years. This year's CEI reflects growth across every measurement category, from the adoption of inclusive non-discrimination policies to equitable healthcare benefits for transgender employees.

"North Highland is committed to creating a work culture that values differences and embraces diversity. This includes our LGBTQ+ community, which has made an incredible impact at our firm," said Sucheta Misra, associate vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion and social impact leader at North Highland. "Our inclusion on the Corporate Equality Index is a welcome recognition and strong encouragement to continue our efforts to bring about positive change in our workplace."

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million outside of the U.S. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at http://www.hrc.org/cei.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer and operational expertise, we're the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate.

Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 4,500 experts in 60+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

For more information, visit http://www.northhighland.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

