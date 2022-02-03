Peru completes switch to use of Argus prices for fuel imports

HOUSTON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peru's commodity regulator Osinergmin has switched to using Argus prices to monitor imports of gasoline, diesel, jet and bunker fuel, LPG and biofuels, from this January.

Argus Media Logo (PRNewsfoto/Argus Media) (PRNewswire)

Published by global energy and commodity price reporting agency Argus, the prices are based on the active US Gulf coast markets from which Peru sources most of its approximately 200,000 b/d of oil imports. Transportation costs published in Argus Freight are also included in the monitoring process.

Osinergmin adds further variables to account for demurrage, quality adjustments, port, terminal and pipeline costs and publishes the resulting fully costed prices on its website every Monday.

Peruvian state-owned oil company PetroPeru, which is responsible for more than half of Peru's imports, started using Argus to price its import tenders in 2017. This latest move by the regulator means that other importers will now be expected to base their own prices on Argus assessments, which offer accurate and transparent measures of value.

Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said: "We welcome the decision of the Peruvian regulator to switch to Argus prices. We work hard to provide representative and useful price information about these key energy markets. Osinergmin's choice of Argus is a valued endorsement of the quality of our work."

The official prices are based on Argus price assessments as published in Argus US Products, Argus International LPG, Argus Americas Biofuels, Argus Biofuels and Argus Freight

