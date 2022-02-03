SHARP DEBUTS COMPACT KITCHEN APPLIANCE SUITE TO ACCOMMODATE MODERN FLOOR PLANS

The brand's second kitchen suite will offer a range of signature appliances in smaller sizes, designed to seamlessly integrate into tight spaces.

MONTVALE, N.J., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) kicks off this week, Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA) today announced a suite of Compact Kitchen Appliances. Building on its original built-in appliance lineup that debuted in 2019, the Compact Kitchen suite offers the same high quality as their larger counterparts, while offering additional flexibility for consumers with smaller kitchen layouts, especially in urban areas.

Sharp's Compact Kitchen Appliance suite is comprised of nine 24-in built-in appliances.

The Compact Kitchen Appliance lineup includes the new Sharp Dishwasher with Alexa-enabled voice commands, adding to a growing list of Sharp appliances with smart home integration capabilities. In addition, smaller induction and radiant cooktops will be added to Sharp's current cooktop offerings for even more customer options based on their preferences and kitchen compatibility. Sharp's signature Smart Combi Steam Oven is also receiving a 24-inch version, and a slim refrigerator rounds out the mix, offering maximum food storage capabilities with minimal space requirements.

"As we build out our home appliance brand, we have the opportunity to pair innovation with accessibility," said Jim Sanduski, President, SHCA. "Our goal with the Compact Kitchen Appliance suite is to bring Sharp appliances to kitchens of different shapes and sizes, extending Sharp's rich cooking heritage to new consumers in the process."

24-inch Radiant Cooktop with Side Accessories (SCR2442FB) – Available now. $999.99

24-inch Built-In Smart Convection Microwave Drawer Oven (SMD2499FS) – Available now. $1,999.99

24-inch Wall-Mount Chimney Range Hood (SHC2432FS) – Available now. $499.99

24-inch Over-The-Range Microwave Oven (SMO1461GS) – Available April 2022 . $499.99

24-inch Smart Combi Steam Oven (SSC2489GS) – Available April 2022 . $2,499.99

24-inch Slim Bottom-Mount Refrigerator (SJB1255GS) – Available April 2022 . $1,299.99

24-inch Induction Cooktop with Side Accessories (SCH2443GB) – Available May 2022. $1,499.99

24-inch Convection Built-In Wall Oven (SWA2450FS) – Available June 2022 . $1,499.99

24-inch Smart Dishwasher, Works with Alexa (SDW6767HS) – Available June 2022 . $999.99

"Sharp Home Electronics Company of America is committed to providing customers with high-quality, innovative home appliances that speak to our ethos, 'Simply Better Living,'" said Peter Weedfald, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, SHCA. "This Compact Kitchen Appliance suite does just that, expanding our product lineup to bring smarter and simpler cooking to even more kitchen layouts."

In addition to the Compact Kitchen Appliance suite, Sharp also unveiled two new Smart Air Purifiers and Humidifiers with Plasmacluster Ion Technology for large rooms – the KCP70UW and KCP110UW. Both air purifiers will be compatible with Alexa-enabled and Google devices and available to purchase as early as April 2022.

For more details on available Compact Kitchen Appliances, to stay updated on upcoming appliances, and to find retailers visit shop.sharpusa.com.

About Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA) – Montvale, NJ

SHCA is the U.S. Consumer Products Group of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. sales subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, a worldwide developer and manufacturer of one-of-a-kind premium technology products. SHCA includes the manufacturing of premium home appliances in Memphis, TN together with the sales & marketing and servicing of home electronics based in Montvale, NJ. Leading products include Sharp Carousel®, Microwave Drawer™ ovens, SuperSteam+™ ovens, and Plasmacluster® Ion air purifiers.

Sharp Corporation appears on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2022 and received a 2021 award for Best Places to Work in NJ. Learn more at shop.sharpusa.com.

Sharp, Carousel, Microwave Drawer, SuperSteam+, Plasmacluster, and all related trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sharp Corporation and/or its affiliated companies. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

