The University of Arizona Global Campus Announces New Provost

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) announced that Sarah B. Steinberg, Ed.D., has been named Provost and Senior Vice President at UAGC. UAGC President Paul Pastorek announced the appointment this week.

"My goal is to help UAGC become the 'go-to institution' for best practices in adult learning..." Dr. Steinberg said.

Dr. Steinberg joined the University in 2018 as a consultant to leadership at the former Ashford University on KPI metrics. Since April 2021, Steinberg has served as Chief of Staff in the UAGC Office of the President and continued in that role as she began serving as the Interim Provost in early January 2022.

"Dr. Steinberg's academic experience and leadership throughout the years – in tandem with her commitment to identifying and implementing contemporary solutions to providing high quality educational opportunities for our students – made her the ideal choice," President Pastorek said. "I invited her to be the Provost and was delighted when she accepted – evidence of her loyalty to UAGC and her enthusiasm for the mission of the University. I look forward to continue working with Dr. Steinberg to make UAGC the best source for our students in pursuing their educational goals and objectives."

An adjunct faculty member at the University of Pennsylvania and Georgetown University, and long-time executive leader in online and adult education, Steinberg has had a passion throughout her career for higher education. Prior to joining UAGC, she served in numerous leadership roles at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. During her tenure of 20 years, Steinberg advanced into central leadership roles as Senior Associate Dean, Vice Provost for Student Affairs, and Executive Vice Provost for Online and Graduate Part-time Education.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Steinberg as Provost at UAGC. She brings a wealth of experience in building and scaling online universities and is focused on exceptional academic experiences for students," Dr. Nivine Megahed, Chair of the UAGC Board of Directors, said. "Dr. Steinberg has the ability to attract, retain, and develop the academic talent that is so vital to the institution, coupled with broad knowledge of the operations of the entire academic enterprise."

In 2014, Steinberg founded a nationally recognized higher education consulting firm, Frogstone Strategies, specializing in advising leaders of adult and online education. She has been an advisor to university presidents and other senior leaders on strategic planning issues related to the rapidly expanding field of professional and continuing education online and onsite.

"I am particularly focused on leveraging faculty engagement and technology as a means of guiding our students toward successful completion of their educational goals," Dr. Steinberg said. "At UAGC, we have the experience and expertise throughout the organization to be best in class and exemplars in the higher ed community for supporting and embracing our students in a personalized fashion. My goal is to help UAGC become the 'go-to institution' for best practices in adult learning at scale."

Steinberg received her Doctorate in Higher Education Management from the University of Pennsylvania; an MBA in Finance and Marketing from Northwestern University; and a B.S. and Master's in Civil Engineering from Cornell University.

About University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 35,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu.

