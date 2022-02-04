Internet Provider to Bring Up To 5 Gigabits of Symmetrical Bandwidth from its State-of-the-Art Fiber Network to Residences

BLUEPEAK TO BRING A FASTER, MORE RELIABLE INTERNET TO PAWHUSKA, OK Internet Provider to Bring Up To 5 Gigabits of Symmetrical Bandwidth from its State-of-the-Art Fiber Network to Residences

PAWHUSKA, Okla., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluepeak, an innovative internet provider, announced today that it has received franchise approval from the city of Pawhuska, Oklahoma, to build a high-speed fiber network to meet the growing needs of the community, today and in the future. The approximately $2 million expansion effort will bring Bluepeak service to more than 2,000 residences and businesses in Pawhuska.

"We can't wait for the community of Pawhuska to see we mean it when we say, 'we're relentlessly for our customers' at Bluepeak," said Rich Fish, CEO of Bluepeak. "The city of Pawhuska has been an ideal partner in our effort to build a next-generation, fiber-to-the-home network that will better connect homes, businesses and organizations across Pawhuska."

With Bluepeak's advanced fiber connection, residential customers can get up to 5 gigabits-per-second (Gbps) of symmetrical bandwidth (upload and download) and businesses can get up to 10 Gbps and beyond of symmetrical bandwidth. Bluepeak's fiber network will provide faster speeds, better connectivity, and the bandwidth to connect more devices for internet, streaming, gaming and more.

"We are excited Bluepeak has chosen to expand their services to Pawhuska," said Pawhuska City Manager Jerry Eubanks. "We look forward to their groundbreaking next year and welcome their investment in our community."

About Bluepeak

Bluepeak is building a faster, more reliable internet without the things that get in the way of great service—like red tape, hidden fees, and slow response times. Offering up to 5 gigabits of speed for residential customers and 10 gigabits for businesses, Bluepeak is a whole new ballgame — from internet to TV, to connecting every device in a home, to powering a business, Bluepeak not only provides the best fiber connections in the communities it serves, but also meets the growing needs for how its customers live.

Bluepeak (Clarity Telecom LLC) is known as Vast Broadband today in South Dakota and portions of western Minnesota until those markets rebrand as Bluepeak in the summer of 2022. Visit www.meetbluepeak.com to learn more.

