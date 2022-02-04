Gartner Chooses Tellennium for 2021 Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tellennium - a technology expense management firm - today announced its inclusion in Gartner's Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services (TEM).1 Tellennium is included for the third consecutive year in the report alongside other Representative TEM Pure-Play Vendors for Global Delivery profiled by Gartner in the report.

"Tellennium is excited to be recognized again by Gartner as an industry leading TEM provider," shared Greg McIntyre, Tellennium's CEO and Founder.

Tellennium offers TEM services for wired, wireless, cloud, utilities, IoT, assets, and services for large to extra-large companies with headquarters in North America, many of which have a global presence.

Notable value-added features and benefits of Tellennium's Management of Things ® platform, as highlighted by Gartner, include:

U.S.-based customer support and international support in Europe , Asia Pacific , Latin America , Middle East , and India

Fully carrier/service provider agnostic, any commissions are transferred back to clients as savings

A single platform for mobility, wireline, SaaS, and other services

Currency conversion and exchange rate calculation

Cancel at any time for any reason policy

International payments

Electronic rebates

Tellennium began serving clients in 1999 and added its TEM SaaS platform in 2001. Recently, Tellennium named its platform Management of Things (MoT®) because it covers a multitude of expenses, services, and assets, e.g., infrastructure (cloud), connectivity (fixed, wireless, UCaaS, WAN, SD-WAN, and others), support, software/services licensing, and utilities. MoT was also recognized by AOTMP as the Hottest New IT Solution in 2021.

"Tellennium has invested significant resources ensuring that our customers receive the best software and support," said McIntyre. "Having Gartner recognize Tellennium's success, achievements, and differentiators in the market validates Tellennium's strategic direction."

Tellennium continues to improve its platform scalability and performance as necessitated by continued market growth. Additional platform improvements include multi-level approval workflows and validation through their Mobility store and MACD processes and utilization of RPA technology for improved efficiency. New enhancements, features, and functionality improvements occur monthly with each new release of their MoT platform.

1 Gartner, "Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services," Katja Ruud, Lisa Unden-Farboud, Pablo Arriandiaga, December 22, 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Tellennium

Tellennium's proven technology expense management solutions give business enterprises accurate, visible, mineable data across enterprise networks. This equips IT and financial professionals with the information they need to reduce expenses, optimize their networks, and make decisions that support digital transformation strategies. Visit our website to learn more.

View original content:

SOURCE Tellennium Inc.