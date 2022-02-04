Premise also found that over 60% of Ukrainians feel that their country should join NATO if invited.

OVER 75% OF UKRAINIANS WOULD WANT U.S. MILITARY SUPPORT IN THE EVENT OF A RUSSIAN INVASION, PREMISE SURVEY FINDS Premise also found that over 60% of Ukrainians feel that their country should join NATO if invited.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premise, the innovative new platform that democratizes the way data is sourced, analyzed, and applied, recently released the results from its new Ukraine survey. This poll found, among other insights, that 78% of Ukrainians like and trust the U.S. over Russia and 49% consider the U.S. to be Ukraine's most important ally. Overall, Ukrainian men tended to be more pro-Western than Ukrainian women.

Respondents shared their thoughts on a potential Russian invasion, global allies, as well as the sourcing of military and economic assistance for their country. Here are some of the most significant findings:

65% of Ukrainians feel that the U.S. should be Ukraine's main military and economic partner, only 13% think Russia should be, and 22% think neither should be.

In the event of a Russian invasion, 80% of those surveyed would want U.S. financial support, 77% would want U.S. military support, and 77% would want NATO military support.

When comparing world leaders, Ukrainians tended to favor Joe Biden over Vladimir Putin. 56% of respondents said they preferred Biden, 9% said Putin, 32% said they disliked both equally, and only 4% said they liked both equally.

In picking Ukraine's most important ally, 49% of Ukrainians chose the U.S., 14% said the United Kingdom , 10% said Russia , and 4% said Germany . 23% of respondents selected none of those countries.

These results are based on a survey of 1,200 respondents conducted from February 1, 2022 to February 2, 2022 via smartphones. The results were weighted to accurately reflect Ukraine's age, gender, and regional demographics.

