SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates SOC Telemed, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SOC Telemed, Inc. ("SOC Telemed" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TLMD), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Patient Square Capital ("Patient Square"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $3.00 in cash for each share of SOC Telemed common stock that they hold.
If you own SOC Telemed shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:
https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/tlmd
Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com
WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) SOC Telemed's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $3.00 per-share merger consideration adequately compensates SOC Telemed's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE WeissLaw LLP