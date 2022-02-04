TACO BELL FRANCHISEE OPENS 3rd RESTAURANT LOCATION IN DENTON, TX

DENTON, Texas, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Bell® Franchisee, North Texas Bells, announces the celebration of its newest restaurant location at 3971 N. Loop 288, which opened its doors on February 2, 2022 to Denton.

Taco Bell at 3971 N. Loop 288 Denton, TX 76208 (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to open our 3rd Taco Bell in Denton. It is our pleasure to make Taco Bell more convenient to our guests who live in the northeast quadrant of Denton. Denton is a great place to do business, and we are excited to open another store there," said Troy Morrison, President of North Texas Bells.

This location has been designed in Taco Bell's Explorer Lite design. The interior of the restaurant features warm colors, classic tiles, and wooden accents. The drive-thru has an easy to navigate menu board complete with an electronic ordering system to ensure orders are made quickly and accurately.

The restaurant will serve the community seven days a week between the hours of 8:00 am – 1:00 am and has brought around 30 to 35 new jobs to Denton.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For information about Taco Bell, visit tacobell.com/news or find us on social media. Like: Facebook.com/tacobell -- Follow: @TacoBell (Twitter), tacobell (Instagram) -- Subscribe: YouTube.com/tacobell – Explore: tacobell.com

About North Texas Bells, LLC

North Texas Bells, LLC (NTB) is a Franchisee of Taco Bell Corp. NTB was founded on December 21, 2011 with the acquisition of 13 units in the Dallas DMA. The company was founded and committed to its mission statement, "Consistently, Best on Block." Delivering Great Food and a Great Guest Experience is paramount to the success of NTB. The company has grown to over 59 Taco Bell locations in North Texas and Central Oklahoma. NTB celebrates its culture focused on family and winning in every category. Our people are the foundation of our success and we treat everyone as Family.

For information about North Texas Bells, LLC, visit www.ntbells.com

(PRNewsfoto/North Texas Bells) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE North Texas Bells