Bud Light NEXT Celebrates National Availability by Debuting Its Super Bowl LVI Commercial Showing There is "Zero in the Way of Possibility"

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, as Bud Light NEXT hits store shelves across the country, the #1 beer brand in the industry is releasing its new Super Bowl commercial, which pays tribute to those consumers 21+ who, like Bud Light, are breaking barriers and refusing to be boxed in.

"This Super Bowl, we celebrate a historic moment in Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch's history: the introduction of Bud Light NEXT, our first-ever zero carb beer," said Andy Goeler, Vice President of Marketing, Bud Light. "Ten years in the making, Bud Light NEXT is a symbol of our continued commitment to innovation. Now, on advertising's biggest stage, we'll pay tribute to those who are pushing boundaries and redefining the world around us every day."

Featuring four vignettes synced to the tune of Barbra Streisand's hit song Gotta Move, the new commercial titled, "Zero in the Way of Possibility" demonstrates what's possible when you choose to break traditional conventions and challenges fans to re-think the status quo. From living in a cramped New York City apartment to roaming freely in a home upstate. From wandering traditional art galleries to exploring unique NFT communities. From an in-real-life concert performance to a Metaverse experience. Bud Light NEXT is a celebration of the barrier, rule, and mold breakers. The spot also marks another milestone for the brand's recent entry into the NFT space, by featuring a Nouns DAO partnership. The partnership comes to life in the third vignette when their famous glasses, as well as a token from the new Bud Light N3XT NFT Collection, make an appearance.

For its first-ever Super Bowl spot, Bud Light NEXT wants to ensure that there's Zero in the Way of Possibility for 21+ fans everywhere. So, when fans spot a "zero" in their everyday lives, Bud Light NEXT might add a "zero" to their bank account. Starting now through February 18, fans can enter the "Spot a Zero, Add a Zero*" sweepstakes by posting photos on social of all the zeros in front of them – zeros in the Bud Light NEXT spot, zeros on NEXT cans, zeros in other ads, zeros on street signs, and zeros anywhere in between – using #SpotAZero and #Sweepstakes for a chance to be one of seven lucky people to win $10,000.

Ten years in the making, Bud Light NEXT is brewed for today's 21+ consumers who have long desired a beer that breaks the barriers of a traditional lager and offers the sessionability and stats of a seltzer. In addition to offering zero carbs, the new super crisp light beer boasts 80 calories, 4% ALC/VOL and offers a clean, and refreshing taste. Bud Light NEXT is now available nationwide wherever Bud Light is sold.

About Bud Light

The Bud Light brand name represents a family of products including Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer, Bud Light Peels, Bud Light Chelada, Bud Light Platinum and Bud Light Platinum Seltzer. At the forefront of innovation, Bud Light continues to expand its product portfolio, offering a wide range of products brewed to meet the ever-changing preferences of consumers everywhere. Since 1982, Bud Light has delivered the best-selling premium light lager in America that is consistently brewed with a fresh, clean finish. For more information about Bud Light and our full family of products, visit www.BudLight.com .

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

