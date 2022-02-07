CapitalPlus Construction Services sponsors crisis management room at East Tennessee Children's Hospital

The Knoxville, Tennessee-based construction financing company donated the funds to help provide a calm space for area children and their families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CapitalPlus Construction Services, a leading provider of accounts receivable and material financing for construction companies, general contractors, subcontractors and disaster recovery providers, donated $25,000 to East Tennessee Children's Hospital on Thursday, Feb. 3 to sponsor a behavioral health crisis management room.

CapitalPlus Construction Services donates $25,000 to ETCH officials to help provide a calm space in the hospital’s emergency department for area children and their families. (PRNewswire)

The sponsorship will benefit a room in the hospital's newly renovated Emergency Department's dedicated behavioral health care section and will provide a safe space for patients receiving treatment or awaiting inpatient placement. The room will now be known as the CapitalPlus/Applegate Family Room.

"We have had multiple employees who have benefitted from the availability of specialized rooms at East Tennessee Children's Hospital," said Scott Applegate, president of CapitalPlus Construction Services. "These behavioral health crisis management rooms provide a calming space filled with compassion for the young people and their families who are going through a difficult time in their lives. We hope this will provide them with the help they need."

Applegate and his team presented the check to Wade Creswell, director of development for Children's Hospital, and his staff Thursday. The CapitalPlus team was treated to a tour of the facility after the presentation.

"Children's Hospital is all about helping children heal and that includes focusing on a child's mental well-being," Creswell said. "Behavioral health visits to our Emergency Department have increased nearly 60% during the last year alone. A mental health crisis is one of the most vulnerable times for a child and their family. This generous donation from CapitalPlus will enable us to continue caring for more children, in the safest possible way, while they focus on getting better."

Children's Hospital has seen a spike in visits to the emergency room for mental health issues over the past year and hospital officials say they are focused on the long-term solutions these crisis rooms help provide.

"Many of our employees also have family members who work in healthcare, so we have learned how these rooms can be of immense benefit to the medical staff in our community," Applegate said. "We hope this provides some relief to families in crisis and the hospital staff who work with them."

About CapitalPlus Construction Services

Established in 1998, CapitalPlus Construction Services is a leading provider of accounts receivable financing and materials financing for construction companies, general contractors, subcontractors, and disaster recovery providers of all sizes and types. With decades of industry experience, our expert team understands the challenges our customers face within the industry and strives to provide quick, flexible working capital solutions for construction companies in all trades.

About East Tennessee Children's Hospital

East Tennessee Children's Hospital's vision is Leading the Way to Healthy Children. Children's Hospital is a private, independent, not-for-profit pediatric medical center which has served the East Tennessee region for more than 80 years and is certified by the state of Tennessee as a Comprehensive Regional Pediatric Center.

