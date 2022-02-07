CORCORAN LAUNCHES FIRST AFFILIATE IN GEORGIA

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Group, LLC today announced its continued expansion by welcoming its newest affiliate and entrance into the state of Georgia with the launch of Corcoran Austin Hill Realty, owned and led by Austin Hill and Stephanie Wilson-Evans, based in Savannah. The announcement, made by Pamela Liebman, President and CEO of The Corcoran Group, represents another important milestone for the firm.

The first planned city in the United States, Savannah is known for its beautiful coastal landscapes, cultural arts and well-preserved architecture. Full of vibrant history including museums, churches and monuments, Savannah boasts the largest National Historic Landmark District in the country. With diverse neighborhoods ranging from historic mansions to beach front communities, Savannah is a perfect fit for Corcoran's continued growth throughout the U.S., further establishing the brand in the southern states.

"I'm thrilled that we've arrived in Georgia, let alone with such an established team that takes every opportunity to truly advocate for their agents and clients," said Liebman. "Austin, Stephanie, and the entire group at Corcoran Austin Hill Realty are doing incredible work in Savannah and I love that they prioritize going the extra mile to give back to their community. This, coupled with their personalized approach to real estate, is so well-aligned with our brand and I can't wait to see what they do next in this new endeavor."

The firm formerly known as Austin Hill Realty was founded in 1978 as a specialized boutique operation, representing clients in Savannah with properties of all types – including luxury mansions, waterfront estates, condominiums, or commercial buildings and land. In 2020, Austin Hill Realty and Three Oaks Realty merged to further strengthen the entity's position in the Savannah market, and relocated to the heart of the city's Landmark Historic District.

Today, with a focus on doing their part to create a thriving community, the Corcoran Austin Hill Realty team regularly contributes their time and resources to those in need – including Location Gallery, inside their office, where local artists' work is featured and all profits are donated to local charities. The firm is also contracted to be the exclusive residential real estate firm sponsor of Savannah's new Enmarket Arena, which is scheduled to open later this month, and for the Savannah Ghost Pirates, a professional minor league ice hockey team that will begin their season this October at Enmarket Arena.

"Having been in business for more than 40 years, we are proud to align with a brand that shares the same core values, longevity, and commitment to people. We look forward to building a relationship that will benefit our community for the next 40 years and beyond," said Austin Hill, President of Corcoran Austin Hill Realty.

"We share a philosophy of nurturing a company of outstanding agents who keep our clients at the center of everything we do," said Stephanie Wilson-Evans, Vice President & Broker of Corcoran Austin Hill Realty. "We are honored to join the Corcoran family and feel confident that the tools, technology, and people will further benefit our agents, staff, and clients tremendously."

