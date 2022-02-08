Altair Enlighten Award Open for Entries

Automotive industry's premier sustainable design excellence award celebrates a decade of innovation

TROY, Mich., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and intelligence, announced the 2022 Enlighten Award is now open for submissions. In its tenth year, the Enlighten Award is presented annually in conjunction with the Center for Automotive Research (CAR) and showcases the latest, greatest decarbonization innovations throughout the vehicle lifecycle.

Past winners of the Enlighten Award include GM, Ford, Stellantis, Harley-Davidson, Toyota, Nissan, Mazda, Ferrari, JLR, Mercedes, BMW, SAIC, SGMW, and many more.

"We're thrilled to celebrate a decade of the Altair Enlighten Award and look forward to seeing what groundbreaking and sustainable innovations emerge from the nominations," said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. "The Enlighten Award was created to acknowledge and showcase the world's best innovations in sustainability, which is core to our guiding philosophy. When we push each other to reduce waste, improve efficiency, and consume less, everyone benefits."

The Enlighten Award categories are:

Sustainable Product – Emissions, lightweighting, and safety advances in a production vehicle or major system module

Sustainable Process – Material reuse / recycling and water conservation advances in manufacturing

Module Lightweighting – Mass reduction of a vehicle module, subsystem, or component

Enabling Technology – Technology advancement that enables vehicle lightweighting, including a material, production process, design method, or joining technology

Future of Lightweighting – Process, material, or technology not in production, but has significant potential to advance vehicle lightweighting

"The need for lightweight, sustainable vehicles and components is greater than ever and continues to grow. We're honored to present the Enlighten Award together with Altair to celebrate the industry's latest innovations," said Carla Bailo, president and chief executive officer, Center for Automotive Research. "We look forward to the award's tenth anniversary and anticipate many more milestones in the future."

To learn more about the Enlighten Award or to submit an entry, visit https://www.altair.com/enlighten-award/. Entries must be received by May 31, 2022. Final judging will occur in June and the winners will be announced in an awards ceremony on August 2, 2022 at the annual CAR Management Briefing Seminars (MBS).

