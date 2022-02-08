Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend

DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.4908 per share. The dividend will be payable on April 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2022.

Cardinal Health, Inc. is a global, integrated healthcare services and products company, providing customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories and physician offices worldwide. (PRNewsfoto/Cardinal Health) (PRNewswire)

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for health care facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 44,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

Media: Erich Timmerman, erich.timmerman@cardinalhealth.com and (614) 757-8231

Investors: Kevin Moran, kevin.moran@cardinalhealth.com and (614) 757-7942

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cardinal Health