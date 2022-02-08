CHOC names new neurology medical director and Neuroscience Institute co-medical director

ORANGE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CHOC is thrilled to welcome Dr. John Crawford as its new Medical Director of Neurology and Co-Medical Director of the CHOC Neuroscience Institute.

In his new role, Dr. Crawford will provide comprehensive neurological services to patients, while helping lead the continued growth of the Neuroscience Institute.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Crawford to CHOC," said Dr. Sandip Godambe, CHOC's chief medical officer. "Dr. Crawford joins a stellar team of physicians and staff. Together, they will make CHOC the leading destination for pediatric neurology and all neuroscience care, research and training – and continue to provide the highest levels of care to our patients and families."

Dr. Crawford joins CHOC from Rady Children's Hospital, where he served as director of its Neuro-oncology Program; started and led its Neuro-Oncology Fellowship Program; and established the Pediatric Neurology Education and Research program.

"I am thrilled to join CHOC's extraordinary family of expert and compassionate physicians and staff," Dr. Crawford said. "The CHOC Neuroscience Institute and I are committed to advancing the science and medicine for the children of Orange County and beyond who are affected with the entire spectrum of neurologic disorders. I am humbled to work alongside a team of board-certified specialists and neuroscience-trained staff to ensure our patients have the very best outcomes and lead a happy and healthy life."

Dr. Crawford attended medical school at the University of Massachusetts in Worchester, Massachusetts, and served his residency at the University of Southern California. He performed his Child Neurology and Neuro-oncology fellowships at Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C. Dr. Crawford is an author or contributor of more than 150 peer-reviewed publications and multiple book chapters.

Dr. Crawford's appointment at CHOC comes at an exciting time, given the Neuroscience Institute's growth, expanded treatment modalities, and future plans that include building an inpatient Neuroscience Unit in what is currently shelled space in the Bill Holmes Tower of CHOC's hospital campus in Orange.

Dr. Crawford will lead the Institute alongside Co-Medical Director Dr. Suresh Magge, a neurosurgeon who joined CHOC in 2020.

