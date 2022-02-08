Clave Hires 2 Senior Executives to Round Out its Leadership Team Strategic Hires Come at a Critical Stage in Clave's Growth Across Latin America

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clave, a leading fintech consumer lending company in Latin America, today announces the appointment of two senior executives to its leadership team.

Neel Parekh joins Clave as Chief Strategy Officer with 15+ years of experience in finance, investing in fintech, consumer and technology companies.

Claudia Nieves joins Clave as Chief Marketing Officer with 15+ years of experience in marketing and consumer data analytics.

Clave's additions to its leadership team come on the heels of Clave's expansion into Colombia.

"We are excited to welcome Neel and Claudia to the Clave team. They bring extensive experience and expertise at a critical time as the company embarks on its next stage of growth," said Pablo Pizzimbono, CEO of Clave.

Neel Parekh

Prior to joining Clave, Neel spent over 15 years in finance, investing [most recently $4 billion] in fintech, consumer and technology companies. He spent the first ten years of his finance career at Tiger Consumer, serving ultimately as a Managing Director. Neel later was a portfolio manager at two investment industry leaders, Citadel and Millennium. Neel started his professional career practicing law at Latham & Watkins LLP. He serves on the board of I AM ALS, a non-profit that empowers advocates to raise awareness and to search for a cure for ALS. He is also Director Emeritus at Urban Arts Partnership, after serving as Board Chair for over a decade. Neel was also a founding board member of Citizen Effect, a non-profit focused on funding sustainable infrastructure projects in Africa and South Asia.

Claudia Nieves

Prior to joining Clave, Claudia was the CMO of Wing, one of the leading fintech companies in Asia. She has an extensive background in marketing and consumer data analytics. In 2021, Claudia was recognized as one of the top CMOs by Industry Era, receiving international recognition. She spent 15 years working in local and regional marketing positions in the telecom sector, and more recently in fintech. Claudia is also actively involved with a non-profit organization that builds and renovates housing for people in need all over the World.

About Clave

Clave is a digital consumer lending company providing users with a digital wallet to access simple, intuitive, and secure solutions to traditional financial services that include credit, payments and transfers as well as providing a gateway to a new age of financial products based on blockchain technology. Clave represents the new financial ecosystem that removes the barriers between traditional finance and emerging consumer products built on blockchain, unleashing the power of new technologies and re-defining financial inclusion.

For additional information please visit www.clave.com

