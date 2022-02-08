Education Resources, Inc. Announces New Live Webinars for 2022

Web-Based Learning Continues Enabling Therapists to Bring Their Practice to the Next Level

BOSTON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Resources, Inc., a leading continuing education provider for physical therapists, occupational therapists and speech-language pathologists, is excited to add five NEW courses in 2022 to its schedule of exceptional live webinars.

Relevant Continuing Education for Therapists by Therapists (PRNewswire)

These web-based courses are taught by experienced, internationally recognized clinicians and include live Q&A sessions, hands-on applications, video analysis and problem-solving, allowing participants to connect directly with experts in their field and earn continuing education credits – all from the comfort of home. The new courses are listed below and include a link for more information and to register.

Premature and Medically Complex Neonates: Applying Critical thinking to Support Long-Term Outcomes

Kati Knudsen, PT

A two-day live webinar, learn strategies and tools to support infants with extreme prematurity, complex neurological diagnoses and in utero substance exposure using advanced problem-solving techniques. February, May, August and November, 2022

Motor Learning: Tools to Enhance Academic Skills Through Movement

Josephine Bardabelias, PT

A three-day live webinar, learn innovative ways to integrate movement with learning while concentrating on developmental and functional skills. February, May, August and November, 2022

ASD: Improving Motor and Speech/Language Outcomes for Function

Bethanne Mazurczak MS, CCC-SLP, C/NDT and Leslie Paparsenos PT, MS, C/NDT

A three-day live webinar focused on multidisciplinary and discipline specific assessment and treatment strategies based on the NeuroDevelopmental Treatment-Contemporary Practice Model (NDT-CPM) for children with ASD. April, August and December, 2022

Developmental Coordination Disorder (DCD): Evaluation and Treatment Tools

Dr. Melissa Gerber, OTD, OTR/L

A one-day live webinar, learn to help children/students with Developmental Coordination Disorders (DCD) achieve optimal outcomes using evidence-based assessment and treatment tools and strategies. April, September and November, 2022



Online registration coming soon: A Sensory Motor Approach to Adapted Led Weaning

Jill Rabin MS CCC-SLP/L IBCLC and Lori Overland MS CCC-SLP, C/NDT, CLC, FOM

A two-day live webinar, learn the Adapted Baby-Led Weaning approach (ABLW), a child-directed and responsive feeding approach for babies with feeding challenges ranging from motoric limitations and atypical oral motor skills to feeding aversion. October, 2022

Please click HERE for ERI's complete list of live and online course offerings.

