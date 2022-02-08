Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Adds Quick Custom Intelligence's Slot Platform

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that the QCI Slot Platform has been selected and is being deployed at their new property in Northern Indiana. QCI Slots optimizes your gaming product mix by understanding player interaction at a deeper level, which machines perform best, and which to remove from your floor without impacting revenue. And QCI's animated contour mapping tool immediately identifies high-traffic areas, popular machines and customer trends yielding improved game performance.

Director of Slot Operations at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Cameron West said, "We are excited to work alongside the QCI Team to further develop our gaming analytics. With the QCI Slots tool we will be able to enhance the gaming experience of our guests here at Hard Rock Northern Indiana and continue to deliver a truly authentic gaming experience."

CEO of QCI, Dr. Ralph Thomas stated, "We are honored that Hard Rock Northern Indiana has selected the QCI Slots tool to assist with managing and optimizing their gaming floor. This is the second QCI tool the property has purchased. Our growing partnership exemplifies the importance of the QCI collaborative philosophy in regards to continued enhancement of our products. With over 50 casino resorts in North America and over 3,000 sites worldwide using our tools, we are confident our proven product will meet the growing needs of the Hard Rock Northern Indiana Casino."

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 67 countries spanning 249 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock was awarded the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry by Forbes, designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal and named the top performing hotel brand in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the third consecutive year. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity and a Top Employer for Women. Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos also received first place ranking in the 2020 Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in more than 50 Casino Resorts in North America and over 3,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $10 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com

