INSD ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 28, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Instadose Pharma Corp. f/k/a Mikrocoze, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Instadose Pharma Corp. f/k/a Mikrocoze, Inc. (OTC Other: INSD) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: December 8, 2020 to November 24, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 28, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in INSD:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/instadose-pharma-corp-f-k-a-mikrocoze-inc-loss-submission-form?id=23413&from=4

Instadose Pharma Corp. f/k/a Mikrocoze, Inc. NEWS - INSD NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Instadose Pharma Corp. f/k/a Mikrocoze, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Instadose had performed inadequate due diligence into the business combination with Instadose Canada and/or ignored significant red flags associated with Instadose Canada; (ii) Instadose's internal controls and policies were inadequate to detect and/or prevent impermissible trading activity by control persons of the Company; (iii) the foregoing subjected Instadose to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Instadose, you have until February 28, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Instadose securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the INSD lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/instadose-pharma-corp-f-k-a-mikrocoze-inc-loss-submission-form?id=23413&from=4.

