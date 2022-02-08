LeanDNA Announces Record Growth as Manufacturers Address Supply Chain Challenges

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanDNA, the leading provider of factory-focused inventory optimization solutions, today shared 2021 results and key accomplishments. As pandemic disruptions continued to affect global supply chains, the LeanDNA platform was a critical tool in driving economic recovery for manufacturers in the aerospace, industrial goods, automotive, semiconductor, construction equipment, and medical device industries. The platform helps supply chain operations teams prioritize the most important actions, empowering them to respond quickly to shortages while balancing inventory and delivering product.

Growth

LeanDNA experienced record growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and grew its customer base by 28% year over year and across new industries and geographies. Fueled by the heightened urgency to solve supply chain shortages and the impactful benefits realized with the platform, LeanDNA grew site licenses by 53% as customers expanded across multiple factory locations in over 25 countries.

To support international demand for supply chain optimization, LeanDNA expanded staff presence in Europe and Asia and doubled the size of the customer success team.

Product

LeanDNA rolled out a next-generation data pipeline that quickly integrates with customer data sources. Unlike other complex enterprise platforms that require a heavy customer commitment to deploy, maintain, and build data lakes, LeanDNA can be fully implemented in as few as three weeks with little impact on IT resources.

"Our next-generation data pipeline extracts, transforms, and harmonizes our customers' disparate ERP data into our uniform data model," said Roy Shamir, LeanDNA VP of Engineering. "This has resulted in faster implementation and time to value for our customers."

In addition, LeanDNA strengthened its capabilities for shortage management to address today's pervasive supply chain issues. Complementing features to easily spot current and future material shortages, the LeanDNA platform added enhanced out-of-the-box prioritization logic and workflows to identify critical inventory actions and ensure production orders are Clear-to-Build.

Awards & Recognition

LeanDNA was awarded the 2021 Supplier Innovation Award from Spirit AeroSystems, which designs and builds aerostructures for complex defense and commercial applications worldwide. By leveraging LeanDNA's groundbreaking platform, Spirit AeroSystems improved business outcomes, including decreasing raw material inventory by 16% in a single year.

"As one of the world's largest manufacturers of aerostructures for defense platforms, commercial airplanes and regional jets, supply chain optimization is mission critical," said Jim Cocca, Vice President of Supply Chain Execution at Spirit AeroSystems. "LeanDNA's modern, factory-focused solution gave us the insights needed to adjust inventory, streamline supplier collaboration and improve on-time delivery for our customers globally."

Other accolades include:

CEO Richard Lebovitz was named Supply & Demand Chain Executive 's Pro to Know of the Year for his continued commitment to empower supply chain professionals and procurement teams with tools that provide continuous value as new challenges, such as the pandemic, arise.

Inc. 5000 ranked LeanDNA 57 on their Texas list of the fastest-growing private companies.

Business Intelligence Group's Excellence in Customer Service Award.

Senior Customer Success Manager Astrid Hussonnois was named a Supply & Demand Chain Executive Women in Supply Chain Award Winner.

Best Place to work by BuiltinAustin and an A-List Late Stage Award Winner by The Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce, which celebrates business innovation and entrepreneurship.

Media Coverage

The company was widely covered in the media due to experience and expertise in solving supply chain issues. Examples include:

The New York Times interviewed Lebovitz on the global goods shortage issues brought on by the pandemic and how manufacturers can avoid being vulnerable to disruption. interviewed Lebovitz on the global goods shortage issues brought on by the pandemic and how manufacturers can avoid being vulnerable to disruption.

IndustryWeek that LeanDNA gives them the ability "to look out into the future," helping them avoid shortages. E-One, a producer of fire trucks as well as airport and forestry vehicles, toldthat LeanDNA gives them the ability "to look out into the future," helping them avoid shortages.

ASSEMBLY shared how Safran Seats GB, a world leader in aircraft-interior production, turned to LeanDNA to automate and standardize its shortage management workflows. Within a few months, Safran achieved a 36% inventory reduction along with increased efficiency and responsiveness of the overall procurement teams. shared how Safran Seats GB, a world leader in aircraft-interior production, turned to LeanDNA to automate and standardize its shortage management workflows. Within a few months, Safran achieved a 36% inventory reduction along with increased efficiency and responsiveness of the overall procurement teams.

"We're grateful to our customers for trusting us to help them transform a supply chain crisis into an opportunity to improve the performance of their supply chain operations," said Richard Lebovitz, CEO of LeanDNA. "While many of our customers are dealing with shortages today, they are also worried about the cost of carrying too much inventory. LeanDNA is in a unique position to provide their teams with signals on inventory and risk, giving them prioritized actions to impact inventory and optimize their overall business."

About LeanDNA

LeanDNA is the leading provider of factory-focused inventory optimization solutions. Our collaborative, cloud-based software platform empowers global manufacturers to reduce shortages, optimize inventory, and improve on-time delivery and team efficiency. We provide a unified, shared view that makes it easy for buyers, planners, suppliers, and executives to prioritize, understand, and collaborate on overcoming supply chain issues. Our customers achieve measurable results, including an average 14% inventory reduction, 32% shortage reduction, and 18% improvement in on-time delivery. Learn more at leandna.com .

