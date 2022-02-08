LIBRA Insurance Partners Welcomes Jonathan Jacobs as Senior Vice President of Business Development

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LIBRA Insurance Partners, one of the nation's largest insurance marketing organizations, announces Jonathan Jacobs as new Senior Vice President of Business Development. In this new role, Jacobs will lead a team of relationship directors and interface with the distribution leaders at the company's portfolio of carriers. He will also be responsible for identifying business development opportunities with life insurance brokerage partners (BGAs) throughout the U.S. and marshaling resources to be delivered to them.

(PRNewsfoto/LIBRA Insurance Partners) (PRNewswire)

"At LIBRA, we created a new business development unit to better align with our carriers and add significantly more value to our Partner Agencies," explains Bill Shelow, President & CEO at LIBRA Insurance Partners. "In Jon, we found a seasoned leader that has great business acumen thanks to his years working with both carriers and distributors. He has the unique ability to identify, develop and implement strategic initiatives that will further elevate and differentiate our company, as well as add significant business opportunities to our partner firms."

Jacobs is an accomplished executive with a career spanning more than 30 years in a variety of roles in the wealth management industry. He has been called upon by wealth management firms, Wall Street Banks, investment management and private equity firms, and life insurance and annuity companies to provide expertise on strategy, processes, goals, and expectations. Prior to LIBRA Insurance Partners, Jacobs founded Wealth Management Outcomes, LLC, a consulting firm where he provided expert advisement on potential ventures, business expansion, and new investment strategies to professionals in wealth management, investment management, insurance, and banking industries.

Jacobs previously worked for Crump, a life insurance, annuities, long-term care, and disability insurance wholesaler. During his time with Crump, Jacobs restructured its divisional sales teams to improve efficiency and business profitability, increasing sales by 42 percent over a 3-year period. Other career accomplishments include successfully creating an entirely new distribution channel for a large, national wealth management company and a risk management platform for a national RIA, giving Jacobs the ability to effectively design, integrate and manage new business offerings for wealth managers.

"I am honored to join such a forward-thinking organization as LIBRA and am excited to get started," said Jacobs. "At such a pivotal moment in the insurance industry's evolution, I believe that LIBRA is incredibly well-positioned with our partner firms to help shape the future, and I look forward to the positive impact this new endeavor will have for our clients."

For more information about LIBRA Insurance Partners visit, www.LIBRAInsurancePartners.com.

About LIBRA

LIBRA Insurance Partners is an insurance marketing organization dedicated to serving its partners and their brokers in navigating the marketplace. They differentiate themselves by offering industry-leading knowledge, resources, and education in order to provide financial security for families and businesses. Formerly known as LifeMark Partners and BRAMCO Financial Resources, the united firm is committed to the ongoing development and enhancement of robust, proprietary resources for its partners that revolutionize the industry. The organization's foundation is built on collaboration and sharing best practices; partners grow their agencies together through regular training, networking, and educational opportunities. To learn more about becoming a LIBRA partner firm, visit www.LIBRAInsurancePartners.com or call (410) 837-3022.

MEDIA CONTACT

AdvisorPR

702-685-7450

PR@AdvisorPR.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LIBRA Insurance Partners