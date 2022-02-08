OHANA ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD MEMBER & ROUND RAISE

HOUSTON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - OHANA OATH Inc 'OHAHA™' ("the Company") a multi-faceted company that's purpose is to stimulate economic transformation for the benefit of people and planet, with its free smartphone and data plan hitting the market this year, is pleased to announce the appointment of media industry veteran and entrepreneurial sales leader Mary Sculley to its Board of Advisors ("the Board"). Ms. Sculley joins the four current Board members: Ken MacDonald, Former National VP of Global Television & Discovery Go, Chris Bell, Former Director Global Supply RIM/Blackberry, Bode Akinboye, Country Director – Nigeria Wire Pick, and Bill Leslie, CEO of SOLI.

Ms. Sculley brings her deep experience in creating marketing partnerships across all media platforms, both traditional and new to the Company. Her accomplishments include a tenure at NBC News and NBC Universal and being a charter member of WarnerMedia's Client Strategy and Development team. Ms. Sculley was also put in charge of creating WarnerMedia Impact, a practice dedicated to the UN 17 Sustainable Development Goals, working with clients to drive change, revenue, and stakeholder value. In addition, Ms. Sculley is the Co-Founder of the Coalition for Sustainable Business, a consortium of companies collaborating to shape the future of sustainable business and maximize their impact. Currently, she serves as an Impact Executive and Strategic Advisor for various media and marketing companies, including Fintech.TV.

Founder of the Company Doug Mochrie is nothing short of thrilled to have Ms. Sculley joining the already strong Board: "Not only does Ms. Sculley bring her wealth of experience in key areas such as sustainability, media development, and marketing strategy, but she truly is quite an incredible individual, I can't wait to see how she will add value to OHANA."

The strength of the Board illustrates Mr. Mochrie's commitment to the Company's transformative goals in the media space. This announcement comes at a key time, as the Company is preparing to launch its Seed round of funding in the United States, with Vedaslabs.io starting today. For more information about the upcoming equity raise visit: https://vedaslabs.co/ohana

OHAHA Inc.

OHANA Inc. Based in Hamilton, Ontario, Denver, Colorado and Houston, Texas was founded in 2018 by Doug Mochrie, who envisioned a different way of sharing information, with a concentration on People, Planet, Passion and Profit by utilizing Technology. This is how OHANA's Be Free™ enabled devices were realized – Quality smartphones and data plans that are free with the commoditization of data and providing content makers and brands with the highest visibility in the world—the world's first quality smartphone and data plan free for the end-user. https://ohanaoath.com/

For more information please contact:

Email: connect@ohanaoath.com

IG: @ohanaoath1

FB: https://www.facebook.com/OhanaOath1

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ohana™/

