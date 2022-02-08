Statement from JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef Regarding Peloton's Plan to Wind Down Operations in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef released the following statement regarding Peloton's plans to wind down operations in Wood County, Ohio.

(PRNewsfoto/JobsOhio) (PRNewswire)

"We are disappointed to hear of Peloton's announcement to wind down operations in Ohio. We are committed to working with Peloton and JobsOhio's partners in Northwest Ohio to ensure that we create a bright future for this site and the incredible community that surrounds it. JobsOhio and the state of Ohio had committed performance-based incentives for the project, and with fiscal safeguards in place, no assistance has been drawn by the company. In the very near future, Wood County, Ohio, will boast a tremendous site that is ready for development and that will empower a company to move quickly to set up successful operations and create jobs for the dedicated and skilled workforce of Northwest Ohio. Ohio is experiencing once in a generation opportunity, and while we are disappointed in today's news, we are optimistic that Ohio's momentum is strong moving forward!"

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention, and expansion. The organization also works to seed talent production in its targeted industries and to attract talent to Ohio through Find Your Ohio . JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Dayton Development Coalition , Ohio Southeast Economic Development , One Columbus , REDI Cincinnati , Regional Growth Partnership and Team NEO . Learn more at www.jobsohio.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JobsOhio