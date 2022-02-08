You Can't Stop Staff Zone's Growth!

ROSWELL, Ga., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Staff Zone has always been about growth. Effective February 7th, 2022, Staff Zone acquired the assets of Allstar Temporary Services in Norfolk, VA. Its valued clients and business will be absorbed by Staff Zone's existing branch in Norfolk.

After the challenges 2020 and 2021 brought with the pandemic, staffing shortages, and navigating unprecedented waters, this acquisition feels like the turning of a new page, starting the year strong and aggressive like pre-pandemic times.

Vice-President of Sales and Operations, Amanda Albert, has gone through several acquisitions during her tenure with the company. "Growth through acquisition can be amazing for any organization. It has always been important to our executive team when researching a potential addition to our company, that the business is closely related to our niche. We take great pride in the Staff Zone brand and that our name has become relevant in the construction staffing industry. Our customers know we are the partner they can turn to for expertise in the commercial construction industry. Allstar Temporary Services is a perfect fit for Staff Zone and we are truly looking forward to the new partnerships and employee relationships we will gain through this acquisition."

When Allan Singer, the Owner of Allstar Temporary Services, made the decision to sell his business, he immediately reached out to Staff Zone. He was well aware of Staff Zone's reputation in the staffing industry for its integrity and handling business the proper way. Vice-President Costa DeLuca states, "Knowing that Allan ran a solid organization, we jumped at the opportunity to expand our initiative of Constructing Lives™ in our Norfolk market. His mix of business in the market will complement Staff Zone well."

Since 2004, Staff Zone has cultivated Best in Class® procedures that bridge workers with jobs. In doing this, they are consistently Constructing Lives™ by bringing economic and social improvements to the people and their communities in which they are located. All Staff Zone laborers are e-verified, ACA protected, and fully insured. Staff Zone is proud to be WBE certified and a HUB vendor, which benefits its clientele in government projects.

Contact Staff Zone for all of your labor needs or job opportunities. For more information and for a complete list of locations, visit their website at https://staffzone.com/

