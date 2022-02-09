CRITEO REPORTS STRONG FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) ("Criteo" or the "Company"), the global technology company that provides the world's leading Commerce Media Platform, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 that exceeded the Company's guidance.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights:

The following table summarizes our consolidated financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

YoY

Change

2021

2020

YoY Change















(in millions, except EPS data) GAAP Results



























Revenue $ 653

$ 661

(1) %

$ 2,254

$ 2,073

9 % Gross Profit $ 244

$ 218

12 %

$ 782

$ 688

14 % Net Income $ 75

$ 47

60 %

$ 138

$ 75

84 % Gross Profit margin

37 %



33 %

4ppt



35 %



33 %

2ppt Diluted EPS $ 1.15

$ 0.73

58 %

$ 2.09

$ 1.16

80 % Cash from operating activities $ 66

$ 44

50 %

$ 221

$ 185

19 % Cash and cash equivalents $ 516

$ 488

6 %

$ 516

$ 488

6 %





























Non-GAAP Results1



























Contribution ex-TAC $ 276

$ 253

9 %

$ 921

$ 825

12 % Contribution ex-TAC margin

42 %



38 %

4ppt



41 %



40 %

1ppt Adjusted EBITDA $ 111

$ 103

7 %

$ 322

$ 251

28 % Adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.44

$ 0.98

47 %

$ 3.38

$ 2.17

56 % Free Cash Flow (FCF) $ 56

$ 22

157 %

$ 168

$ 120

40 % FCF / Adjusted EBITDA

50 %



21 %

29ppt



52 %



48 %

4ppt

"We delivered double-digit growth in 2021, positioning us for a successful 2022 and beyond. Our impressive performance demonstrates the tremendous progress we have made on our transformation," said Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer. "In 2022, we are accelerating our strategy around commerce media to enable our customers to drive meaningful commerce outcomes."

Operating Highlights

Retail Media Contribution ex-TAC grew 58% year-over-year at constant currency 2 in 2021 and 41% in Q4, and same-retailer Contribution ex-TAC 3 for Retail Media increased 23% year-over-year in Q4.

Marketing Solutions Contribution ex-TAC grew 6% year-over-year at constant currency 2 in 2021 and 7% in Q4.

Criteo's media spend activated4 by the Commerce Media Platform for marketers and media owners was $2.7 billion in 2021, growing 19% at constant currency2 and close to $850 million in Q4.

___________________________________________________ 1 Contribution ex-TAC, Contribution ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted diluted EPS and Free Cash Flow are not measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

2 Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the 2020 average exchange rates for the relevant period to 2021 figures.

3 Same-client profitability or Contribution ex-TAC is the profitability or Contribution ex-TAC generated by clients that were live with us in a given quarter and still live with us the same quarter in the following year.

4 Activated media spend is defined as the sum of our Marketing Solutions revenue and the media spend activated on behalf of our Retail Media clients.

We signed a three-year global partnership with GroupM to accelerate the demand and supply growth of our Retail Media business.

We added Nordstrom and Michaels to our Retail Media Platform in Q4 and successfully launched our first retailer customers in APAC and Latin America .

Same-client contribution ex-TAC 2 increased 9% year-over-year at constant currency 2 in Q4.

We had 685 million Daily Active Users (DAUs), over 60% of which on the web are addressable through media owners we have direct access to, as we continue to build Criteo's first-party media network.

We executed a purchase agreement to acquire the business of IPONWEB Holding Limited ("IPONWEB"), a market-leading AdTech platform company, for $380 million , which we believe will further distinguish Criteo as the commerce media partner of choice on the open internet for the post third-party identifier world.

New Reporting Segment Structure

We are now reporting results for two reportable segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. We have included a table which presents the operating results of our segments in this press release.

Change in Naming of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

We have renamed Revenue ex-TAC, a non-GAAP financial measure, to Contribution ex-TAC. The change was made as the Company considers that Contribution ex-TAC is a non-GAAP financial measure of profitability, closest to Gross Profit, and not revenue. No changes were made in the calculation methodology.

Financial Summary

Revenue for Q4 2021 was $653 million, gross profit was $244 million and Contribution ex-TAC was $276 million. Net income for Q4 was $75 million, or $1.15 per share on a diluted basis. Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 was $111 million, resulting in an adjusted diluted EPS of $1.44. At constant currency, Revenue for Q4 increased by 1%, gross profit increased 14% and Contribution ex-TAC increased by 11%. Revenue for the fiscal year 2021 was $2,254 million, gross profit was $782 million and Contribution ex-TAC was $921 million, up 8%, 13% and 11% respectively at constant currency. Net income for Fiscal 2021 was $138 million, or $2.09 per share on a diluted basis. Fiscal year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA was $322 million, resulting in an adjusted diluted EPS of $3.38. Cash flow from operating activities was $66 million in Q4 and $221 million in 2021, and Q4 Free Cash Flow was $56 million, up 40% in 2021 to $168 million, representing a Free Cash Flow conversion rate of 52% of Adjusted EBITDA in 2021. As of December 31, 2021, we had $571 million in cash and marketable securities on our balance sheet.

Sarah Glickman, Chief Financial Officer, said, "We delivered strong top line performance and record adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow in 2021 while investing for future growth. Looking ahead, we are confident about our growth trajectory and expect to grow Contribution ex-TAC by double digits again in 2022 as we continue to scale and execute on our Commerce Media Platform strategy. We expect to continue to return cash to shareholders with the extension of our share repurchase program in 2022."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue, Gross Profit and Contribution ex-TAC

Revenue decreased by 1% year-over-year in Q4 2021, or increased by 1% at constant currency, to $653 million (Q4 2020: $661 million). Gross profit increased by 12% year-over-year in Q4 2021, or 14% at constant currency, to $244 million (Q4 2020: $218 million). Gross profit as a percentage of revenue, or gross profit margin, was 37% (Q4 2020: 33%). Contribution ex-TAC in the fourth quarter increased 9% year-over-year, or 11% at constant currency, to $276 million (Q4 2020: $253 million). Contribution ex-TAC as a percentage of revenue, or Contribution ex-TAC margin, was 42% (Q4 2020: 38%), up 400 basis points year-over-year, largely driven by Retail Media and the acceleration of our client transition to the Retail Media Platform.

Marketing Solutions revenue grew 6% (or 9% at constant currency) and Marketing Solutions Contribution ex-TAC grew 4% (or 7% at constant currency), driven by healthy demand from Retail clients, both on our retargeting and audience targeting solutions, partially offset by anticipated identity and privacy changes.

Retail Media revenue decreased 36% (or 36% at constant currency) reflecting the impact related to the ongoing client migration to our Retail Media Platform ("RMP"). Retail Media Contribution ex-TAC increased 41% (or 41% on a constant currency basis), driven by continued strength in Retail Media onsite, new client integrations and growing network effects of the RMP.

Net Income and Adjusted Net Income

Net income grew 60% to $75 million in Q4 2021 (Q4 2020: $47 million). Net income margin as a percentage of revenue was 11% (Q4 2020: 7%). Net income available to shareholders of Criteo S.A. was $74 million, or $1.15 per share on a diluted basis (Q4 2020: $45 million, or $0.73 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted net income, or net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, restructuring related and transformation costs and the tax impact of these adjustments, was $92 million, or $1.44 per share on a diluted basis (Q4 2020: $61 million, or $0.98 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Expenses

Adjusted EBITDA increased 7% year-over-year, or 10% at constant currency, to $111 million (Q4 2020: $103 million), driven by the Contribution ex-TAC performance over the period and effective cost management balanced with growth investments. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC, or Adjusted EBITDA margin, was 40% (Q4 2020: 41%).

Operating expenses increased 18% year-over-year to $179 million (Q4 2020: $151 million), reflecting investments in our growth areas, including Product, Sales and R&D, and higher equity award compensation expense balanced with disciplined and effective expense management. Operating expenses, excluding the impact of equity awards compensation expense, pension costs, acquisition-related costs, restructuring related and transformation costs, and depreciation and amortization, which we refer to as Non-GAAP operating expenses, increased by 16% or $21 million, to $151 million (Q4 2020: $130 million).

Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Revenue, Gross Profit and Contribution ex-TAC

Revenue increased 9% year-over-year (8% at constant currency), to $2,254 million (FY 2020: $2,073 million). Gross profit increased by 14% year-over-year in 2021, or 13% at constant currency, to $782 million (FY 2020: $688 million). Gross profit as a percentage of revenue, or gross profit margin, was 35% (FY 2020: 33%). Contribution ex-TAC increased 12% year-over-year (11% at constant currency), to $921 million (FY 2020: $825 million). Contribution ex-TAC as a percentage of revenue, or Contribution ex-TAC margin, was 41% (FY 2020: 40%), up 100 basis points year-over-year, largely driven by Retail Media and the acceleration of our client transition to the Retail Media Platform.

Marketing Solutions revenue grew 11% (or 10% at constant currency) and Marketing Solutions Contribution ex-TAC grew 7% (or 6% at constant currency), driven by healthy demand from Retail clients, both on our retargeting and audience targeting solutions, partially offset by anticipated identity and privacy changes.

Retail Media revenue decreased 7% (or 8% at constant currency) reflecting the impact related to the ongoing client migration to our Retail Media Platform ("RMP"). Retail Media Contribution ex-TAC increased 59% (or 58% on a constant currency basis), driven by continued strength in Retail Media onsite, new client integrations and growing network effects of the RMP.

Net Income and Adjusted Net Income

Net income increased 84% year-over-year to $138 million (FY 2020: $75 million). Net income margin as a percentage of revenue was 6% (FY 2020: 4%). In the course of the fiscal year 2021, we incurred $22 million in restructuring-related and transformation costs. Net income available to shareholders of Criteo S.A. increased 88% year-over-year to $134 million, or $2.09 per share on a diluted basis (FY 2020: $72 million, or $1.16 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted net income increased 62% year-over-year to $217 million, or $3.38 per share on a diluted basis (FY 2020: $134 million, or $2.17 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Expenses

Adjusted EBITDA increased 28% year-over-year, or 26% at constant currency, to $322 million (FY 2020: $251 million), driven by the Contribution ex-TAC performance over the period and effective cost management, balanced with growth investments. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC, or Adjusted EBITDA margin, was 35% (FY 2020: 30%).

Operating expenses increased 9% or $51 million, to $630 million (FY 2020: $579 million), mostly driven by higher headcount-related expense, including equity awards compensation expense, partially offset by disciplined expense management across the Company. Non-GAAP operating expenses increased 6% or $31 million, to $524 million (FY 2020: $493 million), largely driven by higher headcount balanced with effective cost discipline across the Company.

Cash Flow, Cash and Financial Liquidity Position

Cash flow from operating activities increased 50% year-over-year to $66 million in Q4 2021 (Q4 2020: $44 million) and grew 19% to $221 million in 2021 (fiscal year 2020: $185 million).

Free Cash Flow, defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment, increased 157% to $56 million in Q4 2021 (Q4 2020: $22 million), and grew 40% in 2021 to $168 million (fiscal year 2020: $120 million), driving a Free Cash Flow conversion rate of 52% of Adjusted EBITDA in 2021 (fiscal year 2020: 48%).

Cash and cash equivalents increased $28 million compared to December 31, 2020 to $516 million, and to $571 million including marketable securities, up $41 million in 2021, after spending $100 million on share repurchases in 2021.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had total financial liquidity close to $1.1 billion, or close to $700 million after giving effect to the completion of the contemplated acquisition of IPONWEB, including the Company's cash position, marketable securities, Revolving Credit Facility and treasury shares reserved for M&A.

IPONWEB Acquisition

As previously announced, on December 22, 2021, Criteo executed the purchase agreement to acquire IPONWEB, a market-leading AdTech company with world-class media trading capabilities, for $380 million in a combination of cash and Criteo treasury shares. The closing of the transaction is expected by the end of the first quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

With this strategic acquisition, Criteo is expected to accelerate its Commerce Media Platform vision to offer better control to its enterprise marketers – and their agency partners – by leveraging IPONWEB's well-established DSP and SSP solutions. The acquisition is also expected to expand our media owner monetization opportunities and to provide critical services for first-party data management across the ecosystem. Together with IPONWEB, Criteo believes it will distinguish itself as the commerce media partner of choice on the open internet for the post third-party cookie and identifier world.

2022 Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect Criteo's expectations as of February 9, 2022. Our financial guidance for the first quarter and fiscal year 2022 excludes the contemplated acquisition of IPONWEB.

Fiscal year 2022 guidance:

We expect Contribution ex-TAC to grow by 10% to 12% at constant currency .

We expect an Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 32% of Contribution ex-TAC.

First quarter 2022 guidance:

We expect Contribution ex-TAC between $216 million and $220 million , or year-over-year growth at constant-currency of +5% to +7%.

We expect Adjusted EBITDA between $52 million and $56 million .

The above guidance for the first quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 assumes the following exchange rates for the main currencies impacting our business: a U.S. dollar-euro rate of 0.862, a U.S. dollar-Japanese Yen rate of 115, a U.S. dollar-British pound rate of 0.741, a U.S. dollar-Korean Won rate of 1,180 and a U.S. dollar-Brazilian real rate of 5.40.

The above guidance does not include the previously announced acquisition of IPONWEB, which is expected to close by the end of Q1 2022, and assumes that no additional acquisitions are completed during the first quarter of 2022 or the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Reconciliations of Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to the closest corresponding U.S. GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of equity awards compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our share price. The variability of the above charges could potentially have a significant impact on our future U.S. GAAP financial results.

Extension of Share Repurchase Authorization from $175 million to $280 million

Criteo continues to execute on its strategic plan and Company transformation, investing in the growth of the business and leveraging its strong balance sheet position.

Criteo today announces that the board of directors has authorized the extension of its current share repurchase program of up to $175 million of the Company's outstanding American Depositary Shares to an increased amount of up to $280 million. The Company intends to use repurchased shares under this extended program to satisfy employee equity obligations in lieu of issuing new shares, which would limit future dilution for its shareholders, as well as to fund potential acquisitions in the future.

Under the terms of the authorization, the stock purchases may be made from time to time on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in compliance with applicable state and federal securities laws and applicable provisions of French corporate law. The timing and amounts of any purchases will be based on market conditions and other factors including price, regulatory requirements and capital availability, as determined by Criteo's management team. The program does not require the purchase of any minimum number of shares and may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time without prior notice.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and its attachments include the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"): Contribution ex-TAC, Contribution ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. These measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Contribution ex-TAC is a profitability measure akin to gross profit. It is calculated by deducting traffic acquisition costs from gross revenue and reconciled to gross profit through the exclusion of other cost of revenue. Contribution ex-TAC is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Contribution ex-TAC because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions. In particular, we believe that this measure can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business.

Accordingly, we believe that Contribution ex-TAC provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Adjusted EBITDA is our consolidated earnings before financial income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs and restructuring related and transformation costs.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that by eliminating equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs and restructuring related and transformation costs, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Adjusted Net Income is our net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, restructuring related and transformation costs and the tax impact of these adjustments. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital.

In particular, we believe that by eliminating equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, restructuring related and transformation costs and the tax impact of these adjustments, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment. Free Cash Flow Conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash. Accordingly, we believe that Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion permit a more complete and comprehensive analysis of our available cash flows.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses are our consolidated operating expenses adjusted to eliminate the impact of depreciation and amortization, equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, and restructuring related and transformation costs. The Company uses Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short-term and long-term operational plans, and to assess and measure our financial performance and the ability of our operations to generate cash. We believe Non-GAAP Operating Expenses reflects our ongoing operating expenses in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in our business. As a result, we believe that Non-GAAP Operating Expenses provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our core operating performance and trends in the same manner as our management and in comparing financial results across periods. In addition, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses is a key component in calculating Adjusted EBITDA, which is one of the key measures the Company uses to provide its quarterly and annual business outlook to the investment community.

Please refer to the supplemental financial tables provided in the appendix of this press release for a reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to gross profit, Contribution ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA to net income, Adjusted Net Income to net income, Free Cash Flow to cash flow from operating activities, and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to operating expenses, in each case, the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider such non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: 1) other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may address the impact of TAC differently; and 2) other companies may report Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently or over different regions, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider these measures alongside our U.S. GAAP financial results, including revenue and net income.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including projected financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 and the year ended December 31, 2022, our expectations regarding our market opportunity and future growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to innovate and respond to changes in technology, uncertainty regarding the scope and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our employees, operations, revenue and cash flows, uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory, including without limitation uncertainty regarding the timing and scope of proposed changes to and enhancements of the Chrome browser announced by Google, investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments, whether the projected benefits of acquisitions materialize as expected, including the successful completion of our acquisition of IPONWEB, uncertainty regarding international growth and expansion (including related to changes in a specific country's or region's political or economic conditions), the impact of competition, uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith, the impact of consumer resistance to the collection and sharing of data, our ability to access data through third parties, failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth, our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Contribution ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Importantly, at this time, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an impact on Criteo's business, financial condition, cash flow and results of operations. There are significant uncertainties about the duration and the extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

CRITEO S.A. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 515,527

$ 488,011 Trade receivables, net of allowances of $45.4 million and $39.9 million at

December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



581,988



474,055 Income taxes



8,784



11,092 Other taxes



73,388



69,987 Other current assets



34,182



21,405 Marketable securities - current portion



50,299



— Total current assets



1,264,168



1,064,550 Property, plant and equipment, net



139,961



189,505 Intangible assets, net



82,627



79,744 Goodwill



329,699



325,805 Right of Use Asset - operating lease



120,257



114,012 Marketable securities - non current portion



5,000



41,809 Non-current financial assets



6,436



18,109 Deferred tax assets



35,443



19,876 Total non-current assets



719,423



788,860 Total assets

$ 1,983,591

$ 1,853,410













Liabilities and shareholders' equity











Current liabilities:











Trade payables

$ 430,245

$ 367,025 Contingencies



3,059



2,250 Income taxes



6,641



2,626 Financial liabilities - current portion



642



2,889 Lease liability - operating - current portion



34,066



48,388 Other taxes



60,236



58,491 Employee - related payables



98,136



85,272 Other current liabilities



39,523



33,390 Total current liabilities



672,548



600,331 Deferred tax liabilities



3,053



5,297 Defined benefit plans



5,531



6,167 Financial liabilities - non current portion



360



386 Lease liability - operating - non current portion



93,893



83,007 Other non-current liabilities



9,886



5,535 Total non-current liabilities



112,723



100,392 Total liabilities



785,271



700,723 Commitments and contingencies











Shareholders' equity:











Common shares, €0.025 par value, 65,883,347 and 66,272,106 shares authorized,

issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020,

respectively.



2,149



2,161 Treasury stock, 5,207,873 and 5,632,536 shares at cost as of December 31, 2021

and December 31, 2020, respectively.



(131,560)



(85,570) Additional paid-in capital



731,248



693,164 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(40,294)



16,028 Retained earnings



601,588



491,359 Equity - attributable to shareholders of Criteo S.A.



1,163,131



1,117,142 Non-controlling interests



35,189



35,545 Total equity



1,198,320



1,152,687 Total equity and liabilities

$ 1,983,591

$ 1,853,410

CRITEO S.A. Consolidated Statement of Income (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)





Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended







December 31,





December 31,







2021

2020

YoY Change

2021

2020

YoY Change

























Revenue

$ 653,267

$ 661,282

(1) %

$ 2,254,235

$ 2,072,617

9 %

























Cost of revenue























Traffic acquisition cost

(377,076)

(408,108)

(8) %

(1,333,440)

(1,247,571)

7 % Other cost of revenue

(31,840)

(34,700)

(8) %

(138,851)

(137,028)

1 %

























Gross profit

244,351

218,474

12 %

781,944

688,018

14 %

























Operating expenses:























Research and development expenses

(44,860)

(32,797)

37 %

(151,817)

(132,513)

15 % Sales and operations expenses

(89,892)

(85,871)

5 %

(325,616)

(330,285)

(1) % General and administrative expenses

(43,855)

(32,623)

34 %

(152,634)

(116,395)

31 % Total Operating expenses

(178,607)

(151,291)

18 %

(630,067)

(579,193)

9 % Income from operations

65,744

67,183

(2) %

151,877

108,825

40 % Financial and Other income (expense)

3,330

(111)

NM

1,939

(1,939)

NM Income before taxes

69,074

67,072

3 %

153,816

106,886

44 % Provision for income taxes

5,864

(20,254)

NM

(16,169)

(32,197)

(50) % Net Income

$ 74,938

$ 46,818

60 %

$ 137,647

$ 74,689

84 %

























Net income available to shareholders of Criteo S.A.

$ 73,765

$ 45,277

63 %

$ 134,456

$ 71,679

88 % Net income available to non-controlling interests

$ 1,173

$ 1,541

(24) %

$ 3,191

$ 3,010

6 %

























Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing per share amounts:























Basic

60,590,826

60,336,486





60,717,446

60,876,480



Diluted

63,985,850

62,348,489





64,231,637

61,818,593





























Net income allocated to shareholders per share:























Basic

$ 1.22

$ 0.75

63 %

$ 2.21

$ 1.18

87 % Diluted

$ 1.15

$ 0.73

58 %

$ 2.09

$ 1.16

80 %

CRITEO S.A.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)









Three Months Ended







Twelve Months Ended









December 31,







December 31,









2021



2020

YoY

Change

2021

2020

YoY Change Net income

$ 74,938



$ 46,818

60 %

$ 137,647

$ 74,689

84 % Non-cash and non-operating items



21,306





48,887

(56) %



124,879



154,629

(19) % - Amortization and provisions



23,015





26,960

(15) %



90,934



106,591

(15) % - Equity awards compensation expense (1)



12,354





6,305

96 %



44,528



28,770

55 % - Net gain or (loss) on disposal of non-current assets



(2,729)





(20)

NM





1,965



2,714

(28) % - Change in deferred taxes



(23,210)





11,417

NM





(18,642)



3,720

NM

- Change in income taxes



11,863





3,456

NM





6,043



10,867

(44) % - Other



13





769

(98) %



51



1,967

(97) % Changes in working capital related to operating activities



(30,232)





(51,625)

(41) %



(41,613)



(43,962)

(5) % - (Increase) / Decrease in trade receivables



(151,604)





(126,486)

20 %



(134,950)



(3,957)

NM

- Increase / (Decrease) in trade payables



88,384





61,989

43 %



82,691



(33,314)

NM

- (Increase) / Decrease in other current assets



(7,032)





(9,476)

(26) %



(19,742)



(7,188)

NM

- Increase / (Decrease) in other current liabilities



38,807





26,406

47 %



33,033



6,261

NM

- Change in operating lease liabilities and right of use assets



1,213





(4,058)

NM





(2,645)



(5,764)

(54) % CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES



66,012





44,080

50 %



220,913



185,356

19 % Acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment



(10,600)





(10,250)

3 %



(54,983)



(67,287)

(18) % Change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment



455





(12,052)

NM





1,973



1,818

9 % Payment for businesses, net of cash acquired



(892)





(1,173)

(24) %



(10,419)



(1,176)

NM

Change in other non-current financial assets



865





(13,819)

NM





(12,938)



(34,448)

(62)

CASH USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES



(10,172)





(37,294)

(73) %



(76,367)



(101,093)

(24) % Proceeds from borrowings under line-of-credit agreement



—





(4,315)

NM





—



153,188

NM

Repayment of borrowings



13





(167,163)

NM





(1,249)



(167,344)

(99) % Proceeds from exercise of stock options



3,508





1,626

NM





25,196



1,727

NM

Repurchase of treasury stocks



(27,416)





—

NM





(100,027)



(43,655)

NM

Change in other financial liabilities



(401)





347

NM





(4,037)



(1,663)

NM

CASH USED FOR FINANCING ACTIVITIES



(24,296)





(169,505)

(86)





(80,117)



(57,747)

39 % Effect of exchange rates changes on cash and cash equivalents



(13,475)





23,986

NM





(36,913)



42,732

NM

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



18,069





(138,733)

NM





27,516



69,248

(60) % Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



497,458





626,744

(21)





488,011



418,763

17 % Net cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 515,527



$ 488,011

6 %

$ 515,527

$ 488,011

6 %







































SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION





































Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds

$ (5,482)



$ (5,381)

2 %

$ (28,767)

$ (17,610)

63

Cash paid for interest

$ (347)



$ (1,336)

(74) %

$ (1,486)

$ (2,155)

(31)



(1) Share-based compensation expense according to ASC 718 Compensation - stock compensation accounted for $11.9 million and $5.7 million of equity awards

compensation expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $42.7 million and $27.1 million of equity awards compensation for the twelve

months ended December, 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Cash from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended







Twelve Months Ended









December 31,







December 31,









2021

2020

YoY Change

2021

2020

YoY Change





































CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

$ 66,012

$ 44,080

50 %

$ $ 220,913

$ 185,356

19 % Acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and

equipment



(10,600)



(10,250)

3 %



(54,983)



(67,287)

(18) % Change in accounts payable related to intangible

assets, property, plant and equipment



455



(12,052)

NM





1,973



1,818

9 % FREE CASH FLOW (1)

$ 55,867

$ 21,778

157 %

$ $ 167,903

$ 119,887

40 %

(1) Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related

to intangible assets, property, plant and equipment.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to Gross Profit (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended













December 31,













December 31,













2021

2020

YoY

Change

YoY

Change at

Constant

Currency

2021

2020

YoY

Change

YoY

Change at

Constant

Currency

















































Gross Profit



244,351



218,474

12 %

14 %



781,944



688,018

14 %

13 %

















































Other Cost of Revenue



31,840



34,700

(8) %

(6) %



138,851



137,028

1 %

2 %

















































Contribution ex-TAC (1)

$ 276,191

$ 253,174

9 %

11 %

$ 920,795

$ 825,046

12 %

11 %

(1) We define Contribution ex-TAC as our gross profit plus other costs of revenue generated over the applicable measurement period. Contribution ex-TAC is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Contribution ex-TAC because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that this measure can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Contribution ex-TAC provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our use of Contribution ex-TAC has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (a) other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may address the impact of TAC differently; (b) other companies may report Contribution ex-TAC or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Contribution ex-TAC alongside our other U.S. GAAP financial result measures. The above table provides a reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to gross profit.



CRITEO S.A.

Segment Information

(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)









Three Months Ended













Twelve Months Ended

















December 31,













December 31,













Segment

2021

2020

YoY

Change

YoY

Change at

Constant

Currency

2021

2020

YoY

Change

YoY

Change at

Constant

Currency Revenue

















































Marketing Solutions

$ 577,962

$ 543,262

6 %

9 %

$ 2,007,239

$ 1,806,431

11 %

10 %

Retail Media (2)



75,305



118,020

(36) %

(36) %



246,996



266,186

(7) %

(8) %

Total



653,267



661,282

(1) %

1 %



2,254,235



2,072,617

9 %

8 %



















































Contribution ex-TAC

















































Marketing Solutions



228,378



219,245

4 %

7 %



796,152



746,751

7 %

6 %

Retail Media (2)



47,813



33,929

41 %

41 %



124,643



78,295

59 %%

58 %

Total (1)

$ 276,191

$ 253,174

9 %

11 %

$ 920,795

$ 825,046

12 %

11 %

(1) We define Contribution ex-TAC as our gross profit plus other cost of sales generated over the applicable measurement period. Contribution ex-TAC is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Contribution ex-TAC because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that this measure can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Contribution ex-TAC provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our use of Contribution ex-TAC has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (a) other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may address the impact of TAC differently; (b) other companies may report Contribution ex-TAC or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Contribution ex-TAC alongside our other U.S. GAAP financial result measures. The above table provides a reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to gross profit.

(2) Criteo operates as two reportable segments as of December 31, 2021. The table above presents the operating results of our Marketing Solutions and Retail Media segments. A strategic building block of Criteo's Commerce Media Platform, the Retail Media Platform, introduced in June 2020, and reported under the retail media segment, is a self-service solution providing transparency, measurement and control to brands and retailers. In all arrangements running on this platform, Criteo recognizes revenue on a net basis, whereas revenue from arrangements running on legacy Retail Media solutions are accounted for on a gross basis. We expect most clients using Criteo's legacy Retail Media solutions to transition to this platform by the second half of 2022. As new clients onboard and existing clients transition to the Retail Media Platform, Revenue may decline but Contribution ex-TAC margin will increase. Contribution ex-TAC will not be impacted by this transition.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended







Twelve Months Ended









December 31,







December 31,









2021

2020

YoY Change

2021

2020

YoY Change

Net income

$ 74,938

$ 46,818

60 %

$ 137,647

$ 74,689

84 % Adjustments:



































Financial (Income) expense



(347)



111

NM





1,044



1,939

(46) % Provision for income taxes



(5,864)



20,254

NM





16,169



32,197

(50) % Equity awards compensation expense



12,114



8,960

35 %



44,955



31,425

43 % Research and development



4,762



2,482

92 %



16,334



10,253

59 % Sales and operations



3,143



3,662

(14) %



13,023



12,042

8 % General and administrative



4,209



2,816

49 %



15,598



9,130

71 % Pension service costs



319



583

(45) %



1,324



2,232

(41) % Research and development



166



290

(43) %



686



1,114

(38) % Sales and operations



49



103

(52) %



207



394

(47) % General and administrative



104



190

(45) %



431



724

(40) % Depreciation and amortization expense



21,756



22,140

(2) %



88,402



88,238

0.2 % Cost of revenue (data center equipment)



14,611



15,354

(5) %



61,119



55,935

9 % Research and development



2,967



1,712

73 %



9,484



10,741

(12) % Sales and operations



3,579



4,033

(11) %



14,780



16,770

(12) % General and administrative



599



1,041

(42) %



3,019



4,792

(37) % Acquisition-related costs



6,118



174

NM





11,256



286

NM

General and administrative



6,118



174

NM





11,256



286

NM

Restructuring related and transformation (gain) costs (1)



1,833



4,383

(58) %



21,698



19,989

9 % Research and development



513



747

(31) %



5,751



4,240

36 % Sales and operations



568



2,605

(78) %



9,380



9,398

(0.2) % General and administrative



752



1,031

(27) %



6,567



6,351

3 % Total net adjustments



35,929



56,605

(37) %



184,848



176,306

5 % Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 110,867

$ 103,423

7 %

$ 322,495

$ 250,995

28 %

(1) For the Three Months and the Twelve Months Ended December 2021, and December 2020, respectively, the Company recognized restructuring related and transformation

costs following its new organizational structure implemented to support its Commerce Media Platform strategy:



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 (Gain) from forfeitures of share-based compensation awards 239

(2,655)

(427)

(2,655) Facilities related (gain) costs 1,328

4,158

16,020

12,975 Payroll related (gain) costs (157)

1,422

4,480

5,911 Consulting costs related to transformation 423

1,458

1,625

3,758 Total restructuring related and transformation (gain) costs $ 1,833

$ 4,383

$ 21,698

$ 19,989

For the three months ended and the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, the cash outflows related to restructuring related and

transformation costs were $12.4 million and $ 33.3 million, and $3.9 million and $16.9 million respectively, and were mainly comprised of payroll costs, broker and termination

penalties related to real-estate facilities and other consulting fees.

(2) We define Adjusted EBITDA as our consolidated earnings before financial income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, acquisition-related costs and restructuring related and transformation costs. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short-term and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that the elimination of equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, and restructuring related and transformation costs in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (a) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements; (b) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (c) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the potentially dilutive impact of equity-based compensation; (d) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; and (e) other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside our U.S. GAAP financial results, including net income.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation from Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to Operating Expenses under GAAP (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended







Twelve Months Ended









December 31,







December 31,









2021

2020

YoY

Change

2021

2020

YoY

Change Research and Development expenses

$ (44,860)

$ (32,797)

37 %

$ (151,817)

$ (132,513)

15 % Equity awards compensation expense



4,762



2,482

92 %



16,334



10,253

59 % Depreciation and Amortization expense



2,967



1,712

73 %



9,484



10,741

(12) % Pension service costs



166



290

(43) %



686



1,114

(38) % Restructuring related and transformation (gain) costs



513



747

(31) %



5,751



4,240

36 % Non GAAP - Research and Development expenses



(36,452)



(27,566)

32 %



(119,562)



(106,165)

13 % Sales and Operations expenses



(89,892)



(85,871)

5 %



(325,616)



(330,285)

(1) % Equity awards compensation expense



3,143



3,662

(14) %



13,023



12,042

8 % Depreciation and Amortization expense



3,579



4,033

(11) %



14,780



16,770

(12) % Pension service costs



49



103

(52) %



207



394

(47) % Restructuring related and transformation (gain) costs



568



2,605

(78) %



9,380



9,398

(0.2) % Non GAAP - Sales and Operations expenses



(82,553)



(75,468)

9 %



(288,226)



(291,681)

(1) % General and Administrative expenses



(43,855)



(32,623)

34 %



(152,634)



(116,395)

31 % Equity awards compensation expense



4,209



2,816

49 %



15,598



9,130

71 % Depreciation and Amortization expense



599



1,041

(42) %



3,019



4,792

(37) % Pension service costs



104



190

(45) %



431



724

(40) % Acquisition-related costs



6,118



174

NM





11,256



286

NM

Restructuring related and transformation (gain) costs



752



1,031

(27) %



6,567



6,351

3 % Non GAAP - General and Administrative expenses



(32,073)



(27,371)

17 %



(115,763)



(95,112)

22 % Total Operating expenses



(178,607)



(151,291)

18.1 %



(630,067)



(579,193)

9 % Equity awards compensation expense



12,114



8,960

35 %



44,955



31,425

43 % Depreciation and Amortization expense



7,145



6,786

5 %



27,283



32,303

(16) % Pension service costs



319



583

(45) %



1,324



2,232

(41) % Acquisition-related costs



6,118



174

NM





11,256



286

NM

Restructuring related and transformation (gain) costs



1,833



4,383

(58) %



21,698



19,989

9 % Total Non GAAP Operating expenses (1)

$ (151,078)

$ (130,405)

16 %

$ (523,551)

$ (492,958)

6 %

(1) We define Non-GAAP Operating Expenses as our consolidated operating expenses adjusted to eliminate the impact of depreciation and amortization, equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, acquisition-related costs and restructuring related and transformation costs. The Company uses Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short-term and long-term operational plans, and to assess and measure our financial performance and the ability of our operations to generate cash. We believe Non-GAAP Operating Expenses reflects our ongoing operating expenses in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in our business. As a result, we believe that Non-GAAP Operating Expenses provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our core operating performance and trends in the same manner as our management and in comparing financial results across periods. In addition, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses is a key component in calculating Adjusted EBITDA, which is one of the key measures we use to provide our quarterly and annual business outlook to the investment community.

CRITEO S.A. Detailed Information on Selected Items (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)







Three Months Ended







Twelve Months Ended









December 31,







December 31,









2021

2020

YoY

Change



2021

2020

YoY

Change Equity awards compensation expense



































Research and development

$ 4,762

$ 2,482

92 %

$ 16,334

$ 10,253

59 % Sales and operations



3,143



3,662

(14) %



13,023



12,042

8 % General and administrative



4,209



2,816

49 %



15,598



9,130

71 % Total equity awards compensation expense



12,114



8,960

35 %



44,955



31,425

43 %





































Pension service costs



































Research and development



166



290

(43) %



686



1,114

(38) % Sales and operations



49



103

(52) %



207



394

(47) % General and administrative



104



190

(45) %



431



724

(40) % Total pension service costs



319



583

(45) %



1,324



2,232

(41) %





































Depreciation and amortization expense



































Cost of revenue (data center equipment)



14,611



15,354

(5) %



61,119



55,935

9 % Research and development



2,967



1,712

73 %



9,484



10,741

(12) % Sales and operations



3,579



4,033

(11) %



14,780



16,770

(12) % General and administrative



599



1,041

(42) %



3,019



4,792

(37) % Total depreciation and amortization expense



21,756



22,140

(2) %



88,402



88,238

0.2 %





































Acquisition-related costs



































General and administrative



6,118



174

NM





11,256



286

NM

Total acquisition-related costs



6,118



174

NM





11,256



286

NM







































Restructuring related and transformation (gain) costs



































Research and development



513



747

(31) %



5,751



4,240

36 % Sales and operations



568



2,605

(78) %



9,380



9,398

(0.2) % General and administrative



752



1,031

(27) %



6,567



6,351

3 % Total restructuring related and transformation (gain) costs

$ 1,833

$ 4,383

(58) %

$ 21,698

$ 19,989

9 %

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income (U.S. dollars in thousands except share and per share data, unaudited)





Three Months Ended







Twelve Months Ended









December 31,







December 31,









2021

2020

YoY

Change

2021

2020

YoY

Change





































Net income

$ 74,938

$ 46,818

60 %

$ 137,647

$ 74,689

84 % Adjustments:



































Equity awards compensation expense



12,114



8,960

35 %



44,955



31,425

43 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets



3,755



2,926

28 %



12,929



15,520

(17) % Acquisition-related costs



6,118



174

NM





11,256



286

NM

Restructuring related and transformation (gain) costs



1,833



4,383

(58) %



21,698



19,989

9 % Tax impact of the above adjustments (1)



(6,557)



(2,127)

NM





(11,243)



(7,738)

45 % Total net adjustments



17,263



14,316

21 %



79,595



59,482

34 % Adjusted net income (2)

$ 92,201

$ 61,134

51 %

$ 217,242

$ 134,171

62 %





































Weighted average shares outstanding



































- Basic



60,590,826



60,336,486









60,717,446



60,876,480





- Diluted



63,985,850



62,348,489









64,231,637



61,818,593











































Adjusted net income per share



































- Basic

$ 1.52

$ 1.01

50 %

$ 3.58

$ 2.20

63 % - Diluted

$ 1.44

$ 0.98

47 %

$ 3.38

$ 2.17

56 %

(1) We consider the nature of the adjustment to determine its tax treatment in the various tax jurisdictions we operate in. The tax impact is calculated by applying the actual tax rate for the entity and period to which the adjustment relates. (2) We define Adjusted Net Income as our net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, restructuring related and transformation costs, and the tax impact of the foregoing adjustments. Adjusted Net Income is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Adjusted Net Income because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that the elimination of equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, restructuring related and transformation costs and the tax impact of the foregoing adjustments in calculating Adjusted Net Income can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted Net Income provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our use of Adjusted Net Income has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (a) Adjusted Net Income does not reflect the potentially dilutive impact of equity-based compensation or the impact of certain acquisition-related costs; and (b) other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted Net Income or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted Net Income alongside our other U.S. GAAP-based financial results, including net income.

CRITEO S.A. Constant Currency Reconciliation (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended







Twelve Months Ended











December 31,







December 31,









2021

2020

YoY

Change

2021

2020



YoY Change













































Revenue as reported

$ 653,267



$ 661,282



(1) %

$ 2,254,235



$ 2,072,617



9 % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies



14,553





—











(19,713)





—







Revenue at constant currency(1)



667,820





661,282



1 %



2,234,522





2,072,61



8 %













































Traffic acquisition costs as reported



(377,076)





(408,108)



(8) %



(1,333,440)





(1,247,571)



7 % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies



(8,567)





—











12,263





—







Traffic Acquisition Costs at constant currency(1)



(385,643)





(408,108)



(6) %



(1,321,177)





(1,247,571)



6 %













































Contribution ex-TAC as reported(2)



276,191





253,174



9 %



920,795





825,046



12

Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies



5,986





—











(7,450)





—







Contribution ex-TAC at constant currency(2)



282,177





253,174



11 %



913,345





825,046



11 % Contribution ex-TAC(2)/Revenue as reported



42 %



38 %









41 %



40 %



















































Other cost of revenue as reported



(31,840)





(34,700)



(8) %



(138,851)





(137,028)



1 % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies



(919)





—











(372)





—







Other cost of revenue at constant currency(1)



(32,759)





(34,700)



(6) %



(139,223)





(137,028)



2 %













































Gross Profit as reported



244,351





218,474



12 %



781,944





688,018



14 % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies



5,067





—











(7,822)





—







Gross Profit at constant currency(1)



249,418





218,474



14 %



774,122





688,018



13 %













































Adjusted EBITDA(3)



110,867





103,423



7 %



322,495





250,995



28 % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies



2,423





—











(7,281)





—







Adjusted EBITDA(3) at constant currency(1)

$ 113,290



$ 103,423



10 %

$ 315,214



$ 250,995



26 % Adjusted EBITDA(3)/Contribution ex-TAC(2)



40 %



41 %









35 %



30 %







(1) Information herein with respect to results presented on a constant currency basis is computed by applying prior period average exchange rates to current period results. We have included results on a constant currency basis because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance. Management reviews and analyzes business results excluding the effect of foreign currency translation because they believe this better represents our underlying business trends. The table above reconciles the actual results presented in this section with the results presented on a constant currency basis.

(2) Contribution ex-TAC is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. See the table entitled "Reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to Gross Profit" for a reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to gross profit.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. See the table entitled "Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income" for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income.

CRITEO S.A. Information on Share Count (unaudited)





Twelve Months Ended



2021

2020 Shares outstanding as at January 1,

60,639,570

62,293,508 Weighted average number of shares issued during the period

77,876

(1,417,028) Basic number of shares - Basic EPS basis

60,717,446

60,876,480 Dilutive effect of share options, warrants, employee warrants - Treasury method

3,514,191

942,113 Diluted number of shares - Diluted EPS basis

64,231,637

61,818,593









Shares issued as December 31, before Treasury stocks

65,883,347

66,272,106 Treasury stock as of December 31,

(5,207,873)

(5,632,536) Shares outstanding as of December 31, after Treasury stocks

60,675,474

60,639,570 Total dilutive effect of share options, warrants, employee warrants

6,213,932

7,400,024 Fully diluted shares as at December 31,

66,889,406

68,039,594

CRITEO S.A. Supplemental Financial Information and Operating Metrics (U.S. dollars in thousands except where stated, unaudited)



YoY Change QoQ

Change Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019























Clients 1% —% 21,745 21,747 21,332 20,626 21,460 20,565 20,359 20,360 20,247























Revenue (1)% 28% 653,267 508,580 551,311 541,077 661,282 470,345 437,614 503,376 652,640 Americas (8)% 41% 287,270 204,428 221,227 203,900 312,817 204,618 185,674 191,745 306,250 EMEA 1% 25% 234,559 188,354 209,303 212,096 232,137 167,800 159,621 190,114 216,639 APAC 13% 14% 131,438 115,798 120,781 125,081 116,328 97,927 92,319 121,517 129,751























Revenue (1)% 28% 653,267 508,580 551,311 541,077 661,282 470,345 437,614 503,376 652,640 Marketing Solutions 6% 26% 577,962 458,622 487,465 483,190 543,262 412,126 381,270 469,773 574,783 Retail Media (2) (36)% 51% 75,305 49,958 63,846 57,887 118,020 58,219 56,344 33,603 77,857























TAC (8)% 27% (377,076) (297,619) (331,078) (327,667) (408,108) (284,401) (257,698) (297,364) (386,388) Marketing Solutions 8% 26% (349,584) (276,498) (294,132) (290,873) (324,017) (243,616) (218,990) (273,057) (331,709) Retail Media (2) (67)% 30% (27,492) (21,121) (36,946) (36,794) (84,091) (40,785) (38,708) (24,307) (54,679)























Contribution ex-TAC (1) 9% 31% 276,191 210,961 220,233 213,410 253,174 185,944 179,916 206,012 266,252 Marketing Solutions 4% 25% 228,378 182,124 193,333 192,317 219,245 168,510 162,280 196,716 243,074 Retail Media (2) 41% 66% 47,813 28,837 26,900 21,093 33,929 17,434 17,636 9,296 23,178























Cash flow from operating activities 50% 29% 66,012 51,179 26,360 77,362 44,080 51,156 33,377 56,743 59,359























Capital expenditures (55)% (36)% 10,145 15,957 13,128 13,780 22,302 12,898 18,532 11,737 17,520























Capital expenditures/Revenue (1)ppt (1)ppt 2% 3% 2% 3% 3% 3% 4% 2% 3%























Net cash position 6% 4% 515,527 497,458 489,521 520,060 488,011 626,744 578,181 436,506 418,763























Headcount 7% 5% 2,781 2,658 2,572 2,532 2,594 2,636 2,685 2,701 2,755























Days Sales Outstanding (days - end of month) 9 days (5) days 65 70 66 64 56 62 61 62 52

(1) We define Contribution ex-TAC as our gross profit plus other costs of revenue generated over the applicable measurement period. Contribution ex-TAC is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Contribution ex-TAC because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that this measure can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Contribution ex-TAC provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our use of Contribution ex-TAC has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (a) other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may address the impact of TAC differently; (b) other companies may report Contribution ex-TAC or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Contribution ex-TAC alongside our other U.S. GAAP financial result measures.

(2) Criteo operates as two reportable segments as of December 31, 2021. The table above presents the operating results of our Marketing Solutions and Retail Media segments. A strategic building block of Criteo's Commerce Media Platform, the Retail Media Platform, introduced in June 2020, and reported under the retail media segment, is a self-service solution providing transparency, measurement and control to brands and retailers. In all arrangements running on this platform, Criteo recognizes revenue on a net basis, whereas revenue from arrangements running on legacy Retail Media solutions are accounted for on a gross basis. We expect most clients using Criteo's legacy Retail Media solutions to transition to this platform by the second half of 2022. As new clients onboard and existing clients transition to the Retail Media Platform, Revenue may decline but Contribution ex-TAC margin will increase. Contribution ex-TAC will not be impacted by this transition.

