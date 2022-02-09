CVS HEALTH REPORTS STRONG FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021 RESULTS, CONFIRMS 2022 FULL-YEAR EPS GUIDANCE

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) today announced operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS KEY FINANCIAL DATA

  • Total revenues increased to $76.6 billion, up 10.1% compared to prior year
  • GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.98 and Adjusted EPS of $1.98

FULL-YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Total revenues increased to $292.1 billion, up 8.7% compared to prior year
  • GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations of $5.95 and Adjusted EPS of $8.40
  • Generated cash flow from operations of $18.3 billion
  • Net repayments of long-term debt of $8.8 billion

KEY FINANCIAL DATA


Three Months Ended


December 31,

In millions, except per share amounts

2021


2020


Change

Total revenues

$

76,604


$

69,554


$

7,050

Operating income

2,229


2,524


(295)

Adjusted operating income (1)

4,147


2,945


1,202

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$

0.98


$

0.75


$

0.23

Adjusted EPS (2)

$

1.98


$

1.30


$

0.68

2022 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

  • Confirmed GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations guidance range of $7.04 to $7.24
  • Confirmed Adjusted EPS guidance range of $8.10 to $8.30
  • Revised cash flow from operations guidance range to $12.0 billion to $13.0 billion from $12.5 billion to $13.0 billion

CEO COMMENTARY

"We're engaging millions of customers across our businesses and in our community health destinations, becoming an even bigger part of their everyday health. That's clearly reflected in our performance, but more importantly in our potential."
-Karen S. Lynch, CVS Health President and CEO

IN THE SPOTLIGHT




In 2021, CVS Health continued to lead the nation's pandemic response with more than 32 million COVID-19 tests and more than 59 million COVID-19 vaccines administered.


Named to the 2021 S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices ("DJSI") North American Index for the ninth consecutive year and the DJSI World Index for the third consecutive year. CVS Health was also one of the first seven companies globally to have science-based net-zero GHG emissions targets validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative.


Announced a 10% increase to the annual shareholder dividend, which became effective with the February 1, 2022 dividend distribution, and the authorization of a $10 billion share repurchase program.


The Company presents both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in this press release to assist in the comparison of the Company's past financial performance with its current financial performance. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" beginning on page 13 and endnotes beginning on page 26 for explanations of non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. See pages 15 through 17 and page 25 for reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Consolidated Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results and Operational Highlights


Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended

December 31,

In millions, except per share amounts

2021


2020


Change


2021


2020


Change

Total revenues 

$

76,604


$

69,554


$

7,050


$

292,111


$

268,706


$

23,405

Operating income

2,229


2,524


(295)


13,193


13,911


(718)

Adjusted operating income (1)

4,147


2,945


1,202


17,312


16,008


1,304

Net income

1,296


975


321


7,898


7,192


706

Diluted earnings per share from continuing
operations

$

0.98


$

0.75


$

0.23


$

5.95


$

5.47


$

0.48

Adjusted EPS (2)

$

1.98


$

1.30


$

0.68


$

8.40


$

7.50


$

0.90

Financial Results

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the prior year:

  • Total revenues increased 10.1% and 8.7%, respectively, driven by growth across all segments.
  • Operating income decreased 11.7% and 5.2%, respectively, primarily due to a store impairment charge of approximately $1.4 billion recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021 related to the write down of operating lease right-of-use assets and property and equipment in connection with planned retail store closures over the next three years, as well as the absence of pre-tax income of $307 million associated with the receipt of amounts owed to the Company under the ACA risk corridor program ("ACA risk corridor receipt") during the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in operating income in the year ended December 31, 2021 was also driven by a $431 million goodwill impairment charge associated with the long-term care ("LTC") business in the Retail/LTC segment recorded during the third quarter of 2021. The decreases in both periods were partially offset by the increases in adjusted operating income described below and lower acquisition-related integration costs compared to the prior year.
  • Adjusted operating income increased 40.8% and 8.1%, respectively, primarily due to increased prescription and front store volume and the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations in the Retail/LTC segment, improved purchasing economics and growth in specialty pharmacy in the Pharmacy Services segment, as well as gains from anti-trust legal settlements of $126 million and $263 million recorded in the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. During the three months ended December 31, 2021, the increase was also driven by lower COVID-19 related investments compared to the prior year in the Health Care Benefits segment. During the year ended December 31, 2021, the increase was also driven by the administration of COVID-19 diagnostic testing in the Retail/LTC segment and was partially offset by higher COVID-19 related costs in the Health Care Benefits segment, including the impact of the deferral of elective procedures and other discretionary utilization in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during the year ended December 31, 2020.
  • Interest expense decreased $70 million, or 10.3%, and $404 million, or 13.9%, respectively, due to lower debt in the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.
  • The effective income tax rate in the fourth quarter decreased to 17.5% compared to 19.7%, and decreased to 24.2% for the full year compared to 26.3% in the prior year. The decrease in both periods was primarily due to the repeal of the non-deductible health insurer fee ("HIF") for 2021 and the favorable impact of a prior year refund claim approved by the Internal Revenue Service ("IRS") during the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in both periods were partially offset by the absence of the favorable resolution of certain tax matters in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Company Highlights

  • Unveiled several steps to support the acceleration of the Company's omnichannel health strategy, which will include the creation of new store formats and the optimization of the Company's retail footprint to align with evolving customer needs, including a reduction in store density in certain locations and the closure of approximately 900 retail stores between 2022 and 2024. In addition, named Prem Shah the Company's first Chief Pharmacy Officer, who alongside Michelle Peluso, Chief Customer Officer, became Co-President of the Retail/LTC business effective January 1, 2022.
  • Administered more than 8 million COVID-19 tests and more than 20 million COVID-19 vaccines nationwide in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year, the Company administered more than 32 million COVID-19 tests and more than 59 million COVID-19 vaccines, while maintaining a strong commitment to vaccine and testing equity by optimizing site locations and targeting outreach initiatives to reach vulnerable populations.
  • Paid down $2.3 billion of long-term debt, while returning $660 million to shareholders through dividends during the three months ended December 31, 2021. Since the close of the acquisition of Aetna Inc. in November 2018, the Company has repaid a net $21.0 billion of long-term debt.
  • Announced a 10% increase to the annual shareholder dividend, which became effective with the February 1, 2022 dividend distribution, and the authorization of a $10 billion share repurchase program.
  • Named to the 2021 S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices ("DJSI") North American Index for the ninth consecutive year and the DJSI World Index for the third consecutive year. The Company was also one of the first seven companies globally to have science-based net-zero GHG emissions targets validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative.
  • Hosted a one-day virtual career event resulting in approximately 45,000 clinical and retail hires, building on accelerated recruitment and retention efforts throughout 2021. The Company announced a significant investment in its employees by raising the minimum enterprise hourly wage to $15.00 an hour effective July 2022.

Health Care Benefits Segment

The Health Care Benefits segment offers a full range of insured and self-insured ("ASC") medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health products and services. The segment results for the three months and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 were as follows:


Three Months Ended

December 31,


Year Ended

December 31,

In millions, except percentages

2021


2020


Change


2021


2020


Change

Total revenues

$

20,699


$

19,103


$

1,596


$

82,186


$

75,467


$

6,719

Adjusted operating income (1)

510


153


357


5,012


6,188


(1,176)

Medical benefit ratio ("MBR") (3)

87.0%


86.7%


0.3%


85.0%


80.9%


4.1%

Medical membership (4)







23.8


23.4


0.4

  • Total revenues increased 8.4% and 8.9% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, compared to the prior year primarily driven by growth in the Government Services business. The increase in total revenues in the three months ended December 31, 2021 was also driven by lower COVID-19 related investments compared to the prior year. The increase in both periods was partially offset by the unfavorable impact of the repeal of the HIF for 2021 and the absence of the ACA risk corridor receipt.
  • Adjusted operating income increased $357 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the prior year primarily driven by lower COVID-19 related investments and improved underlying performance, partially offset by higher medical costs related to COVID-19 in the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the prior year.
  • Adjusted operating income decreased 19.0% for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the prior year primarily driven by the net impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which reflected higher COVID-19 related costs in the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the prior year, including the impact of the deferral of elective procedures and other discretionary utilization in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during the year ended December 31, 2020. The decrease was partially offset by improved performance in the underlying Government Services business and higher favorable development of prior-years' health care cost estimates in the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the prior year.
  • The MBR increased from 86.7% to 87.0% in the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to the prior year primarily driven by the absence of the ACA risk corridor receipt and the repeal of the HIF for 2021. These increases were largely offset by the net impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including lower COVID-19 related investments in 2021 compared to the prior year and improved underlying performance.
  • The MBR increased from 80.9% to 85.0% in the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the prior year primarily driven by the higher COVID-19 related costs described above and the repeal of the HIF for 2021. The increase was partially offset by improved underlying performance in the current year.
  • Medical membership as of December 31, 2021 of 23.8 million increased 151,000 members compared with September 30, 2021, reflecting increases across all product lines.
  • The segment experienced favorable development of prior-periods' health care cost estimates in its Commercial and Government Services businesses during the three months ended December 31, 2021, primarily attributable to third quarter 2021 performance.
  • Prior years' health care costs payable estimates developed favorably by $788 million during the year ended December 31, 2021. This development is reported on a basis consistent with the prior years' development reported in the health care costs payable table in the Company's annual audited financial statements and does not directly correspond to an increase in 2021 operating results.

See the supplemental information on page 20 for additional information regarding the performance of the Health Care Benefits segment.

Pharmacy Services Segment

The Pharmacy Services segment provides a full range of pharmacy benefit management solutions to employers, health plans, government employee groups and government sponsored programs. The segment results for the three months and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 were as follows:


Three Months Ended

December 31,


Year Ended

December 31,

In millions

2021


2020


Change


2021


2020


Change

Total revenues

$

39,341


$

36,355


$

2,986


$

153,022


$

141,938


$

11,084

Adjusted operating income (1)

1,824


1,561


263


6,859


5,688


1,171

Total pharmacy claims processed (5) (6)

582.2


537.9


44.3


2,244.7


2,112.9


131.8

Pharmacy network (7)

498.2


456.2


42.0


1,914.0


1,790.1


123.9

Mail choice (8)

84.0


81.7


2.3


330.7


322.8


7.9

  • Total revenues increased 8.2% and 7.8% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, compared to the prior year primarily driven by increased pharmacy claims volume, growth in specialty pharmacy and brand inflation, partially offset by continued price compression.
  • Adjusted operating income increased 16.8% and 20.6% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, compared to the prior year primarily driven by improved purchasing economics which reflected increased contributions from the products and services of the Company's group purchasing organization and specialty pharmacy (including pharmacy and/or administrative services for providers and 340B covered entities). These increases were partially offset by continued price compression.
  • Total pharmacy claims processed increased 8.2% and 6.2%, on a 30-day equivalent basis, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, compared to the prior year primarily driven by net new business and COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as increased new therapy prescriptions, which were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic during the three months and year ended December 31, 2020. Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, total pharmacy claims processed increased 5.4% and 4.2%, on a 30-day equivalent basis, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, compared to the prior year.

See the supplemental information on page 22 for additional information regarding the performance of the Pharmacy Services segment.

Retail/LTC Segment

The Retail/LTC segment fulfills prescriptions for medications, provides patient care programs, sells a wide assortment of health and wellness products and general merchandise, provides health care services through walk-in medical clinics, provides medical diagnostic testing, administers vaccinations and provides pharmacy services to long-term care facilities. The segment results for the three months and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 were as follows:


Three Months Ended

December 31,


Year Ended

December 31,

In millions

2021


2020


Change


2021


2020


Change

Total revenues

$

27,111


$

24,062


$

3,049


$

100,105


$

91,198


$

8,907

Adjusted operating income (1)

2,457


1,775


682


7,623


6,146


1,477

Prescriptions filled (5) (6)

419.8


376.3


43.5


1,587.6


1,465.2


122.4

  • Total revenues increased 12.7% and 9.8% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, compared to the prior year primarily driven by increased prescription and front store volume, the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations and diagnostic testing, as well as brand inflation. These increases were partially offset by continued pharmacy reimbursement pressure and the impact of recent generic introductions. COVID-19 vaccinations, diagnostic testing and over-the-counter ("OTC") test kit sales contributed approximately 40% and 45% of the increase in the segment's revenues for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, compared to the prior year. The prior year reflected the ongoing expansion of the Company's diagnostic testing program which began in April 2020, an immaterial impact from COVID-19 vaccinations which began in December 2020 and no OTC test kit sales.
  • Adjusted operating income increased 38.4% and 24.0% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, compared to the prior year primarily driven by the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations, the increased prescription and front store volume described above, improved generic drug purchasing, as well as gains from anti-trust legal settlements of $106 million and $231 million recorded in the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. The increase in adjusted operating income in the year ended December 31, 2021 was also driven by the administration of diagnostic testing. These increases were partially offset by continued pharmacy reimbursement pressure and increased investments in the segment's capabilities and colleague compensation and benefits. COVID-19 vaccinations, diagnostic testing and OTC test kit sales contributed approximately 35% and 30% of the segment's adjusted operating income for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.
  • Prescriptions filled increased 11.6% and 8.4%, on a 30-day equivalent basis, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, compared to the prior year primarily driven by COVID-19 vaccinations and the continued adoption of patient care programs, as well as increased new therapy prescriptions, which were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic during the three months and year ended December 31, 2020. Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, prescriptions filled increased 6.1% and 4.3%, on a 30-day equivalent basis, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, compared to the prior year.

See the supplemental information on page 23 for additional information regarding the performance of the Retail/LTC segment.

2022 Full-Year Guidance

The Company confirmed its full-year 2022 GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations guidance range of $7.04 to $7.24 and its full-year 2022 Adjusted EPS guidance range of $8.10 to $8.30. The Company also revised its full-year 2022 cash flow from operations guidance range to $12.0 billion to $13.0 billion from $12.5 billion to $13.0 billion.

The adjustment between full-year 2022 GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations and Adjusted EPS is the exclusion of amortization of intangible assets.

Teleconference and Webcast

The Company will be holding a conference call today for investors at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year results. An audio webcast of the call will be broadcast simultaneously for all interested parties through the Investor Relations section of the CVS Health website at http://investors.cvshealth.com. This webcast will be archived and available on the website for a one-year period following the conference call.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and approximately 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of CVS Health Corporation. Statements in this press release that are forward-looking include, but are not limited to, Ms. Lynch's quotation, the information under the headings "2022 Full-Year Guidance" and "Company Highlights" and the information included in the endnotes and reconciliations. By their nature, all forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and/or quantify. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the potential emergence of additional variants, vaccine and testing protocols, government testing initiatives, the geographies impacted by and the severity and duration of the pandemic, the pandemic's impact on the U.S. and global economies and consumer behavior and health care utilization patterns, and the timing, scope and impact of stimulus legislation and other federal, state and local governmental responses to the pandemic, as well as the risks and uncertainties described in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section and under the heading "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on CVS Health's forward-looking statements. CVS Health's forward-looking statements are and will be based upon management's then-current views and assumptions regarding future events and operating performance, and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. CVS Health does not assume any duty to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, uncertainties or otherwise.

- Tables Follow -

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,

In millions, except per share amounts

2021


2020


2021


2020

Revenues:








Products

$

53,973


$

49,592


$

203,738


$

190,688

Premiums

19,205


17,615


76,132


69,364

Services

3,059


2,099


11,042


7,856

Net investment income

367


248


1,199


798

Total revenues

76,604


69,554


292,111


268,706

Operating costs:








Cost of products sold

46,378


42,452


175,803


163,981

Benefit costs

16,574


15,145


64,260


55,679

Store impairments

1,358



1,358


Goodwill impairment



431


Operating expenses

10,065


9,433


37,066


35,135

Total operating costs

74,375


67,030


278,918


254,795

Operating income

2,229


2,524


13,193


13,911

Interest expense

608


678


2,503


2,907

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

89


674


452


1,440

Other income

(38)


(53)


(182)


(206)

Income before income tax provision

1,570


1,225


10,420


9,770

Income tax provision

274


241


2,522


2,569

Income from continuing operations

1,296


984


7,898


7,201

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax


(9)



(9)

Net income

1,296


975


7,898


7,192

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

10


(2)


12


(13)

Net income attributable to CVS Health

$

1,306


$

973


$

7,910


$

7,179









Basic earnings per share:








Income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health

$

0.99


$

0.75


$

6.00


$

5.49

Loss from discontinued operations attributable to CVS Health

$


$

(0.01)


$


$

(0.01)

Net income attributable to CVS Health

$

0.99


$

0.74


$

6.00


$

5.48

Weighted average basic shares outstanding

1,322


1,311


1,319


1,309

Diluted earnings per share:








Income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health

$

0.98


$

0.75


$

5.95


$

5.47

Loss from discontinued operations attributable to CVS Health

$


$

(0.01)


$


$

(0.01)

Net income attributable to CVS Health

$

0.98


$

0.74


$

5.95


$

5.46

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

1,336


1,317


1,329


1,314

Dividends declared per share

$

0.50


$

0.50


$

2.00


$

2.00

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)



At December 31,

In millions

2021


2020

Assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

9,408


$

7,854

Investments

3,117


3,000

Accounts receivable, net

24,431


21,742

Inventories

17,760


18,496

Other current assets

5,292


5,277

Total current assets

60,008


56,369

Long-term investments

23,025


20,812

Property and equipment, net

12,896


12,606

Operating lease right-of-use assets

19,122


20,729

Goodwill

79,121


79,552

Intangible assets, net

29,026


31,142

Separate accounts assets

5,087


4,881

Other assets

4,714


4,624

Total assets

$

232,999


$

230,715





Liabilities:




Accounts payable

$

12,544


$

11,138

Pharmacy claims and discounts payable

17,330


15,795

Health care costs payable

8,808


7,936

Policyholders' funds

4,301


4,270

Accrued expenses

17,670


14,243

Other insurance liabilities

1,303


1,557

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

1,646


1,638

Current portion of long-term debt

4,205


5,440

Total current liabilities

67,807


62,017

Long-term operating lease liabilities

18,177


18,757

Long-term debt

51,971


59,207

Deferred income taxes

6,270


6,794

Separate accounts liabilities

5,087


4,881

Other long-term insurance liabilities

6,402


7,007

Other long-term liabilities

1,904


2,351

Total liabilities

157,618


161,014





Shareholders' equity:




Preferred stock


Common stock and capital surplus

47,377


46,513

Treasury stock

(28,173)


(28,178)

Retained earnings

54,906


49,640

Accumulated other comprehensive income

965


1,414

Total CVS Health shareholders' equity

75,075


69,389

Noncontrolling interests

306


312

Total shareholders' equity

75,381


69,701

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

232,999


$

230,715

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



Year Ended
December 31,

In millions

2021


2020

Cash flows from operating activities:




Cash receipts from customers

$

284,219


$

264,327

Cash paid for inventory and prescriptions dispensed by retail network pharmacies

(165,783)


(158,636)

Insurance benefits paid

(63,598)


(55,124)

Cash paid to other suppliers and employees

(31,652)


(29,763)

Interest and investment income received

743


894

Interest paid

(2,469)


(2,904)

Income taxes paid

(3,195)


(2,929)

Net cash provided by operating activities

18,265


15,865





Cash flows from investing activities:




Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments

7,246


6,467

Purchases of investments

(9,963)


(9,639)

Purchases of property and equipment

(2,520)


(2,437)

Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions


101

Acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(146)


(866)

Proceeds from sale of subsidiary


840

Other

122


Net cash used in investing activities

(5,261)


(5,534)





Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

987


9,958

Repayments of long-term debt

(10,254)


(15,631)

Derivative settlements


(7)

Dividends paid

(2,625)


(2,624)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

549


264

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

(168)


(88)

Other

155


432

Net cash used in financing activities

(11,356)


(7,696)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

1,648


2,635

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

11,043


8,408

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period

$

12,691


$

11,043

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



Year Ended
December 31,

In millions

2021


2020

Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Net income

$

7,898


$

7,192

Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

4,512


4,441

Store impairments

1,358


Goodwill impairment

431


Stock-based compensation

484


400

Gain on sale of subsidiary


(269)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

452


1,440

Deferred income taxes

(428)


(570)

Other noncash items

(390)


72

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:




Accounts receivable, net

(2,703)


(1,510)

Inventories

735


(973)

Other assets

(3)


364

Accounts payable and pharmacy claims and discounts payable

2,898


2,769

Health care costs payable and other insurance liabilities

169


(231)

Other liabilities

2,852


2,740

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

18,265


$

15,865

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze underlying business performance and trends. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Non-GAAP financial measures such as consolidated adjusted operating income, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health exclude from the relevant GAAP metrics, as applicable: amortization of intangible assets and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance.

For the periods covered in this press release, the following items are excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures described above, as applicable, because the Company believes they neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance:

  • The Company's acquisition activities have resulted in the recognition of intangible assets as required under the acquisition method of accounting which consist primarily of trademarks, customer contracts/relationships, covenants not to compete, technology, provider networks and value of business acquired. Definite-lived intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives and are tested for impairment when events indicate that the carrying value may not be recoverable. The amortization of intangible assets is reflected in the condensed consolidated statements of operations in operating expenses within each segment. Although intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation, the amortization of intangible assets does not directly relate to the underwriting of the Company's insurance products, the services performed for the Company's customers or the sale of the Company's products or services. Additionally, intangible asset amortization expense typically fluctuates based on the size and timing of the Company's acquisition activity. Accordingly, the Company believes excluding the amortization of intangible assets enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends. Intangible asset amortization excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure represents the entire amount recorded within the Company's GAAP financial statements, and the revenue generated by the associated intangible assets has not been excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure. Intangible asset amortization is excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure because the amortization, unlike the related revenue, is not affected by operations of any particular period unless an intangible asset becomes impaired or the estimated useful life of an intangible asset is revised.
  • During the three months and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, acquisition-related integration costs relate to the acquisition of Aetna Inc. The acquisition-related integration costs are reflected in the condensed consolidated statements of operations in operating expenses within the Corporate/Other segment.
  • During the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, the store impairment charge relates to the write down of operating lease right-of-use assets and property and equipment in connection with the planned closure of approximately 900 retail stores between 2022 and 2024. The store impairment charge is reflected in the condensed consolidated statements of operations within the Retail/LTC segment.
  • During the year ended December 31, 2021, the goodwill impairment charge relates to the LTC reporting unit within the Retail/LTC segment.
  • In June 2021, the Company received $61 million related to a purchase price working capital adjustment for an acquisition completed during the first quarter of 2020. The resolution of this matter occurred subsequent to the acquisition accounting measurement period and is reflected in the condensed consolidated statement of operations for the year ended December 31, 2021 as a reduction of operating expenses within the Health Care Benefits segment.
  • During the year ended December 31, 2020, the gain on divestiture of subsidiary represents the pre-tax gain on the sale of the Company's Coventry Health Care Workers' Compensation business ("Workers' Compensation business"), which the Company sold on July 31, 2020 for approximately $850 million. The gain on divestiture was finalized in the three months ended December 31, 2020 and is reflected as a reduction in operating expenses in the condensed consolidated statement of operations within the Health Care Benefits segment in the year ended December 31, 2020.
  • During the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, the Company received $313 million owed to it under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act and the Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act of 2010 (collectively, the "ACA") risk corridor program that was previously fully reserved for as payment was uncertain. After considering offsetting items such as the ACA's minimum medical loss ratio ("MLR") rebate requirements and premium taxes, the Company recognized pre-tax income of $307 million in the condensed consolidated statements of operations within the Health Care Benefits segment. The portion of the ACA risk corridor receipt attributable to noncontrolling interest was $12 million related to third party ownership interests in the Company's consolidated operating entities.
  • During the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, the loss on early extinguishment of debt relates to the Company's repayment of approximately $2.3 billion of its outstanding senior notes in December 2021 pursuant to its early redemption make-whole provision for such senior notes. During the year ended December 31, 2021, the loss on early extinguishment of debt also relates to the Company's repayment of approximately $2.0 billion of its outstanding senior notes in August 2021 pursuant to its tender offer for such senior notes. During the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, the loss on early extinguishment of debt relates to the Company's repayment of $4.5 billion of its outstanding senior notes in December 2020 pursuant to its tender offers for such senior notes. During the year ended December 31, 2020, the loss on early extinguishment of debt also relates to the Company's repayment of $6.0 billion of its outstanding senior notes in August 2020 pursuant to its tender offers for such senior notes.
  • The corresponding tax benefit or expense related to the items excluded from adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health and Adjusted EPS above. The nature of each non-GAAP adjustment is evaluated to determine whether a discrete adjustment should be made to the adjusted income tax provision. During the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, the Company's non-GAAP tax provision also excludes certain tax benefits primarily related to IRS approval of a prior year tax refund claim. During the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company realized certain tax losses that were able to be used to offset a portion of the taxable gain related to the July 2020 sale of the Workers' Compensation business, which reduced total tax expense for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020.

See endnotes (1) and (2) on page 26 for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented on pages 15 through 17 and page 25.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Operating Income
(Unaudited)

The following are reconciliations of consolidated operating income (GAAP measure) to consolidated adjusted operating income, as well as reconciliations of segment GAAP operating income to segment adjusted operating income:


Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

In millions

Health Care
Benefits


Pharmacy
Services


Retail/
LTC


Corporate/
Other


Intersegment
Eliminations


Consolidated
Totals

Operating income (loss) (GAAP
measure)

$

152


$

1,780


$

973


$

(488)


$

(188)


$

2,229

Amortization of intangible assets

358


44


126


1



529

Acquisition-related integration costs




31



31

Store impairments



1,358




1,358

Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)

$

510


$

1,824


$

2,457


$

(456)


$

(188)


$

4,147


Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

In millions

Health Care
Benefits


Pharmacy
Services


Retail/
LTC


Corporate/
Other


Intersegment
Eliminations


Consolidated
Totals

Operating income (loss) (GAAP
measure)

$

56


$

1,505


$

1,644


$

(512)


$

(169)


$

2,524

Amortization of intangible assets

402


56


131


1



590

Acquisition-related integration costs




136



136

Adjustment to gain on divestiture of
subsidiary

2






2

Receipt of fully reserved ACA risk
corridor receivable

(307)






(307)

Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)

$

153


$

1,561


$

1,775


$

(375)


$

(169)


$

2,945


Year Ended December 31, 2021

In millions

Health Care
Benefits


Pharmacy
Services


Retail/
LTC


Corporate/
Other


Intersegment
Eliminations


Consolidated
Totals

Operating income (loss) (GAAP
measure)

$

3,521


$

6,667


$

5,322


$

(1,606)


$

(711)


$

13,193

Amortization of intangible assets

1,552


192


512


3



2,259

Acquisition-related integration costs




132



132

Store impairments



1,358




1,358

Goodwill impairment



431




431

Acquisition purchase price adjustment
outside of measurement period

(61)






(61)

Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)

$

5,012


$

6,859


$

7,623


$

(1,471)


$

(711)


$

17,312


Year Ended December 31, 2020

In millions

Health Care
Benefits


Pharmacy
Services


Retail/
LTC


Corporate/
Other


Intersegment
Eliminations


Consolidated
Totals

Operating income (loss) (GAAP
measure)

$

5,166


$

5,454


$

5,640


$

(1,641)


$

(708)


$

13,911

Amortization of intangible assets

1,598


234


506


3



2,341

Acquisition-related integration costs




332



332

Gain on divestiture of subsidiary

(269)






(269)

Receipt of fully reserved ACA risk
corridor receivable

(307)






(307)

Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)

$

6,188


$

5,688


$

6,146


$

(1,306)


$

(708)


$

16,008

Adjusted Earnings Per Share
(Unaudited)

The following are reconciliations of income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health to adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health and calculations of GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations and Adjusted EPS:


Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021


Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020

In millions, except per share amounts

Total
Company


Per
Common
Share


Total
Company


Per
Common
Share

Income from continuing operations (GAAP measure)

$

1,296




$

984



Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(GAAP measure)

10




(2)



Income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health
(GAAP measure)

1,306


$

0.98


982


$

0.75

Amortization of intangible assets

529


0.40


590


0.45

Acquisition-related integration costs

31


0.02


136


0.10

Store impairments

1,358


1.02



Adjustment to gain on divestiture of subsidiary



2


Receipt of fully reserved ACA risk corridor receivable



(307)


(0.23)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

89


0.07


674


0.51

Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments

(674)


(0.51)


(380)


(0.29)

Receipt of fully reserved ACA risk corridor receivable
attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of tax



12


0.01

Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to
CVS Health (2)

$

2,639


$

1.98


$

1,709


$

1.30









Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



1,336




1,317


Year Ended
December 31, 2021


Year Ended
December 31, 2020

In millions, except per share amounts

Total
Company


Per
Common
Share


Total
 Company


Per
Common
 Share

Income from continuing operations (GAAP measure)

$

7,898




$

7,201



Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(GAAP measure)

12




(13)



Income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health
(GAAP measure)

7,910


$

5.95


7,188


$

5.47

Amortization of intangible assets

2,259


1.70


2,341


1.78

Acquisition-related integration costs

132


0.10


332


0.25

Store impairments

1,358


1.02



Goodwill impairment

431


0.33



Acquisition purchase price adjustment outside of
measurement period

(61)


(0.05)



Gain on divestiture of subsidiary



(269)


(0.20)

Receipt of fully reserved ACA risk corridor receivable



(307)


(0.23)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

452


0.34


1,440


1.09

Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments

(1,316)


(0.99)


(877)


(0.67)

Receipt of fully reserved ACA risk corridor receivable
attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of tax



12


0.01

Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to
CVS Health (2)

$

11,165


$

8.40


$

9,860


$

7.50









Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



1,329




1,314

Supplemental Information
(Unaudited)

The Company's segments maintain separate financial information, and the Company's chief operating decision maker (the "CODM") evaluates the segments' operating results on a regular basis in deciding how to allocate resources among the segments and in assessing segment performance. The CODM evaluates the performance of the Company's segments based on adjusted operating income, which is defined as operating income (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance as further described in endnote (1). The Company uses adjusted operating income as its principal measure of segment performance as it enhances the Company's ability to compare past financial performance with current performance and analyze underlying business performance and trends.

The following is a reconciliation of financial measures of the Company's segments to the consolidated totals:

In millions

Health Care
Benefits


Pharmacy
Services (a)


Retail/
LTC


Corporate/
Other


Intersegment
Eliminations (b)


Consolidated
Totals

Three Months Ended












December 31, 2021












Total revenues

$

20,699


$

39,341


$

27,111


$

233


$

(10,780)


$

76,604

Adjusted operating income
(loss) (1)

510


1,824


2,457


(456)


(188)


4,147

December 31, 2020












Total revenues

19,103


36,355


24,062


134


(10,100)


69,554

Adjusted operating income
(loss) (1)

153


1,561


1,775


(375)


(169)


2,945













Year Ended












December 31, 2021












Total revenues

$

82,186


$

153,022


$

100,105


$

721


$

(43,923)


$

292,111

Adjusted operating income
(loss) (1)

5,012


6,859


7,623


(1,471)


(711)


17,312

December 31, 2020












Total revenues

75,467


141,938


91,198


426


(40,323)


268,706

Adjusted operating income
(loss) (1)

6,188


5,688


6,146


(1,306)


(708)


16,008

_____________________________________________

(a)     

Total revenues of the Pharmacy Services segment include approximately $2.6 billion and $2.4 billion of retail co-payments for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $11.6 billion and $10.9 billion of retail co-payments for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(b)    

Intersegment revenue eliminations relate to intersegment revenue generating activities that occur between the Health Care Benefits segment, the Pharmacy Services segment, and/or the Retail/LTC segment. Intersegment adjusted operating income eliminations occur when members of Pharmacy Services Segment clients ("PSS members") enrolled in Maintenance Choice® elect to pick up maintenance prescriptions at one of the Company's retail pharmacies instead of receiving them through the mail. When this occurs, both the Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments record the adjusted operating income on a stand-alone basis. 

Supplemental Information
(Unaudited)

Health Care Benefits Segment

The following table summarizes the Health Care Benefits segment's performance for the respective periods:










Change


Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,


Three Months Ended
December 31,
2021 vs 2020


Year Ended
December 31,
2021 vs 2020

In millions, except percentages and
basis points ("bps")

2021


2020


2021


2020


$


%


$


%

Revenues:
















Premiums

$

19,195


$

17,602


$

76,064


$

69,301


$

1,593


9.1%


$

6,763


9.8%

Services

1,350


1,359


5,536


5,683


(9)


(0.7)%


(147)


(2.6)%

Net investment income

154


142


586


483


12


8.5%


103


21.3%

Total revenues

20,699


19,103


82,186


75,467


1,596


8.4%


6,719


8.9%

Benefit costs

16,691


15,267


64,662


56,083


1,424


9.3%


8,579


15.3%

MBR (Benefit costs as a % of
premium revenues) (3)

87.0%


86.7%


85.0%


80.9%


30

bps



410

bps


Operating expenses

$

3,856


$

3,780


$

14,003


$

14,218


$

76


2.0%


$

(215)


(1.5)%

Operating expenses as a % of
total revenues

18.6%


19.8%


17.0%


18.8%









Operating income

$

152


$

56


$

3,521


$

5,166


$

96


171.4%


$

(1,645)


(31.8)%

Operating income as a % of
total revenues

0.7%


0.3%


4.3%


6.8%









Adjusted operating income (1)

$

510


$

153


$

5,012


$

6,188


$

357


233.3%


$

(1,176)


(19.0)%

Adjusted operating income as a
% of total revenues

2.5%


0.8%


6.1%


8.2%









Premium revenues (by business):
















Government

$

14,022


$

12,302


$

55,739


$

48,928


$

1,720


14.0%


$

6,811


13.9%

Commercial

5,173


5,300


20,325


20,373


(127)


(2.4)%


(48)


(0.2)%

The following table summarizes the Health Care Benefits segment's medical membership for the respective periods:


December 31, 2021


September 30, 2021


December 31, 2020

In thousands

Insured


ASC


Total


Insured


ASC


Total


Insured


ASC


Total

Medical membership: (4)


















Commercial

3,258


13,530


16,788


3,224


13,529


16,753


3,258


13,644


16,902

Medicare Advantage

2,971



2,971


2,953



2,953


2,705



2,705

Medicare Supplement

1,285



1,285


1,242



1,242


1,082



1,082

Medicaid

2,333


471


2,804


2,289


460


2,749


2,100


623


2,723

Total medical membership

9,847


14,001


23,848


9,708


13,989


23,697


9,145


14,267


23,412



















Supplemental membership information:















Medicare Prescription Drug Plan (standalone)

5,777






5,740






5,490

Supplemental Information
(Unaudited)

The following table shows the components of the change in health care costs payable during the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:


Year Ended
December 31,

In millions

2021


2020

Health care costs payable, beginning of period

$

7,936


$

6,879

Less: Reinsurance recoverables

10


5

Health care costs payable, beginning of period, net

7,926


6,874

Acquisition


414

Add: Components of incurred health care costs




Current year

64,761


55,835

Prior years (a)

(788)


(429)

Total incurred health care costs (b)

63,973


55,406

Less: Claims paid




Current year

56,323


48,770

Prior years

6,792


6,009

Total claims paid

63,115


54,779

Add: Premium deficiency reserve

16


11

Health care costs payable, end of period, net

8,800


7,926

Add: Reinsurance recoverables

8


10

Health care costs payable, end of period

$

8,808


$

7,936

_____________________________________________

(a)     

Negative amounts reported for incurred health care costs related to prior years result from claims being settled for amounts less than originally estimated.

(b)    

Total incurred health care costs for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 in the table above exclude (i) $16 million and $11 million, respectively, for a premium deficiency reserve related to the Company's Medicaid products, (ii) $59 million and $41 million, respectively, of benefit costs recorded in the Health Care Benefits segment that are included in other insurance liabilities on the condensed consolidated balance sheets and (iii) $212 million and $221 million, respectively, of benefit costs recorded in the Corporate/Other segment that are included in other insurance liabilities on the condensed consolidated balance sheets.

The following table summarizes the Health Care Benefits segment's days claims payable for the respective periods:


December 31, 2021


September 30, 2021


June 30, 2021


March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020

Days Claims Payable (9)

49


51


48


48


48

Supplemental Information
(Unaudited)

Pharmacy Services Segment

The following table summarizes the Pharmacy Services segment's performance for the respective periods:










Change


Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,


Three Months Ended
December 31,
2021 vs 2020


Year Ended
December 31,
2021 vs 2020

In millions, except percentages

2021


2020


2021


2020


$


%


$


%

Revenues:
















Products

$

39,035


$

36,148


$

151,851


$

140,950


$

2,887


8.0%


$

10,901


7.7%

Services

306


207


1,171


988


99


47.8%


183


18.5%

Total revenues

39,341


36,355


153,022


141,938


2,986


8.2%


11,084


7.8%

Cost of products sold

37,180


34,462


144,894


135,045


2,718


7.9%


9,849


7.3%

Gross profit (10)

2,161


1,893


8,128


6,893


268


14.2%


1,235


17.9%

Gross margin (Gross profit as a
% of total revenues) (10)

5.5%


5.2%


5.3%


4.9%









Operating expenses

$

381


$

388


$

1,461


$

1,439


$

(7)


(1.8)%


$

22


1.5%

Operating expenses as a % of
total revenues

1.0%


1.1%


1.0   %


1.0%









Operating income

$

1,780


$

1,505


$

6,667


$

5,454


$

275


18.3%


$

1,213


22.2%

Operating income as a % of
total revenues

4.5%


4.1%


4.4%


3.8%









Adjusted operating income (1)

$

1,824


$

1,561


$

6,859


$

5,688


$

263


16.8%


$

1,171


20.6%

Adjusted operating income as
a % of total revenues

4.6%


4.3%


4.5%


4.0%









Revenues (by distribution
channel):
















Pharmacy network (7)

$

23,239


$

21,936


$

91,715


$

85,045


$

1,303


5.9%


$

6,670


7.8%

Mail choice (8)

15,862


14,256


60,547


56,071


1,606


11.3%


4,476


8.0%

Other

240


163


760


822


77


47.2%


(62)


(7.5)%

Pharmacy claims processed: (5) (6)
















Total (a)

582.2


537.9


2,244.7


2,112.9


44.3


8.2%


131.8


6.2%

Pharmacy network (7)

498.2


456.2


1,914.0


1,790.1


42.0


9.2%


123.9


6.9%

Mail choice (8)

84.0


81.7


330.7


322.8


2.3


2.8%


7.9


2.4%

Generic dispensing rate: (6) (11)
















Total (b)

85.4%


87.5%


86.8%


88.2%









Pharmacy network (7)

85.4%


87.9%


87.0%


88.7%









Mail choice (8)

85.5%


85.2%


85.6%


85.3%









_____________________________________________

(a)     

Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, total pharmacy claims processed increased 5.4% and 4.2%, on a 30-day equivalent basis, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, compared to the prior year.

(b)    

Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, the Pharmacy Services segment's total generic dispensing rate increased to 87.7% and 88.5%, respectively, in the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

Supplemental Information
(Unaudited)

Retail/LTC Segment

The following table summarizes the Retail/LTC segment's performance for the respective periods:










Change


Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,


Three Months Ended
December 31,
2021 vs 2020


Year Ended
December 31,
2021 vs 2020

In millions, except percentages

2021


2020


2021


2020


$


%


$


%

Revenues:
















Products

$

25,678


$

23,522


$

95,652


$

89,944


$

2,156


9.2%


$

5,708


6.3%

Services

1,429


540


4,436


1,254


889


164.6%


3,182


253.7%

Net investment income

4



17



4


100.0%


17


100.0%

Total revenues

27,111


24,062


100,105


91,198


3,049


12.7%


8,907


9.8%

Cost of products sold

19,457


17,587


72,832


67,284


1,870


10.6%


5,548


8.2%

Gross profit (10)

7,654


6,475


27,273


23,914


1,179


18.2%


3,359


14.0%

Gross margin (Gross profit as
a % of total revenues) (10)

28.2%


26.9%


27.2%


26.2%









Store impairments

$

1,358


$


$

1,358


$


$

1,358


100.0%


$

1,358


100.0%

Goodwill impairment



431




—%


431


100.0%

Operating expenses

5,323


4,831


20,162


18,274


492


10.2%


1,888


10.3%

Operating expenses as a % of
total revenues

19.6%


20.1%


20.1%


20.0%









Operating income

$

973


$

1,644


$

5,322


$

5,640


$

(671)


(40.8)%


$

(318)


(5.6)%

Operating income as a % of
total revenues

3.6%


6.8%


5.3%


6.2%









Adjusted operating income (1)

$

2,457


$

1,775


$

7,623


$

6,146


$

682


38.4%


$

1,477


24.0%

Adjusted operating income as
a % of total revenues

9.1%


7.4%


7.6%


6.7%









Revenues (by major
goods/service lines):
















Pharmacy

$

20,340


$

18,343


$

76,121


$

70,176


$

1,997


10.9%


$

5,945


8.5%

Front Store

6,060


5,054


21,315


19,655


1,006


19.9%


1,660


8.4%

Other

707


665


2,652


1,367


42


6.3%


1,285


94.0%

Net investment income

4



17



4


100.0%


17


100.0%

Prescriptions filled (5) (6) (a)

419.8


376.3


1,587.6


1,465.2


43.5


11.6%


122.4


8.4%

Same store sales increase
(decrease): (12)
















Total

13.4%


5.3%


8.9%


5.6%









Pharmacy

11.8%


7.5%


9.3%


7.0%









Front Store

18.9%


(1.8)%


7.6%


0.9%









Prescription volume (6)

12.8%


2.9%


9.3%


4.7%









Generic dispensing rate (6) (11) (b)

83.4%


87.0%


85.7%


88.3%









_____________________________________________

(a)     

Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, prescriptions filled increased 6.1% and 4.3%, on a 30-day equivalent basis, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, compared to the prior year.

(b)    

Excluding the impact of COVID-19 vaccinations, the Retail/LTC segment's total generic dispensing rate increased to 87.6% and 89.0%, respectively, in the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

Supplemental Information
(Unaudited)

Corporate/Other Segment

The following table summarizes the Corporate/Other segment's performance for the respective periods:










Change


Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,


Three Months Ended
December 31,
2021 vs 2020


Year Ended
December 31,
2021 vs 2020

In millions, except percentages

2021


2020


2021


2020


$


%


$


%

Revenues:
















Premiums

$

10


$

13


$

68


$

63


$

(3)


(23.1)%


$

5


7.9%

Services

14


15


57


48


(1)


(6.7)%


9


18.8%

Net investment income

209


106


596


315


103


97.2%


281


89.2%

Total revenues

233


134


721


426


99


73.9%


295


69.2%

Cost of products sold

10



37



10


100.0%


37


100.0%

Benefit costs

44


48


212


221


(4)


(8.3)%


(9)


(4.1)%

Operating expenses

667


598


2,078


1,846


69


11.5%


232


12.6%

Operating loss

(488)


(512)


(1,606)


(1,641)


24


4.7%


35


2.1%

Adjusted operating loss (1)

(456)


(375)


(1,471)


(1,306)


(81)


(21.6)%


(165)


(12.6)%

Adjusted Earnings Per Share Guidance
(Unaudited)

The following reconciliations of projected income from continuing operations to projected adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health and calculations of projected GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations and projected Adjusted EPS contain forward-looking information. All forward-looking information involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking information for a number of reasons as described in our SEC filings, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section and under the heading "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release and endnote (2) later in this press release for more information on how we calculate Adjusted EPS.


Year Ending December 31, 2022


Low


High

In millions, except per share amounts

Total
Company


Per
Common
 Share


Total
Company


Per
Common
Share

Income from continuing operations (GAAP measure)

$

9,373




$

9,633



Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (GAAP
measure)

(3)




(3)



Income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health
(GAAP measure)

9,370


$

7.04


9,630


$

7.24

Non-GAAP adjustments:








Amortization of intangible assets

1,870


1.41


1,870


1.41

Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments

(470)


(0.35)


(470)


(0.35)

Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to CVS
Health (2)

$

10,770


$

8.10


$

11,030


$

8.30









Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



1,330




1,330

Endnotes

(1) 

The Company defines adjusted operating income as operating income (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, such as acquisition-related integration costs, store impairments, goodwill impairments, acquisition purchase price adjustments outside of the acquisition accounting measurement period, gains/losses on divestitures and income associated with the receipt of fully reserved amounts owed to the Company under the ACA risk corridor program. The Company uses adjusted operating income as its principal measure of segment performance as it enhances the Company's ability to compare past financial performance with current performance and analyze underlying business performance and trends. The consolidated measure is not determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, consolidated operating income. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release for additional information regarding the items excluded from consolidated operating income in determining consolidated adjusted operating income.

(2) 

Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health by the Company's weighted average diluted shares outstanding. The Company defines adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health as income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, such as acquisition-related integration costs, store impairments, goodwill impairments, acquisition purchase price adjustments outside of the acquisition accounting measurement period, gains/losses on divestitures, income associated with the receipt of fully reserved amounts owed to the Company under the ACA risk corridor program, losses on early extinguishment of debt and the corresponding income tax benefit or expense related to the items excluded from adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release for additional information regarding the items excluded from income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health in determining adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to CVS Health.

(3) 

Medical benefit ratio is calculated as benefit costs divided by premium revenues and represents the percentage of premium revenues spent on medical benefits for the Company's insured members. Management uses MBR to assess the underlying business performance and underwriting of its insurance products, understand variances between actual results and expected results and identify trends in period-over-period results. MBR provides management and investors with information useful in assessing the operating results of the Company's insured Health Care Benefits products.

(4) 

Medical membership represents the number of members covered by the Company's insured and ASC medical products and related services at a specified point in time. Management uses this metric to understand variances between actual medical membership and expected amounts as well as trends in period-over-period results. This metric provides management and investors with information useful in understanding the impact of medical membership on segment total revenues and operating results.

(5) 

Total pharmacy claims processed represents the number of prescription claims processed through the Company's pharmacy benefits manager and dispensed by either its retail network pharmacies or its own mail and specialty pharmacies. Prescriptions filled represents the number of prescriptions dispensed through the Retail/LTC segment's pharmacies. Management uses these metrics to understand variances between actual claims processed and prescriptions dispensed, respectively, and expected amounts as well as trends in period-over-period results. These metrics provide management and investors with information useful in understanding the impact of pharmacy claim volume and prescription volume, respectively, on segment total revenues and operating results.

(6) 

Includes an adjustment to convert 90-day prescriptions to the equivalent of three 30-day prescriptions. This adjustment reflects the fact that these prescriptions include approximately three times the amount of product days supplied compared to a normal prescription. 

(7) 

Pharmacy network is defined as claims filled at retail and specialty retail pharmacies, including the Company's retail pharmacies and long-term care pharmacies, but excluding Maintenance Choice activity, which is included within the mail choice category. Maintenance Choice permits eligible client plan members to fill their maintenance prescriptions through mail order delivery or at a CVS Pharmacy retail store for the same price as mail order.

(8)  

Mail choice is defined as claims filled at a Pharmacy Services mail order facility, which includes specialty mail claims inclusive of Specialty Connect® claims picked up at a retail pharmacy, as well as prescriptions filled at the Company's retail pharmacies under the Maintenance Choice program. 

(9) 

Days claims payable is calculated by dividing the health care costs payable at the end of each quarter by the average health care costs per day during such quarter. Management and investors use this metric as an indicator of the adequacy of the Company's health care costs payable liability at the end of each quarter and as an indicator of changes in such adequacy over time.

(10) 

Gross profit is calculated as the segment's total revenues less its cost of products sold. Gross margin is calculated by dividing the segment's gross profit by its total revenues and represents the percentage of total revenues that remains after incurring direct costs associated with the segment's products sold and services provided. Gross margin provides investors with information that may be useful in assessing the operating results of the Company's Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments.

(11) 

Generic dispensing rate is calculated by dividing the segment's generic drug prescriptions processed or filled by its total prescriptions processed or filled. Management uses this metric to evaluate the effectiveness of the business at encouraging the use of generic drugs when they are available and clinically appropriate, which aids in decreasing costs for client members and retail customers. This metric provides management and investors with information useful in understanding trends in segment total revenues and operating results. 

(12) 

Same store sales and prescription volume represent the change in revenues and prescriptions filled in the Company's retail pharmacy stores that have been operating for greater than one year, expressed as a percentage that indicates the increase or decrease relative to the comparable prior period. Same store metrics exclude revenues from MinuteClinic and revenues and prescriptions from LTC operations. Management uses these metrics to evaluate the performance of existing stores on a comparable basis and to inform future decisions regarding existing stores and new locations. Same-store metrics provide management and investors with information useful in understanding the portion of current revenues and prescriptions resulting from organic growth in existing locations versus the portion resulting from opening new stores.

