GOOGLE CHOOSES PIXABILITY AS ITS EXCLUSIVE YOUTUBE INSIGHTS PARTNER FOR ADBLITZ

BOSTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixability (www.pixability.com), the provider of software and insights for video advertising on YouTube and other leading Connected TV platforms, today announced that Google has again made the company an exclusive partner for insights around AdBlitz . Google has been partnering with Pixability on Super Bowl insights since 2015, and in that time the two companies have worked together to deliver deep data insights to advertisers around AdBlitz trends and consumer patterns. Some of the insights produced include:

Consumer viewing habits on and around game day

Favorability of videos and other advertiser success metrics

Advertiser industries that are seeing the most engagement

Video ad creative strategies that drove engagement including length of video

Year-over-year trends including overall AdBlitz viewership growth

"We want every Big Game advertiser to have the best and most impactful insights around how digital sports fans are experiencing the event, especially on YouTube," says Brian Albert, Managing Director, US Agency Video, Google. "Pixability has been a great partner to Google for years, and we are thrilled to continue working with them to deliver the insights our advertisers need."

YouTube AdBlitz, the Google-owned video site's hub for Super Bowl ads, is now in its 16th season, and its success has been symbolic of the huge consumer shift towards digital viewership of sports content. It's also been a bellwether for how digital advertising in concert with TV advertising can drive the best results. Pixability's analysis showed that brands that upload their teasers or ads to AdBlitz see more views and engagements (comments, dislikes, likes) on YouTube than those that only opt for television.

"The biggest brands in the world are seeing that campaigns that combine the power of traditional TV with the power of YouTube and YouTube on TV have the biggest impact," said David George, CEO of Pixability. "We are very proud of our seven-year partnership with Google around AdBlitz and love uncovering unique Super Bowl insights that can change the way brands think about their marketing strategy to maximize the value of this global event."

About Pixability

Pixability is a technology and data company that empowers the world's largest brands and their agencies to maximize the value of video advertising on YouTube, YouTube on TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Hulu. The company's industry-leading optimization and insights solutions are independently verified by the YouTube Measurement Program, DoubleVerify, Oracle Data Cloud's Moat Measurement, Integral Ad Science and other third parties. Pixability's suite of solutions are used by the top media agencies and brands including Dentsu-Aegis, Havas, Interpublic Group, Omnicom, Publicis, and GroupM, as well as Swatch, Bose, KIND, Hilton, Jack in the Box, and Puma. For more information about Pixability, please visit www.pixability.com .

