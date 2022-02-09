Linn Benton Lincoln Education Service District (OR) Selects Synergy Education Platform

ALBANY, Ore., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edupoint Educational Systems announced today that Linn Benton Lincoln Education Service District (LBL ESD) has selected the company's industry-leading Synergy® Student Education Platform for its K-12 student information and learning management needs. The consortium's Synergy solution will include Synergy Student Information System (SIS), Synergy Online Registration, Synergy MTSS, Synergy Analytics, and Synergy Special Education (SE). LBL ESD serves over 33,000 students across 12 school districts and more than 89 schools in Linn, Benton, and Lincoln counties.

Linn Benton Lincoln ESD leadership began to look seriously at replacing their in-house SIS after noting significant advances made within the student data management industry in recent years. The consortium issued an RFP and embarked on a rigorous three-round evaluation process, narrowing the pool of contenders based on the ability of each system to meet an extensive list of requirements. The evaluation team decided on two finalists following a series of user-focused product demonstrations and selected Synergy Education Platform in the final round after consulting with numerous districts using each solution. The evaluation process included users with a broad range of roles and job titles, with participants from all 12 component districts.

Synergy Education Platform is a comprehensive student data management ecosystem that provides the real-time performance data educators need to improve learning outcomes for students while also helping districts streamline processes, improve communication, and increase collaboration. Synergy provides student information management, online registration, learning management, assessment, MTSS, special education, and analytics in one seamless platform that includes a powerful suite of native, role-based mobile apps.

"Of the many products we looked at, Synergy stood out not only for its functional capabilities but also for its intuitive design and the ability for users – including parents – to do everything in once place," said Tim Jones, Deputy Information Technology Manager at LBL ESD. "We offer a fully-fledged helpdesk to all of our districts, so we wanted not only a SIS that would work well for our users, but also a partnership that would enable us to provide the level of support that our districts are accustomed to receiving. After speaking with Edupoint, we felt we had found that partner."

"Through Linn Benton Lincoln ESD's selection of Synergy Education Platform, the consortium's component districts and schools will have the opportunity to adopt a powerful, centralized data management ecosystem with an extensive toolset rich in advanced features," said Bob Weathers, Founder and CEO at Edupoint. "We look forward to partnering with the district over the long term to provide users with a robust, evolving data management system that supports positive learning outcomes for all students."

About Edupoint

For over 35 years, the leadership of Edupoint Educational Systems has provided well-designed, technologically advanced student data management systems that empower K-12 stakeholders to improve student achievement. Synergy Education Platform by Edupoint is an industry-leading student data management ecosystem built to fit the way educators already work. Synergy is unique among K-12 student data management solutions in providing an array of role-based mobile apps designed to give all stakeholders access to the tools they need when and where they need them. More than 5 million students use Synergy in 22 states. Learn more: https://www.edupoint.com/.

*IMAGE LINK for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0209-s2p-synergy-300dpi.jpg

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

View original content:

SOURCE Edupoint Educational Systems