Ford O'Brien Landy LLP Opens New Location in Austin, TX

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ford O'Brien Landy LLP, a white-collar defense and commercial litigation boutique law firm headquartered in New York City, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Austin, TX.

"This announcement highlights our commitment to the Austin market and reflects the accumulation of the great work we have been doing there over the past years," stated Adam Ford, co-founder of the firm. "Austin and the surrounding region is a key area of growth for the firm as we continue to provide top-notch counsel for our clients in the region."

The Austin office is located at 3600 Ranch Road 620 South. The office will be managed by Matthew Ford, who was recently named Partner at Ford O'Brien Landy LLP. He currently resides in Austin, TX. The Austin location will continue to focus on in commercial and cryptocurrency disputes, securities litigation, white collar criminal defense, and regulatory investigations.

"I am extremely excited to officially open our Austin location," said Matthew Ford, Partner at Ford O'Brien Landy LLP. "Austin has been my family's home for many years, and it is with great anticipation I look forward to continuing to grow our presence and provide valuable partnerships with our clients in the region."

Ford O'Brien Landy LLP represents clients in commercial disputes, securities litigation, white collar criminal defense, and regulatory investigations, throughout all stages of litigation/arbitration and appeals. The firm is dedicated to vigorously advocating on behalf of clients with strategic, thoughtful counsel to achieve successful outcomes in and out of the courts by use of creative, sophisticated strategies and tactics.

