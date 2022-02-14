'I'm Going to Disneyland!'

MVP Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford to Celebrate Dazzling Super Bowl Performance with Magical Trip to Disneyland Resort on Monday Following Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI Victory

When the final whistle blew to seal the Los Angeles Rams' remarkable Super Bowl LVI victory Sunday night, the jubilant MVP Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford turned to the TV cameras and, with the help of their families, shouted those famous words that every NFL player dreams of saying – "We're all going to Disneyland!''

That line is the centerpiece of Disney's famous Super Bowl commercial, which annually features star players from the game in a nationally televised TV spot currently airing on social media sites and major TV networks nationwide. This is the first time three Super Bowl players have appeared in the commercial.

This year's "what's next" commercial also features several Make-A-Wish® kids who made a wish to attend the game and cheer on the Rams, including Kupp, Donald and Stafford. Since 1980, Disney and Make-A-Wish have granted more than 145,000 life-changing wishes globally for kids with critical illnesses.

The iconic commercial is just the beginning for the three players, who are making the short trip from Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca., to Anaheim where they will continue the Rams' Super Bowl celebration with a fun-filled day at the Disneyland Resort. Kupp, Donald and Stafford are expected to experience some of the theme parks' exciting attractions, interact with beloved Disney characters and generally have the most magical time of their lives.

Guests at Disneyland Park may see the celebratory cavalcade down Main Street, U.S.A., in Disneyland Park featuring the three players at 1:30 p.m. PT. Fans may also look for a livestream of the cavalcade LIVE on @DisneyParks TikTok and @DisneyParks Instagram at 1:30 p.m. PT.

It will be a fitting celebration after Kupp, Donald and Stafford stepped into Hollywood's biggest spotlight – at least for one spectacular night – in leading the Rams to a 23-20 Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. They dazzled the capacity crowd at SoFi Stadium and millions of TV viewers worldwide with their performances.

Leading the Rams to victory, Kupp scored on a one-yard touchdown pass from Stafford with 1:25 left in the game to cap a dramatic scoring drive, finishing with eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Donald had four tackles and two sacks, including a sack of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on fourth-and-one in the last minute that sealed the victory. Stafford threw for three touchdowns and completed 26 of 40 passes for 283 yards.

Kupp, Donald and Stafford join some of the most revered names in the NFL who have appeared in Disney's popular Super Bowl commercial, a tradition that has become woven into the fabric of the game since 1987 when New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms first appeared in the commercial following his team's Super Bowl victory. Donald is only the third defensive player from a Super Bowl game to be in the commercial.

