Amperity Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Deliver Customer-Centric Interactions and Drive Product Innovation

SEATTLE, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperity, a leading customer data platform (CDP) for consumer brands, today announced a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to help support digital transformations for companies looking to deploy first-party data strategies and engage with new customer segments.

This collaboration will serve customers by enabling Amperity to deliver cloud-based customer-centric tools and artificial intelligence-driven (AI) insight. It will also support the scaling of Amperity's AWS practice with deeper cooperation in delivering innovative products and services that provide a unified view of the customer.

"At Brooks Running, truly understanding our runners is at the heart of everything we do," said Melanie Allen, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Brooks Running. "Based on our experience using both AWS and Amperity, this collaboration makes perfect sense as it builds upon each company's core strengths to deliver high-level actionable insights that directly impact how we serve runners with only the best brand experiences."

This strategic go-to-market collaboration arrives at a moment when large consumer-facing enterprises are accelerating their data analytics to keep pace with radical changes in consumer habits and preferences. Under this collaboration, Amperity and AWS will help customers transform the way they interact with their end-customers with industry-relevant, cloud-based solutions. Amperity's CDP is available to all AWS customers in AWS Marketplace , allowing them to optimize their technology stack and streamline in-stack operations. Together with AWS services such as Amazon Kinesis , users gain access to a scalable and durable real-time data streaming service to meet their interoperability needs. Customers can also couple Amperity's Customer 360 and analytics capabilities with Amazon Redshift and Amazon Athena to easily ingest raw data from AWS services and egress smart segments back for further analysis or activation.

"Our technology partners play a crucial role in enhancing the customer experience across every touchpoint, including marketing, sales, information technology, and data science," said Derek Slager, CTO at Amperity. "It's an honor to enter into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement of this kind with AWS, serving the growing digital customer experience segment. Working together, we will ensure our joint customers have first-class experiences through the innovative services that both AWS and Amperity provide."

"AWS and Amperity understand that to transform faster, enterprises need a better way to store, access, and leverage customer data," said Ruba Borno, Vice President, Worldwide Channel and Alliances at AWS. "Our line-of-business customers in every industry frequently tell us that they need to leverage their data to be more agile in response to changing consumer behaviors and preferences. This collaboration with Amperity is driving modern data solutions that deliver consumer insights, faster, to our customers."

To learn more about Amperity, please visit www.amperity.com . For information on how Amperity and AWS are working together to support Brooks Running, read the "Brooks Running Improves Paid Search Click-Through Rate by 260% Using Amperity on AWS" case study.

About Amperity

Amperity is a leading Enterprise CDP trusted by the world's most loved brands to accelerate their shift to first-party customer relationships. Amperity has revolutionized the way brands identify, understand, and connect with their customers by leveraging AI to deliver a comprehensive and actionable Customer 360. This unified view improves marketing performance, fuels accurate customer insights, and enables world-class, real-time customer experiences. With Amperity, technical teams are freed from endless integration and data management, and business teams have direct access to the comprehensive data they need to build long-term customer loyalty and drive growth. Amperity serves many of the world's most loved brands, including Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Alaska Airlines, Michaels, Tapestry, Lucky Brand, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Crocs, Servco Automotive Retail, First Hawaiian Bank, and many more. To learn more, visit Amperity.com.

