Co-Lead Lawyer in Talc Litigation Against Johnson & Johnson Provides Statement in LTL Bankruptcy Case Hearing on motion to dismiss bankruptcy concludes

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Leigh O'Dell of Beasley Allen, Co-Lead Counsel for the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee in consolidated multidistrict litigation (MDL) in New Jersey federal court, on behalf of approximately 38,000 women and families harmed by Johnson & Johnson's Baby Powder, released the following statement at the conclusion of a hearing regarding Johnson & Johnson's LTL bankruptcy filing:

"In today's closing arguments in the LTL bankruptcy hearing, J&J attorneys implored the court to 'protect the claimants from their greedy lawyers.' Johnson & Johnson's talc products have harmed or killed thousands of consumers. Now, desperate to avoid responsibility, its high-priced lawyers – some making considerably more than $1000 an hour – are criticizing ovarian cancer victims and those suffering from mesothelioma for hiring lawyers of their own. This attempt at blaming and shaming won't work and ultimately, we believe our clients will prevail in the face of J&J's reprehensible conduct."

Leigh O'Dell

Co-Lead Counsel for Plaintiffs' Steering Committee in the Talc MDL

