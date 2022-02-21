Midea Reveals Next-Gen S8+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner to Refresh Homes this Winter

SUZHOU, China, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Midea Robozone Technology has announced the launch of the Midea S8+ intelligent auto-dust-collection robot, which liberates users' hands for up to 30 days with its automatic dust collection station. Midea Robozone Technology is a subsidiary of Midea Group (000333.SZ), which leverages cutting-edge technology and shapes its core competitiveness in the smart home cleaning technology and ecosystem.

Midea Robozone helps extend Midea Group's leadership in developing smart cleaning solutions and products with world-class cleaning technology. The latest features of Midea S8+ include:

Liberating users' hands for up to 30 days with an automatic dust collection station

An innovative dual-air-duct self-cycle design, 19000Pa of suction power, a surprising 9-second collection process, with no residue left in the robot's dust tank.

Hands remain clean with the 2.5L self-sealing dust bag and a lock-down system preventing dust leakage during collection.

The large-capacity disposable dust bag holds up to 30 days of dust and debris, automatically collects dust while charging and has a 'full-dust' reminder function.

High-frequency vibration mop leaves the floor cleaner

Automatic carpet recognition and self-adjusting suction power with strong 4000Pa suction power extracting hard-to-reach dirt and dust from any floor surface.

Equipped with a newly-designed V-shaped floating roller brush; Dust removal rate of 95% with large 450ML dust box capacity.

5200mAh large-capacity battery, supporting 180 minutes of long battery life.

Deep mop cleaning for both wet and dry use

An ultra-frequency vibration wiping and mopping system eliminates stubborn stains with a super vibrating wipe, scrubbing floors up to 500 times/min.

New generation LDS navigation system accurately scans the whole house, empowering the robot to clean bigger spaces without missing or repeating any areas. A multi-map saving function supports working in a multi-storey home environment.

Complete control is users' hands

30+ upgraded sensors for smarter detection; carpet detection system for auto intensive cleaning switch for carpets; High-tech recognition, AI dynamic obstacle avoidance.

Different cleaning modes include: Auto cleaning, Selective room or area cleaning, Intensive cleaning and Zigzag cleaning.

Includes Wi-Fi connectivity, voice support with Alexa and Google, as well as app support with the MSmartLife App.

Pricing and Availability

Midea S8+ robot vacuum cleaner is now available on AliExpress in black. It is also now available for purchase in Europe and will be introduced more broadly in other major regions during 2022.

For more information

Midea S8+ robot vacuum cleaner photos, videos and information can be found at: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1xE7WaBLzBvdrhZavxUuPUZGLgc7zEhmf?usp=sharing

About Midea Robozone Technology

Robozone is a high-tech company focusing on Artificial Intelligence, Smart Robot products, and Smart Solutions. Robozone has a multi-brand portfolio (including Midea and Toshiba, etc.) covering global markets. Midea Robozone Technology is a subsidiary of Midea Group.

To learn more about the company's line up of premier cleaning robots, please visit https://www.midea-group.com/About-Us/manufacturing/cleaning-appliances.

About Midea Group

Midea Group (000333.SZ) is a Fortune 500 company with strong business growth across multiple industries. We believe in the humanization of technology, which means that we provide customized solutions based on our deep understanding of human nature, thanks to the joint forces of 52 years of manufacturing excellence and the world's leading robotics and automation technology. We go above and beyond to embrace the future, constantly exploring and inventing to meet the ever-changing demands of our customers and consumers.

