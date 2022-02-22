AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of January 31, 2022.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Dedicated Tax Fund) Series 2016-A 5.25%, 11/15/35
2.40%
2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012-A 5.00%, 1/01/29
2.07%
3) Central Plains Energy Project (Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)) Series 2017-A 5.00%, 9/01/42
1.94%
4) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 2/01/46
1.70%
5) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC) AGM Series 2018 5.00%, 7/01/58
1.65%
6) Detroit Downtown Development Authority AGM Series 2018-A 5.00%, 7/01/48
1.55%
7) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 7/01/30
1.52%
8) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.) Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39
1.46%
9) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018-A 5.00%, 6/01/46
1.45%
10) California Statewide Communities Development Authority(CHF-Irvine LLC) BAM Series 2021 3.00%, 5/15/54
1.44%
Sector/Industry Breakdown
Portfolio %
Revenue
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
21.51%
Airport
7.53%
Toll Roads/Transit
7.53%
Revenue - Miscellaneous
5.84%
Electric Utility
5.13%
Prepay Energy
2.72%
Tobacco Securitization
2.38%
Higher Education - Private
2.13%
Water & Sewer
2.08%
Higher Education - Public
0.99%
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
0.97%
Port
0.67%
Industrial Development - Utility
0.45%
Senior Living
0.25%
Industrial Development - Industry
0.19%
SUBTOTAL
60.37%
Tax Supported
Special Tax
15.42%
State G.O.
7.49%
Local G.O.
2.70%
Assessment District
2.02%
Tax-Supported State Lease
1.11%
SUBTOTAL
28.74%
Prerefunded/ETM
9.38%
Cash Equivalents
Investment Companies
0.90%
SUBTOTAL
0.90%
Asset-Backed
Housing - Multi-Family
0.46%
SUBTOTAL
0.46%
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
0.15%
Total
100.00%
State Breakdown
Portfolio %
California
11.87%
New York
11.03%
Illinois
10.96%
New Jersey
8.06%
Pennsylvania
7.49%
Florida
4.68%
Connecticut
4.51%
Texas
3.90%
Michigan
3.62%
Wisconsin
3.31%
South Carolina
3.01%
Alabama
2.37%
Ohio
1.96%
North Carolina
1.95%
Nebraska
1.94%
Colorado
1.76%
Georgia
1.76%
Oklahoma
1.75%
Minnesota
1.47%
Tennessee
1.36%
Arizona
1.26%
Utah
1.17%
Maryland
1.06%
Virginia
1.06%
District of Columbia
0.92%
Kansas
0.84%
Kentucky
0.79%
West Virginia
0.65%
Massachusetts
0.52%
Puerto Rico
0.52%
Hawaii
0.40%
Arkansas
0.32%
Indiana
0.19%
Iowa
0.19%
Louisiana
0.17%
Washington
0.15%
New Hampshire
0.13%
Other
0.90%
Total Investments
100.00%
Credit Quality Breakdown
Portfolio %
AAA
4.40%
AA
30.28%
A
32.05%
BBB
19.89%
BB
2.15%
D
0.19%
Not Rated
0.76%
Pre-refunded Bonds
9.38%
Short-Term Investments
0.90%
Total Investments
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
1.12%
1 to 5 years
1.32%
5 to 10 years
22.16%
10 to 20 years
31.95%
20 to 30 years
36.41%
More Than 30 years
7.04%
Other
0.00%
Total Investments
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
AMT Percent:
10.08%
Average Coupon:
4.90%
Percentage of Leverage:
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
2.80%
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
0.00%
Tender Option Bonds:
4.04%
Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):
35.72%
Total Fund Leverage:
42.56%*
Average Effective Maturity:
5.06 Years
Effective Duration:
4.59 Years
Total Net Assets:
$422.74 Million**
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
$14.71
Number of Holdings:
188
Portfolio Turnover:
5%
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.04% through the use of tender option bonds, 35.72% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 2.80% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
