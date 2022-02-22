Palmdale Oil Selects iRely for Its New ERP System

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iRely, LLC, a privately held global provider of innovative software solutions for petroleum distributors and convenience stores, announces Palmdale Oil Company has selected iRely as its partner of choice for its comprehensive back-office solution.

Palmdale Oil is a family-owned distribution business with 38 years of experience meeting industry-specific fuel, oil and chemical needs. Palmdale services a variety of customers in many industries including industrial, construction, automotive, golf, marine, agriculture and more. With ten company-owned facilities, eighteen supply locations, card fueling, retail delivery, and fleet fueling services, Palmdale is uniquely qualified to offer reliable petroleum products and service throughout the state of Florida and beyond.

Palmdale's sophisticated operations require a fully integrated solution. Palmdale will utilize iRely's comprehensive warehouse management system that will automate their logistics, inventory planning and billing, reducing process time from days to minutes. Unlike other distributors, Palmdale's business model includes the complexity of hedging in their daily activities, enabling them to leverage iRely's integrated hedging and risk management modules. Palmdale will also tap into iRely's automated document processing and its CRM mobile functionality for its on-the-go Sales team.

"We're taking our business to the next level and need an ERP system that can deliver both now and into the future" said Lachlan Cheatham, President and CEO at Palmdale. "We thrive on making data driven decisions, and our data and reporting was just not where it needed to be. We weren't maximizing our profit potential or streamlining our processes."

The software demo process solidified Palmdale's decision to select iRely. "The demo process was intuitive, collaborative and really highlighted iRely's capabilities." said Cheatham. "The iRely team was knowledgeable, honest and listened to our needs. Their customer-focused solution was a turning point."

"We are excited that Palmdale chose iRely over other ERP software options." stated Dylan Gamboa, iRely's Senior Vice President of Petroleum Distribution and Retail. "They're the type of multi-line customer who fits our modern, integrated solution in order to help simplify their complex business processes. In addition to strengthening our position in Florida, they're going to challenge us to be even better as we continue to grow together."

Palmdale Oil is one of several petroleum marketers and C-store organizations recently added to the expanding iRely customer base.

About iRely:

iRely's commitment to customer success has made the company a global leader in digital transformation, providing best-in-class software for commodity management, petroleum distribution, retail, grain operations, and agribusinesses. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with offices in Chicago, New Jersey, Texas, California, London, Bangalore (India) and Makati City (Philippines), iRely has nearly 40 years of experience delivering end-to-end enterprise resource planning (ERP) and commodity trading and risk management (CTRM) solutions to simplify complex business processes through a single point of truth. iRely has leveraged its deep industry experience and expertise to build genuine, lasting partnerships with over 500 customers in more than 25 countries.

iRely Contact:

David Foster

iRely

Phone: +1-800-433-5724

Email: david.foster@irely.com

Web: www.irely.com/petro

Palmdale Oil Logo (PRNewswire)

iRely, LLC Logo (PRNewsfoto/iRely, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iRely, LLC