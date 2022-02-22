Syndax to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on March 1, 2022

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Syndax," the "Company" or "we") (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2021 financial results on Tuesday, March 1, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

In connection with the earnings release, Syndax's management team will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 1, to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a general business update.

The live audio webcast and accompanying slides may be accessed through the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com. Alternatively, the conference call may be accessed through the following:

Conference ID: 4019975

Domestic Dial-in Number: (855) 251-6663

International Dial-in Number: (281) 542-4259

Live webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pqahpntn

For those unable to participate in the conference call or webcast, a replay will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website, www.syndax.com.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company's pipeline includes SNDX-5613, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–MLL binding interaction, axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, and entinostat, a class I HDAC inhibitor. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contacts



Investor Contact

Melissa Forst

Argot Partners

melissa@argotpartners.com

Tel 212.600.1902

Media Contact

Benjamin Kolinski

benjamin.kolinski@gcihealth.com

Tel 862.368.4464

