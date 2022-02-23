Amorepacific joins EcoBeautyScore Consortium

36 companies and associations join forces to develop an industry-wide, environmental impact assessment and scoring system for cosmetic products

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorepacific is joining the EcoBeautyScore Consortium, a global initiative formed to develop an environmental impact scoring system specifically for cosmetic products. Amorepacific is the first Korean beauty company to join.

EcoBeautyScore Consortium aims to enable consumers to make sustainable choices through an industry-wide environmental impact assessment and scoring system. So far, 36 companies and associations from 4 continents worldwide, including Amorepacific, have joined. It remains open for other companies and associations wishing to join and contribute to building the assessment and scoring system.

Members of the EcoBeautyScore Consortium will collaborate to build a harmonized scoring system based on a common scientific methodology, database, and tool, which may help consumers check and compare environmental impacts of cosmetic products throughout the entire product lifecycle and make better choices.

In addition to contributing to co-building the system, Amorepacific plans to incorporate the method to measure its products' environmental footprint in the future. Amorepacific announced the company's sustainability goals, 2030 A MORE Beautiful Promise, in June 2021, and as a part of this effort, applied for the carbon/water footprint[1] certification from the Carbon Trust. Its key products, including the new LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic products, LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask, Sulwhasoo Essential Balancing Water/Emulsion, and OSULLOC Sejak, have been certified for reducing their carbon/water footprints. The combined measurement efforts will respond to the increasing consumer demand for sustainable products and further help reduce product impact on the environment.

"We are proud to be the first Korean beauty company to join the EcoBeautyScore Consortium. It is proof of our willingness to strengthen our sustainability management," said Park Young-ho, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Amorepacific R&I Center. "Amorepacific will continue to broaden eco-conscious product development and provide customers with transparent and reliable information about the environmental impacts of our products."

[1] The amount of water used / greenhouse gases generated throughout the entire lifecycle of each product from raw material production to development, manufacturing, and disposal.

