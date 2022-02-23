HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

ESTERO, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) ("Hertz", "Hertz Global" or the "Company") today reported results for its fourth quarter and full year 2021.
For the fourth quarter 2021, the Company generated total revenues of $1.9 billion, which were 78% higher than the fourth quarter of 2020, and 9% below the fourth quarter of 2019, excluding Donlen. RPU rose 31% from the fourth quarter of 2019, due to disciplined fleet management and a continued recovery in travel demand. These trends, along with strong cost performance, drove $0.91 of Adjusted earnings per share and $628 million of Adjusted Corporate EBITDA in the quarter, both of which were fourth quarter records for the Company.
For the full year 2021, the Company generated total revenues of $7.3 billion and Adjusted earnings per share of $4.39. Adjusted Corporate EBITDA was a record $2.1 billion, a margin of 29%. Liquidity at the end of 2021 was $3.2 billion after giving effect to the redemption of the Company's preferred shares and the repurchase of 27.5 million shares of its common stock, both of which occurred during the fourth quarter.
"2021 was a transformative year for Hertz," said Mark Fields, Hertz Interim Chief Executive Officer. "Sustained structural improvements and disciplined fleet management contributed to a strong performance across our top and bottom line, despite the challenges presented by COVID, supply chain constraints and labor shortages. We have demonstrated our resilience and ability to innovate and to make progress on playing a central role in the modern mobility ecosystem."
SUMMARY RESULTS
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Percent Inc/
2021 vs 2020
Percent Inc/
2021 vs 2019
($ in millions, except earnings per share or where noted)
2021
2020
2019
Hertz Global - Consolidated
Total revenues
$ 1,949
$ 1,235
$ 2,326
58%
(16)%
Adjusted net income (loss)(a)
$ 426
$ (187)
$ (34)
NM
NM
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share(a)
$ 0.91
$ (1.20)
$ (0.24)
NM
NM
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA(a)
$ 628
$ (140)
$ 54
NM
NM
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin(a)
32%
(11)%
2%
Average Vehicles (in whole units)
470,900
381,927
686,697
23%
(31)%
Vehicle Utilization
75%
73%
77%
Transaction Days (in thousands)
32,551
25,486
48,961
28%
(34)%
Total RPD (in dollars)(b)
$ 60.29
$ 43.12
$ 44.73
40%
35%
Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(b)
$ 1,389
$ 959
$ 1,063
45%
31%
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)(b)
$ 57
$ 276
$ 272
(79)%
(79)%
Americas RAC Segment
Total revenues
$ 1,691
$ 899
$ 1,726
88%
(2)%
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 653
$ (108)
$ 43
NM
NM
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
39%
(12)%
2%
Average Vehicles (in whole units)
384,492
308,107
536,065
25%
(28)%
Vehicle Utilization
77%
73%
79%
Transaction Days (in thousands)
27,215
20,754
38,851
31%
(30)%
Total RPD (in dollars)(b)
$ 62.10
$ 43.35
$ 44.45
43%
40%
Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(b)
$ 1,465
$ 973
$ 1,074
51%
36%
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)(b)
$ 26
$ 294
$ 282
(91)%
(91)%
International RAC Segment
Total revenues
$ 258
$ 194
$ 421
33%
(39)%
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 21
$ (46)
$ (5)
NM
NM
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
8%
(24)%
(1)%
Average Vehicles (in whole units)
86,408
73,820
150,632
17%
(43)%
Vehicle Utilization
67%
70%
73%
Transaction Days (in thousands)
5,335
4,732
10,111
13%
(47)%
Total RPD (in dollars)(b)
$ 51.06
$ 42.11
$ 45.79
21%
12%
Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(b)
$ 1,051
$ 900
$ 1,024
17%
3%
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)(b)
$ 197
$ 200
$ 234
(2)%
(16)%
NM - Not meaningful
NOTE: Hertz Global - consolidated key metrics reflect global rental car operations only and exclude Donlen fleet management and leasing
(a)
Represents a non-GAAP measure. See the accompanying reconciliations included in Supplemental Schedule II for 2021 and 2020 periods. For 2019, see Supplemental Schedule II as reported in the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2020 press released dated February 26, 2021 which is available on Hertz' website at ir.hertz.com. Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted Corporate EBITDA by Total revenues.
(b)
Based on December 31, 2020 foreign exchange rates.
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
The Company's liquidity position totaled $3.2 billion at December 31, 2021, comprised of $2.3 billion in unrestricted cash and $925 million of availability under the First Lien RCF (as defined below).
During the fourth quarter 2021, the Company repurchased 27.5 million shares of its common stock for an aggregate price of $708 million. Between January 1, 2022 and February 17, 2022, the Company repurchased 20,589,620 shares of Hertz Global's common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $431 million. As of February 17, 2022 $1.2 billion remains available for share repurchases under the Board-approved plan.
Also during the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased all 1,500,000 outstanding shares of its Series A Preferred Stock for aggregate cash payments of $1.9 billion. The Company funded the preferred share repurchases with available cash, including proceeds from the offering of the Senior Notes Due 2026 and Senior Notes Due 2029.
The Company completed its restructuring in June 2021 with significantly lower non-vehicle debt levels relative to its pre-restructuring balance sheet. At December 31, 2021 the Company had $3.0 billion in outstanding non-vehicle debt, comprised of a $1.3 billion Term B Loan, a $245 million Term C Loan that will support the issuance of letters of credit and $1.5 billion unsecured Senior Notes Due 2026 and Senior Notes Due 2029 that were issued to fund the repurchase of Hertz Global's Series A Preferred Stock. In addition, the Company has a $1.3 billion first lien revolving credit facility ("First Lien RCF"). At December 31, 2021, the Company had $330 million of letters of credit outstanding and no borrowings outstanding under the First Lien RCF. The Company has no material non-vehicle debt maturities until 2026.
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL DATA, SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES, NON-GAAP MEASURES AND DEFINITIONS
The unaudited financial data of Hertz is set forth on pages 6-9 of this release. Also included are Supplemental Schedules, which are provided to present segment results, reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures and other calculations.
In the second quarter of 2021, the Company revised its reportable segments to combine its Canada, Latin America and Caribbean operations with the U.S. and renamed its U.S. Rental Car segment Americas Rental Car ("Americas RAC"). As a result, those operations are no longer be reported in the International RAC segment. Additionally, in the second quarter of 2021, the Company added a financial statement line item for non-vehicle depreciation and amortization to better align with current industry practice. In the third quarter of 2021, the Company revised its calculation of Total RPD and Total RPU to include ancillary retail vehicle sales revenues to better align with current industry practice. For the revisions noted above, prior periods have been restated to conform with the revised presentation. Refer also to Supplemental Schedule VI.
Following the Supplemental Schedules, the Company provides definitions for terminology used throughout this earnings release and provides the usefulness of non-GAAP measures to investors and additional purposes for which management uses such measures.
Financial data included in this release is derived from our audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021, which are included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC and on the Hertz website, IR.Hertz.com. The Company's historical results are not necessarily indicative of the results to be expected for any future period. Financial data included in this release is qualified by reference to and should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements and related notes thereto which are included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(In millions, except per share data)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues
$ 1,949
$ 1,235
$ 7,336
$ 5,258
Expenses:
Direct vehicle and operating
1,065
799
3,920
3,423
Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges
78
397
497
2,030
Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets
43
57
196
225
Selling, general and administrative
188
139
688
645
Interest expense, net:
Vehicle
41
96
284
455
Non-vehicle
28
34
185
153
Total interest expense, net
69
130
469
608
Technology-related intangible and other asset impairments
—
20
—
213
Other (income) expense, net
(1)
6
(21)
(9)
Reorganization items, net
—
74
677
175
(Gain) from the sale of a business
—
—
(400)
—
Change in fair value of Public Warrants
643
—
627
—
Total expenses
2,085
1,622
6,653
7,310
Income (loss) before income taxes
(136)
(387)
683
(2,052)
Income tax (provision) benefit
(125)
97
(318)
329
Net income (loss)
(261)
(290)
365
(1,723)
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
1
1
1
9
Net income (loss) attributable to Hertz Global
(260)
(289)
366
(1,714)
Series A Preferred Stock deemed dividends
(450)
—
(450)
—
Net income (loss) available to Hertz Global common stockholders
$ (710)
$ (289)
$ (84)
$ (1,714)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
468
156
315
150
Diluted
468
156
315
150
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$ (1.52)
$ (1.85)
$ (0.27)
$ (11.44)
Diluted
$ (1.52)
$ (1.85)
$ (0.27)
$ (11.44)
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions, except par value and share data)
December 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 2,258
$ 1,096
Restricted cash and cash equivalents:
Vehicle
77
50
Non-vehicle
316
361
Total restricted cash and cash equivalents
393
411
Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents
2,651
1,507
Receivables:
Vehicle
62
164
Non-vehicle, net of allowance of $48 and $46, respectively
696
613
Total receivables, net
758
777
Prepaid expenses and other assets
1,017
373
Revenue earning vehicles:
Vehicles
10,836
7,540
Less: accumulated depreciation
(1,610)
(1,478)
Total revenue earning vehicles, net
9,226
6,062
Property and equipment, net
608
666
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,566
1,675
Intangible assets, net
2,912
2,992
Goodwill
1,045
1,045
Assets held for sale
—
1,811
Total assets
$ 19,783
$ 16,908
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Accounts payable:
Vehicle
$ 56
$ 29
Non-vehicle
516
389
Total accounts payable
572
418
Accrued liabilities
863
759
Accrued taxes, net
157
121
Debt:
Vehicle
7,921
6,024
Non-vehicle
2,986
243
Total debt
10,907
6,267
Public Warrants
1,324
—
Operating lease liabilities
1,510
1,636
Self-insured liabilities
463
488
Deferred income taxes, net
1,010
730
Total liabilities not subject to compromise
16,806
10,419
Liabilities subject to compromise
—
4,965
Liabilities held for sale
—
1,431
Total liabilities
16,806
16,815
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, no shares issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 477,233,278 and 158,235,410 shares issued, respectively, and 449,782,424 and 156,206,478 shares outstanding, respectively
5
2
Treasury stock, at cost, 27,450,854 and 2,028,932 common shares, respectively
(708)
(100)
Additional paid-in capital
6,209
3,047
Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit)
(2,315)
(2,681)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(214)
(212)
Stockholders' equity attributable to Hertz Global
2,977
56
Noncontrolling interests
—
37
Total stockholders' equity
2,977
93
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 19,783
$ 16,908
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(In millions)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$ (261)
$ (290)
$ 365
$ (1,723)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles
94
450
600
2,259
Depreciation and amortization, non-vehicle
43
57
196
225
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount (premium)
13
22
122
59
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
8
5
Stock-based compensation charges
7
1
10
(2)
Provision for receivables allowance
30
28
125
94
Deferred income taxes, net
145
(110)
270
(353)
Technology-related intangible and other asset impairments
—
20
—
213
Reorganization items, net
—
7
314
8
(Gain) loss from the sale of a business
—
—
(400)
—
(Gain) loss on marketable securities
—
—
—
—
(Gain) loss on sale of non-vehicle capital assets
—
—
(8)
(24)
Change in fair value of Public Warrants
643
—
627
—
Other
3
5
(5)
5
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Non-vehicle receivables
13
(36)
(210)
195
Prepaid expenses and other assets
33
59
(20)
92
Operating lease right-of-use assets
71
89
274
366
Non-vehicle accounts payable
(25)
(126)
(70)
98
Accrued liabilities
(65)
(14)
(108)
(61)
Accrued taxes, net
(65)
(48)
24
(52)
Operating lease liabilities
(77)
(88)
(291)
(375)
Self-insured liabilities
(4)
(1)
(17)
(76)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
598
25
1,806
953
Cash flows from investing activities:
Revenue earning vehicles expenditures
(1,958)
(354)
(7,154)
(5,542)
Proceeds from disposal of revenue earning vehicles
873
1,328
2,818
10,098
Non-vehicle capital asset expenditures
(30)
(9)
(71)
(98)
Proceeds from non-vehicle capital assets disposed of or to be disposed of
(1)
4
16
60
Sales of marketable securities
—
—
—
74
Collateral payments
—
—
(303)
—
Collateral returned in exchange for letters of credit
12
—
280
—
Proceeds from the sale of a business, net of cash sold
—
—
871
—
Other
—
—
(1)
(1)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(1,104)
969
(3,544)
4,591
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of vehicle debt
3,861
320
14,323
4,546
Repayments of vehicle debt
(3,144)
(1,820)
(12,607)
(10,751)
Proceeds from issuance of non-vehicle debt
1,505
259
4,644
1,812
Repayments of non-vehicle debt
(6)
(1)
(6,352)
(855)
Payment of financing costs
(31)
(64)
(185)
(75)
Proceeds from Plan Sponsors
—
—
2,781
—
Early redemption premium payment
—
—
(85)
—
Proceeds from issuance of stock, net
—
—
—
28
Proceeds from exercises of Public Warrants
77
—
77
—
Proceeds from the issuance of preferred stock, net
—
—
1,433
—
Repurchase of preferred stock
(1,883)
—
(1,883)
—
Distributions to common stockholders
—
—
(239)
—
Contributions from (distributions to) noncontrolling interests
(13)
(20)
(38)
(75)
Proceeds from rights offerings, net
—
—
1,639
—
Purchase of treasury shares
(654)
—
(654)
—
Payments for Nasdaq listing costs
(9)
—
(9)
—
Other
—
—
—
(2)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(297)
(1,326)
2,845
(5,372)
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents
(12)
28
(34)
46
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents during the period
(815)
(304)
1,073
218
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period(a)
3,466
1,882
1,578
1,360
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period(a)
$ 2,651
$ 1,578
$ 2,651
$ 1,578
(a)
Amounts include cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents of Donlen which were held for sale as of December 31, 2020.
Supplemental Schedule I
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT
Unaudited
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
(In millions)
Americas
International
All other
Corporate
Hertz
Americas
International
All other
Corporate
Hertz
Revenues
$ 1,691
$ 258
$ —
$ —
$ 1,949
$ 899
$ 194
$ 142
$ —
$ 1,235
Expenses:
Direct vehicle and operating
908
154
—
3
1,065
649
145
6
(1)
799
Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges
30
48
—
—
78
272
42
83
—
397
Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets
36
4
—
3
43
46
5
2
4
57
Selling, general and administrative
90
39
—
59
188
53
35
8
43
139
Interest expense, net:
Vehicle
31
10
—
—
41
64
20
12
—
96
Non-vehicle
(6)
—
—
34
28
(1)
—
1
34
34
Total interest expense, net
25
10
—
34
69
63
20
13
34
130
Technology-related intangible and other asset impairments
—
—
—
—
—
—
20
—
—
20
Other (income) expense, net
(2)
1
—
—
(1)
1
3
—
2
6
Reorganization items, net
—
—
—
—
—
8
—
2
64
74
(Gain) from the sale of a business
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Change in fair value of Public Warrants
—
—
—
643
643
—
—
—
—
—
Total expenses
1,087
256
—
742
2,085
1,092
270
114
146
1,622
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 604
$ 2
$ —
$ (742)
(136)
$ (193)
$ (76)
$ 28
$ (146)
(387)
Income tax (provision) benefit
(125)
97
Net income (loss)
(261)
(290)
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
1
1
Net income (loss) attributable to Hertz Global
(260)
(289)
Series A Preferred Stock deemed dividends
(450)
—
Net income (loss) attributable to Hertz Global common stockholders
$ (710)
$ (289)
Supplemental Schedule I (continued)
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT
Unaudited
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020
(In millions)
Americas
International
All other
Corporate
Hertz
Americas
International
All other
Corporate
Hertz
Revenues
$ 6,215
$ 985
$ 136
$ —
$ 7,336
$ 3,756
$ 872
$ 630
$ —
$ 5,258
Expenses:
Direct vehicle and operating
3,302
606
5
7
3,920
2,763
647
18
(5)
3,423
Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease
343
154
—
—
497
1,352
243
435
—
2,030
Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets
166
16
2
12
196
182
19
10
14
225
Selling, general and administrative
282
136
10
260
688
283
164
19
179
645
Interest expense, net:
Vehicle
213
59
12
—
284
329
80
46
—
455
Non-vehicle
(15)
3
1
196
185
(70)
—
(6)
229
153
Total interest expense, net
198
62
13
196
469
259
80
40
229
608
Technology-related intangible and other asset
—
—
—
—
—
—
20
—
193
213
Other (income) expense, net
(10)
(1)
—
(10)
(21)
(21)
7
—
5
(9)
Reorganization items, net
80
12
(1)
586
677
8
—
2
165
175
(Gain) from the sale of a business
—
—
—
(400)
(400)
—
—
—
—
—
Change in fair value of Public Warrants
—
—
—
627
627
—
—
—
—
—
Total expenses
4,361
985
29
1,278
6,653
4,826
1,180
524
780
7,310
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 1,854
$ —
$ 107
$ (1,278)
683
$ (1,070)
$ (308)
$ 106
$ (780)
(2,052)
Income tax (provision) benefit
(318)
329
Net income (loss)
365
(1,723)
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
1
9
Net income (loss) attributable to Hertz Global
366
(1,714)
Series A Preferred Stock deemed dividends
(450)
—
Net income (loss) attributable to Hertz Global common
$ (84)
$ (1,714)
Supplemental Schedule II
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE - ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS), ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE AND ADJUSTED CORPORATE EBITDA
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(In millions, except per share data)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share:
Net income (loss) attributable to Hertz Global
$ (260)
$ (289)
$ 366
$ (1,714)
Adjustments:
Income tax provision (benefit)
125
(97)
318
(329)
Vehicle and non-vehicle debt-related charges(a)(n)
13
22
129
66
Technology-related intangible and other asset impairments(b)
—
20
—
213
Restructuring and restructuring related charges(c)
4
10
76
64
Information technology and finance transformation costs(d)
(1)
8
12
42
Acquisition accounting-related depreciation and amortization(e)
7
13
43
54
Reorganization items, net(f)
—
74
677
175
Pre-reorganization and non-debtor financing charges(g)
—
20
42
109
Gain from the Donlen Sale(h)
—
—
(400)
—
Change in fair value of Public Warrants
643
—
627
—
Other items(i)(q)
37
3
(45)
1
Adjusted pre-tax income (loss)(j)
568
(216)
1,845
(1,319)
Income tax (provision) benefit on adjusted pre-tax income (loss)(k)
(142)
29
(461)
172
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
$ 426
$ (187)
$ 1,384
$ (1,147)
Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding
468
156
315
150
Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share(l)
$ 0.91
$ (1.20)
$ 4.39
$ (7.66)
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA:
Net income (loss) attributable to Hertz Global
$ (260)
$ (289)
$ 366
$ (1,714)
Adjustments:
Income tax provision (benefit)
125
(97)
318
(329)
Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization(m)
43
57
196
225
Non-vehicle debt interest, net of interest income(n)
28
34
185
153
Vehicle debt-related charges(a)(o)
10
18
72
55
Technology-related intangible and other asset impairments(b)
—
20
—
213
Restructuring and restructuring related charges(c)
4
10
76
64
Information technology and finance transformation costs(d)
(1)
8
12
42
Reorganization items, net(f)
—
74
677
175
Pre-reorganization and non-debtor financing charges(g)
—
20
42
109
Gain from the Donlen Sale(h)
—
—
(400)
—
Change in fair value of Public Warrants
643
—
627
—
Other items(i)(p)
36
5
(41)
12
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA
$ 628
$ (140)
$ 2,130
$ (995)
Supplemental Schedule II (continued)
(a)
Represents debt-related charges relating to the amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums.
(b)
In 2020, represents a $193 million impairment of technology-related intangible assets and capitalized cloud computing implementation costs related to the Company's corporate operations ("Corporate") and a $20 million impairment of the Hertz tradename in the Company's International RAC segment.
(c)
Represents charges incurred under restructuring actions as defined in U.S. GAAP. Also includes restructuring related charges such as incremental costs incurred directly supporting business transformation initiatives. For the year ended December 31, 2021, charges incurred were $36 million, $32 million and $8 million in Corporate, Americas RAC and International RAC, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2020, charges incurred were $39 million, $24 million and $1 million in Americas RAC, Corporate and International RAC, respectively.
(d)
Represents costs associated with the Company's information technology and finance transformation programs, both of which are multi-year initiatives to upgrade and modernize the Company's systems and processes. These costs relate primarily to Corporate.
(e)
Represents incremental expense associated with the amortization of other intangible assets and depreciation of property and equipment relating to acquisition accounting.
(f)
Represents charges incurred associated with the Reorganization and emergence from Chapter 11, including professional fees. The charges relate primarily to Corporate.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
(In millions)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Professional fees and other bankruptcy related costs
$ —
$ 74
$ 257
$ 175
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
191
—
Backstop fee
—
—
164
—
Breakup fee
—
—
77
—
Contract settlements
—
—
25
—
Cancellation of share-based compensation grants
—
—
(10)
—
Net gain on settlement of liabilities subject to compromise
—
—
(22)
—
Other, net
—
—
(5)
—
Reorganization items, net
$ —
$ 74
$ 677
$ 175
(g)
Represents charges incurred prior to the filing of the Chapter 11 Cases comprised of preparation charges for the Reorganization, such as professional fees. Also includes, certain non-debtor financing and professional fee charges. For the year ended December 31, 2021, charges incurred were $17 million, $17 million, $6 million and $2 million in Corporate, Americas RAC, International RAC and all other operations, respectively. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, charges incurred were $11 million, $10 million, $2 million and $(3) million in Americas RAC, Corporate, all other operations and International RAC, respectively, and for the year ended December 31, 2020 charges incurred were $46 million, $44 million, $13 million and $6 million in Corporate, Americas RAC, International RAC and all other operations, respectively.
(h)
Represents the gain from the sale of the Company's Donlen business on March 30, 2021, primarily associated with Corporate.
(i)
Represents miscellaneous items. For 2021, includes $100 million associated with the suspension of depreciation during the first quarter for the Donlen business while classified as held for sale in all other operations, partially offset by $17 million for certain professional fees primarily associated with Corporate, $14 million of charges related to the settlement of bankruptcy claims primarily associated with Corporate, charges for a multiemployer pension plan withdrawal liability recorded in Corporate and letter of credit fees recorded primarily in Corporate. For 2020, includes a $20 million gain on the sale of non-vehicle capital assets in Americas RAC, which was recorded in the first quarter, partially offset by charges of $18 million for losses associated with certain vehicle damages which were recorded in the second quarter in Americas RAC.
Supplemental Schedule II (continued)
(j)
Adjustments by caption on a pre-tax basis were as follows:
Increase (decrease) to expenses
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
(In millions)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Direct vehicle and operating
$ (12)
$ (4)
$ 33
$ (87)
Selling, general and administrative
2
(25)
(90)
(129)
Interest expense, net:
Vehicle
(10)
(32)
(91)
(105)
Non-vehicle
(3)
(4)
(57)
(11)
Total interest expense, net
(13)
(36)
(148)
(116)
Intangible and other asset impairments
—
(20)
—
(213)
Other income (expense), net
(37)
(11)
(52)
(4)
Reorganization items, net
—
(74)
(677)
(175)
Gain from the Donlen Sale
—
—
400
—
Change in fair value of Public Warrants
(643)
—
(627)
—
Total adjustments
$ (703)
$ (170)
$ (1,161)
$ (724)
(k)
Derived utilizing a combined statutory rate of 25% and 13% for the periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, applied to the respective Adjusted Pre-tax Income
(l)
Adjustments used to reconcile diluted earnings (loss) per share on a GAAP basis to Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share are comprised of the same adjustments, inclusive of the tax impact, used to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding during the period.
(m)
Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization expense for Americas RAC, International RAC and Corporate for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $36 million, $4 million and $3 million, respectively. For the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $46 million, $5 million, $2 million and $4 million for Americas RAC, International RAC, All other operations and Corporate, respectively. Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization for Americas RAC, International RAC, All other operations and Corporate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 were $166 million, $16 million, $2 million and $12 million, respectively, and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were $182 million, $19 million, $10 million and $14 million, respectively.
(n)
In 2021, includes $8 million of loss on extinguishment of debt associated with the payoff and termination of non-vehicle debt in Corporate in the second quarter of 2021.
(o)
Vehicle debt-related charges for Americas RAC and International RAC for the three months ended December 31, 2021 were $6 million and $4 million, respectively. For the three months ended December 31, 2020 vehicle debt-related charges for Americas RAC, International RAC and All other operations were $12 million, $4 million and $2 million, respectively. Vehicle debt-related charges for Americas RAC, International RAC and All other operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 were $53 million, $16 million and $2 million, respectively, and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were $36 million, $15 million and $4 million, respectively.
(p)
Also includes an adjustment for non-cash stock-based compensation charges in Corporate.
(q)
Also includes letter of credit fees recorded in the second half of 2021 in Corporate.
Supplemental Schedule III
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE - ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW
AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(In millions)
2021
2021
ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW:
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$ 598
$ 1,806
Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles
(94)
(600)
Bankruptcy related payments - post emergence
69
257
Adjusted operating cash flow
573
1,463
Non-vehicle capital asset expenditures, net
(31)
(55)
Adjusted operating cash flow before vehicle investment
542
1,408
Net fleet growth after financing
(32)
(1,980)
Noncontrolling interests
(1)
(26)
Adjusted free cash flow
$ 509
$ (598)
CALCULATION OF NET FLEET GROWTH AFTER FINANCING:
Revenue earning vehicles expenditures
$ (1,958)
$ (7,154)
Proceeds from disposal of revenue earning vehicles
873
2,818
Revenue earning vehicles capital expenditures, net
(1,085)
(4,336)
Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles
94
600
Financing activity related to vehicles:
Borrowings
3,861
14,323
Payments
(3,144)
(12,607)
Restricted cash changes, vehicle(a)
242
40
Net financing activity related to vehicles
959
1,756
Net fleet growth after financing
$ (32)
$ (1,980)
Note: Adjusted free cash flow for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 are not shown in the above table because they are not comparable to the corresponding periods in 2021 due to the Company's restructuring.
(a)
The twelve months ended December 31, 2021 includes a $68 million impact related to restricted cash classified as held for sale as of
Supplemental Schedule III (continued)
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE - ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW
AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(In millions)
2019
2019
ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW:
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$ 667
$ 2,900
Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles
(735)
(2,791)
Bankruptcy related payments - post emergence
—
—
Adjusted operating cash flow
(68)
109
Non-vehicle capital asset expenditures, net
(48)
(197)
Adjusted operating cash flow before vehicle investment
(116)
(88)
Net fleet growth after financing
564
(161)
Noncontrolling interests
(5)
47
Adjusted free cash flow
$ 443
$ (202)
CALCULATION OF NET FLEET GROWTH AFTER FINANCING:
Revenue earning vehicles expenditures
$ (2,178)
$ (13,714)
Proceeds from disposal of revenue earning vehicles
3,293
9,486
Revenue earning vehicles capital expenditures, net
1,115
(4,228)
Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles
735
2,791
Financing activity related to vehicles:
Borrowings
1,974
13,013
Payments
(2,992)
(11,530)
Restricted cash changes, vehicle(a)
(268)
(207)
Net financing activity related to vehicles
(1,286)
1,276
Net fleet growth after financing
$ 564
$ (161)
Supplemental Schedule IV
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
NET DEBT CALCULATION
Unaudited
As of December 31, 2021
(In millions)
Vehicle
Non-Vehicle
Total
Term loans
$ —
$ 1,539
$ 1,539
Senior notes
—
1,500
1,500
U.S. vehicle financing (HVF III)
7,001
—
7,001
International vehicle financing (Various)
860
—
860
Other debt
93
16
109
Debt issue costs, discounts and premiums
(33)
(69)
(102)
Debt as reported in the balance sheet
7,921
2,986
10,907
Add:
Debt issue costs, discounts and premiums
33
69
102
Less:
Cash and cash equivalents
—
2,258
2,258
Restricted cash
77
—
77
Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents associated with Term C Loan
—
245
245
Net Debt
$ 7,877
$ 552
$ 8,429
Corporate leverage ratio(a)
0.3x
Note: Net Debt at December 31, 2020 is not shown in the above table because it is not comparable to Net Debt at December 31, 2021 due to the Company's restructuring.
(a)
Corporate leverage ratio is calculated as non-vehicle net debt divided by Adjusted Corporate EBITDA.
Supplemental Schedule V
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS
REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION
Unaudited
Global RAC
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Percent
Twelve Months Ended
Percent
($ in millions, except where noted)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Total RPD
Revenues
$ 1,949
$ 1,093
$ 7,200
$ 4,628
Foreign currency adjustment(a)
14
6
22
70
Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency
$ 1,963
$ 1,099
$ 7,222
$ 4,698
Transaction Days (in thousands)
32,551
25,486
120,573
107,299
Total RPD (in dollars)(c)
$ 60.29
$ 43.12
40%
$ 59.90
$ 43.78
37%
Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month
Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency
$ 1,963
$ 1,099
$ 7,222
$ 4,698
Average Vehicles (in whole units)
470,900
381,927
433,290
540,340
Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars)
$ 4,168
$ 2,877
$ 16,668
$ 8,694
Number of months in period (in whole units)
3
3
12
12
Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(c)
$ 1,389
$ 959
45%
$ 1,389
$ 724
92%
Vehicle Utilization
Transaction Days (in thousands)
32,551
25,486
120,573
107,299
Average Vehicles (in whole units)
470,900
381,927
433,290
540,340
Number of days in period (in whole units)
92
92
365
366
Available Car Days (in thousands)
43,327
35,137
158,310
197,764
Vehicle Utilization(b)
75 %
73 %
76 %
54 %
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month
Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges
$ 78
$ 315
$ 497
$ 1,595
Foreign currency adjustment(a)
3
1
5
22
Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and
$ 81
$ 316
$ 502
$ 1,617
Average Vehicles (in whole units)
470,900
381,927
433,290
540,340
Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and
$ 171
$ 829
$ 1,159
$ 2,993
Number of months in period (in whole units)
3
3
12
12
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)
$ 57
$ 276
(79)%
$ 97
$ 249
(61)%
Note: Global RAC represents Americas RAC and International RAC segment information on a combined basis and excludes Corporate and the Company's former Donlen leasing operations which were sold on March 30, 2021.
(a)
Based on December 31, 2020 foreign exchange rates.
(b)
Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days.
(c)
Effective during the third quarter of 2021, the Company revised its calculation of Total RPD and Total RPU to include ancillary retail vehicle
Supplemental Schedule V (continued)
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS
REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION
Unaudited
Americas RAC
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Percent
Twelve Months Ended
Percent
($ in millions, except where noted)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Total RPD
Revenues
$ 1,691
$ 899
$ 6,215
$ 3,756
Foreign currency adjustment(a)
(1)
1
(3)
3
Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency
$ 1,690
$ 900
$ 6,212
$ 3,759
Transaction Days (in thousands)
27,215
20,754
100,085
85,016
Total RPD (in dollars)(c)
$ 62.10
$ 43.35
43%
$ 62.07
$ 44.22
40%
Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month
Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency
$ 1,690
$ 900
$ 6,212
$ 3,759
Average Vehicles (in whole units)
384,492
308,107
355,647
437,547
Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars)
$ 4,396
$ 2,920
$ 17,467
$ 8,591
Number of months in period (in whole units)
3
3
12
12
Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(c)
$ 1,465
$ 973
51%
$ 1,456
$ 716
NM
Vehicle Utilization
Transaction Days (in thousands)
27,215
20,754
100,085
85,016
Average Vehicles (in whole units)
384,492
308,107
355,647
437,547
Number of days in period (in whole units)
92
92
365
366
Available Car Days (in thousands)
35,377
28,347
129,944
160,142
Vehicle Utilization(b)
77%
73%
77%
53%
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month
Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease
$ 30
$ 272
$ 343
$ 1,352
Foreign currency adjustment(a)
—
—
—
1
Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and
$ 30
$ 272
$ 343
$ 1,353
Average Vehicles (in whole units)
384,492
308,107
355,647
437,547
Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and
$ 77
$ 883
$ 964
$ 3,093
Number of months in period (in whole units)
3
3
12
12
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)
$ 26
$ 294
(91)%
$ 80
$ 258
(69)%
NM - Not meaningful
(a)
Based on December 31, 2020 foreign exchange rates.
(b)
Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days.
(c)
Effective during the third quarter of 2021, the Company revised its calculation of Total RPD and Total RPU to include ancillary retail vehicle
Supplemental Schedule V (continued)
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS
REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION
Unaudited
International RAC
Three Months Ended
Percent
Twelve Months Ended
Percent
($ in millions, except where noted)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Total RPD
Revenues
$ 258
$ 194
$ 985
$ 872
Foreign currency adjustment(a)
14
5
25
66
Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency
$ 272
$ 199
$ 1,010
$ 938
Transaction Days (in thousands)
5,335
4,732
20,488
22,283
Total RPD (in dollars)(c)
$ 51.06
$ 42.11
21%
$ 49.30
$ 42.12
17%
Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month
Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency
$ 272
$ 199
$ 1,010
$ 938
Average Vehicles (in whole units)
86,408
73,820
77,643
102,793
Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars)
$ 3,153
$ 2,699
$ 13,009
$ 9,130
Number of months in period (in whole units)
3
3
12
12
Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(c)
$ 1,051
$ 900
17%
$ 1,084
$ 761
42%
Vehicle Utilization
Transaction Days (in thousands)
5,335
4,732
20,488
22,283
Average Vehicles (in whole units)
86,408
73,820
77,643
102,793
Number of days in period (in whole units)
92
92
365
366
Available Car Days (in thousands)
7,950
6,792
28,366
37,622
Vehicle Utilization(b)
67%
70%
72%
59%
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month
Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease
$ 48
$ 43
$ 154
$ 243
Foreign currency adjustment(a)
3
1
5
21
Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and
$ 51
$ 44
$ 159
$ 264
Average Vehicles (in whole units)
86,408
73,820
77,643
102,793
Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and
$ 590
$ 600
$ 2,051
$ 2,567
Number of months in period (in whole units)
3
3
12
12
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)
$ 197
$ 200
(2)%
$ 171
$ 214
(20)%
(a)
Based on December 31, 2020 foreign exchange rates.
(b)
Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days.
(c)
Effective during the third quarter of 2021, the Company revised its calculation of Total RPD and Total RPU to include ancillary retail vehicle
Supplemental Schedule VI
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
RECAST OF HISTORICAL SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND KEY METRICS
Unaudited
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
(In millions)
U.S. RAC
Adjustments(a)
Americas
International
Adjustments(a)
International
(historical
(new
Revenues
$ 876
$ 23
$ 899
$ 217
$ (23)
$ 194
Expenses:
Direct vehicle and operating
680
-31
649
163
-18
145
Depreciation of revenue earning
269
3
272
46
-4
42
Depreciation and amortization of non-
—
46
46
—
5
5
Selling, general and administrative
50
3
53
38
-3
35
Interest expense, net:
Vehicle
63
1
64
21
-1
20
Non-vehicle
-1
—
-1
—
—
—
Total interest expense, net
62
1
63
21
-1
20
Technology-related intangible and
—
—
—
20
—
20
Other (income) expense, net
1
—
1
3
—
3
Reorganization items, net
8
—
8
—
—
;
—
Total expenses
1,070
22
1,092
291
-21
270
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ (194)
$ 1
$ (193)
$ (74)
$ (2)
$ (76)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (113)
$ 5
$ (108)
$ (41)
$ (5)
$ (46)
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
-13%
22%
-12%
-19%
22%
-24%
Average Vehicles (in whole units)
298,183
9,924
308,107
83,744
-9,924
73,820
Vehicle Utilization
74%
63%
73%
69%
-63%
70%
Transaction Days (in thousands)
20,178
576
20,754
5,308
-576
4,732
Total RPD (in dollars)(b)(c)
$ 43.10
$ 42.17
$ 43.35
$ 42.09
$ (41.89)
$ 42.11
Total RPU Per Month (in whole
$ 972
$ 817
$ 973
$ 889
$ (811)
$ 900
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in
$ 301
$ 135
$ 294
$ 189
$ (135)
$ 200
(a)
Reflects the adjustments related to (i) the revision of the Company's reportable segments to include Canada, Latin America and the
(b)
Based on December 31, 2020 foreign exchange rates.
(c)
Effective during the third quarter of 2021, the Company revised its calculation of Total RPD and Total RPU to include ancillary retail vehicle sales revenues primarily impacting the Americas RAC segment.
Supplemental Schedule VI (continued)
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
RECAST OF HISTORICAL SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND KEY METRICS
Unaudited
Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
(In millions)
U.S. RAC
Adjustments(a)
Americas
International
(historical
Adjustments(a)
International
(new
Revenues
$ 1,673
$ 53
$ 1,726
$ 474
$ (53)
$ 421
Expenses:
Direct vehicle and operating
1,019
1
1,020
312
(44)
268
Depreciation of revenue earning
439
15
454
111
(15)
96
Depreciation and amortization of non-
—
41
41
—
4
4
Selling, general and administrative
126
2
128
51
(4)
47
Interest expense, net:
Vehicle
85
2
87
23
(2)
21
Non-vehicle
(47)
—
(47)
—
—
—
Total interest expense, net
38
2
40
23
(2)
21
Other (income) expense, net
(22)
—
(22)
(1)
—
(1)
Total expenses
1,600
61
1,661
496
(61)
435
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 73
$ (8)
$ 65
$ (22)
$ 8
$ (14)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 48
$ (5)
$ 43
$ (10)
$ 5
$ (5)
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
3%
(9)%
2%
(2)%
(9)%
(1)%
Average Vehicles (in whole units)
516,726
19,339
536,065
169,971
(19,339)
150,632
Vehicle Utilization
79%
64%
79%
72%
(64)%
73%
Transaction Days (in thousands)
37,706
1,145
38,851
11,256
(1,145)
10,111
Total RPD (in dollars)(b)(c)
$ 43.54
$ 48.15
$ 44.45
$ 45.96
$ (47.35)
$ 45.79
Total RPU Per Month (in
$ 1,059
$ 954
$ 1,074
$ 1,014
$ (935)
$ 1,024
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in
$ 283
$ 259
$ 282
$ 237
$ (259)
$ 234
(a)
Reflects the adjustments related to (i) the revision of the Company's reportable segments to include Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean in its Americas RAC segment, (ii) the callout of non-vehicle depreciation and amortization on a separate line in the income statement, and (iii) the inclusion of ancillary retail vehicle sales revenues as discussed below.
(b)
Based on December 31, 2020 foreign exchange rates.
(c)
Effective during the third quarter of 2021, the Company revised its calculation of Total RPD and Total RPU to include ancillary retail vehicle
NON-GAAP MEASURES AND KEY METRICS
The term "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Adjusted EBITDA is the Company's segment measure of profitability and complies with GAAP when used in that context.
NON-GAAP MEASURES
Non-GAAP measures are not recognized measurements under GAAP. When evaluating the Company's operating performance or liquidity, investors should not consider non-GAAP measures in isolation of, superior to, or as a substitute for measures of the Company's financial performance as determined in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share ("Adjusted Diluted EPS")
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) represents income or loss attributable to the Company as adjusted to eliminate the impact of GAAP income tax, debt-related charges and losses, restructuring and restructuring related charges, intangible and tangible asset impairments and write-downs, information technology and finance transformation costs, non-cash acquisition accounting charges, reorganization items, pre-reorganization and non-debtor financing charges, gain from the sale of a business and certain other miscellaneous items on a pre-tax basis. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) includes a provision (benefit) for income taxes derived utilizing a combined statutory rate. The combined statutory rate is management's estimate of the Company's long-term tax rate. Its most comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss) attributable to the Company.
Adjusted Diluted EPS represents Adjusted Net Income (Loss) on a per diluted share basis using the weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding for the period. Its most comparable GAAP measure is diluted earnings (loss) per share.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted EPS are important operating metrics because they allow management and investors to assess operational performance of the Company's business, exclusive of the items mentioned above that are not operational in nature or comparable to those of the Company's competitors.
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA and Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA represents income or loss attributable to the Company as adjusted to eliminate the impact of GAAP income tax, non-vehicle depreciation and amortization, net non-vehicle debt interest, vehicle debt-related charges and losses, restructuring and restructuring related charges, goodwill, intangible and tangible asset impairments and write-downs, information technology and finance transformation costs, reorganization items, pre-reorganization and non-debtor financing charges, gain from the sale of a business and certain other miscellaneous items.
Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin is calculated as the ratio of Adjusted Corporate EBITDA to total revenues.
Management uses these measures as operating performance metrics for internal monitoring and planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company's annual operating budget and monthly operating reviews, and analysis of investment decisions, profitability and performance trends. These measures enable management and investors to isolate the effects on profitability of operating metrics most meaningful to the business of renting and leasing vehicles. They also allow management and investors to assess the performance of the entire business on the same basis as its reportable segments. Adjusted Corporate EBITDA is also utilized in the determination of certain executive compensation. Its most comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss) attributable to the Company.
Adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow
Adjusted operating cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities net of the non-cash add back for vehicle depreciation and reserves, and exclusive of bankruptcy related payments made post emergence. Adjusted operating cash flow is important to management and investors as it provides useful information about the amount of cash generated from operations when fully burdened by fleet costs.
Adjusted free cash flow represents adjusted operating cash flow plus the impact of net non-vehicle capital expenditures and net fleet growth after financing. Adjusted free cash flow also excludes the impact of noncontrolling interests which primarily eliminates proceeds from vehicle sales upon consolidation of the Company, but not the associated repayment of vehicle debt. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is important to management and investors as it provides useful information about the amount of cash available for, but not limited to, the reduction of non-vehicle debt, share repurchase and acquisition.
KEY METRICS
Available Car Days
Available Car Days represents Average Vehicles multiplied by the number of days in a given period.
Average Vehicles ("Fleet Capacity" or "Capacity")
Average Vehicles is determined using a simple average of the number of vehicles in the fleet whether owned or leased by the Company at the beginning and end of a given period.
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month ("Depreciation Per Unit" or "DPU")
Depreciation Per Unit Per Month represents the amount of average depreciation expense and lease charges per vehicle per month, exclusive of the impacts of foreign currency exchange rates so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it reflects how effectively the Company is managing the costs of its vehicles and facilitates comparisons with other participants in the vehicle rental industry.
Total Revenue Per Transaction Day ("Total RPD"or "RPD"; also referred to as "pricing")
Total RPD represents revenue generated per transaction day, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it represents a measure of changes in the underlying pricing in the vehicle rental business and encompasses the elements in vehicle rental pricing that management has the ability to control.
Historically, the Company excluded revenue generated from ancillary retail vehicles sales. Effective during the third quarter 2021, the Company revised its calculation of Total RPD to include ancillary retail vehicle sales revenues to better align with current industry practice. Prior periods shown have been restated to conform with the revised definition.
Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month ("Total RPU" or "Total RPU Per Month")
Total RPU Per Month represents the amount of revenue generated per vehicle each month, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it provides a measure of revenue productivity relative to fleet capacity, or asset efficiency.
Historically, the Company excluded revenue generated from ancillary retail vehicles sales. Effective during the third quarter 2021, the Company revised its calculation of Total RPU to include ancillary retail vehicle sales revenues to better align with current industry practice. Prior periods shown have been restated to conform with the revised definition.
Transaction Days ("Days"; also referred to as "volume")
Transaction Days represents the total number of 24-hour periods, with any partial period counted as one Transaction Day, that vehicles were on rent (the period between when a rental contract is opened and closed) in a given period. Thus, it is possible for a vehicle to attain more than one Transaction Day in a 24-hour period. This metric is important to management and investors as it represents the number of revenue-generating days.
Vehicle Utilization ("Utilization")
Vehicle Utilization represents the ratio of Transaction Days to Available Car Days. This metric is important to management and investors as it measures the proportion of vehicles that are being used to generate revenues relative to fleet capacity.
