Micross is Now the Provider of ISOCOM Ltd. Products in the USA & India

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Micross Components, Inc. ("Micross"), a leading global provider of mission-critical microelectronic components and services for high-reliability aerospace, defense, space, and industrial applications, is proud to announce our new distribution partnership agreement to be the provider of ISOCOM Limited's expanding portfolio of radiation tolerant Optoelectronic and Power components for the United States and India.

Thomas Bayat, CEO and Managing Director ISOCOM Limited, reported, "We are delighted to have appointed Micross Components as our distributor in the United States of America and India. Micross has a long-standing track record of excellent demand creation and high caliber customer service that is recognized throughout the industry. I have no doubt that their commitment to supporting ISOCOM Limited's growing portfolio of radiation tolerant Optoelectronic and Power components will be of great benefit to our customers."

Commenting on the agreement, Graham Jefferies, Managing Director of Micross Components Limited, added, "Our experienced team of engineering and sales professionals are dedicated to providing the best solutions and the highest levels of service to our customers. Our alignment with ISOCOM Limited will prove invaluable as we look to solve our customers' Optoelectronic and Power components needs. ISOCOM's leading products, including Optocouplers and MOSFET Switches, have applications in all the markets where we already have a strong foothold and deep customer base. We are excited to bring ISOCOM's progressive product lines and technology to the markets in the USA and India."

About Micross

Micross is the most complete provider of advanced microelectronic services and component, die and wafer solutions. With the broadest authorized access to die & wafer suppliers, and the most comprehensive advanced packaging, assembly, modification and test capabilities, Micross is uniquely positioned to provide unparalleled high-reliability solutions from bare die, to fully packaged devices, to complete program lifecycle sustainment. For more than 40 years, Micross has been a trusted source for the aerospace, defense, space, medical and industrial markets.

ABOUT ISOCOM Limited

Founded in 1982 and acquired by Thomas Bayat in 1994, ISOCOM Limited is headquartered in the United Kingdom. ISOCOM has the vision to accelerate customer innovation world-wide with continuing investment in R&D developing a range of Optocoupler and Power Device solutions including MOSFETs, MOSFET Switches, Solid State Relays and Custom Designed Components. ISOCOM's commitment to technology and quality provides customers with high reliability, radiation hard Optoelectronic devices in Space, Aerospace, Defence, Industrial, Communication, Medical, and Automotive markets worldwide. For more information about ISOCOM Limited, please visit www.isocom.uk.com .

