NATURAL GROCERS® CELEBRATES ITS TEXAS CUSTOMERS AND PRODUCERS ON TEXAS INDEPENDENCE DAY

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Friendship" is the official motto of the "Lone Star State," and Natural Grocers® looks forward to celebrating its friendship with communities across Texas on Texas Independence Day, March 2nd, 2022. Customers at the company's 25 stores across the state will receive a limited-edition, Texas-themed, reusable shopping bag and commemorative sticker (while supplies last), along with robust discounts on local brandsi. Shoppers can also enter to win a $100 Natural Grocers gift card, and every Texas store will draw one lucky winner!ii

Emphasis on local vendors:

The celebration will feature products from Texas-based brands with discounts ranging from 22% to 40% off—a sale which will continue throughout March (exceptions apply)iii. Highlights include delicious offerings from these fan-favorites, launched in the state's capital city of Austin:

Siete Foods —family-owned and operated "Mexican-American food brand," specializing in delicious, heritage-inspired dairy and grain-free products

Nada Moo —the original coconut-milk-based frozen dessert, B Corp Certified and family-owned

Waterloo —purified sparkling water known for a wide-ranging variety of house-crafted and Non-GMO Project Verified fresh flavors

Thunderbird —Plant Based Paleo energy bars from family and employee-owned makers

EPIC—meat-based products produced according to regenerative agriculture principles; partners with the Savory Institute in global grassland-restoration projects

Texas shoppers will also enjoy discounts from two Houston-area-based supplement companies: Bluebonnet Nutrition and Himalaya Herbals. All Bluebonnet supplements are 25% off for one day only on March 2nd.iv Additionally, Natural Grocers is proud to stock a selection of over 1,200 products from Texas brands, including those highlighted during its Independence Day celebration.

"We appreciate the warm welcome we've received from Texans since our first store opened in Dallas in 2008", said Kemper Isely, Co-President. "We're honored to celebrate our local communities, Natural Grocers good4u® Crew, and vendors across this incredibly diverse state on Texas Independence Day. And we look forward to continuing to provide the best in organic and natural groceries, supplements, personal-care and household essentials, along with science-based nutrition education to empower our communities on their health and wellness journeys."

Natural Grocers standards are like Texas—bigger than the rest!

Texas residents will find 100-percent organic produce, 100-percent humanely and sustainably raised meats, 100-percent free-range eggs, and 100-percent pasture-based dairy at their local Natural Grocers store. The prepackaged bulk selections are 100-percent non-GMO with many organic options. The company's grocery products must meet strict quality standards and may not contain hydrogenated oils and artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, and preservatives. The Always Affordable™ pricing and special discounts through the {N}power® loyalty program are designed to ensure that the highest quality groceries are kept affordable for everyone. {N}power is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting organic to 72345.v

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet high quality standards and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 162 stores in 20 states.

Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

