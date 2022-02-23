Orange County Woman Awarded $1.3M from Brookshire Brothers over Slip-and-Fall Jury returns one of the largest verdicts of its kind in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A woman in Orange County has been awarded $1.325 million by a jury after she slipped and fell at a Brookshire Brothers grocery store while shopping for ice cream on Memorial Day weekend in 2020.

Jurors in the trial heard evidence that this particular Brookshire Brothers location had recurring issues with leaking freezers dating back as far as August 2019. While Cheryl Huelsman was shopping, she slipped on a puddle near the ice cream freezers that caused her to fall and suffer serious injuries.

Brasher Law Firm, PLLC represented Ms. Huelsman, who broke her kneecap in the fall and had to undergo two surgeries. She was in a brace for several months, couldn't drive and needed help bathing, dressing and doing basic chores. She was 70 at the time of the incident and otherwise in good health.

"We are happy that the jurors unanimously held the defendant responsible and set a standard for safety in our community," said firm partner, Clint Brasher. "We know that stores want customers looking at the goods on their aisles and we expect stores to fix problems they know are dangerous. We are proud to have helped Ms. Huelsman get the justice she deserves."

Throughout the trial, Brookshire Brothers denied any responsibility for the accident, blaming Ms. Huelsman's flip-flops. At trial, Ms. Huelsman's attorneys suggested apportioning 20 percent responsibility on her. After a three-day trial, the jury attributed 70 percent responsibility to Brookshire Brothers and 30 percent to the victim. The Brasher Law Firm team representing Ms. Huelsman asked the jury for $1.154 million in closing arguments, but received $1.325 million in a unanimous vote.

The case is Cheryl Huelsman v. Brookshire Brothers, Inc., Cause No. A200196-C, in the 128th Judicial District Court of Orange County, Texas. This was the first civil jury trial tried to verdict in the 128th Judicial District Court since the pandemic began.

