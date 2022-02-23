Polyconcept Acquires Spoke Custom Products

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyconcept, parent company of Polyconcept North America (PCNA), announced today it has completed acquisition of Spoke Custom Products. Headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, with an additional fulfillment center in Mesa, Arizona, Spoke Custom Products is a leader in the North American print-on-demand industry, serving many of the largest global marketplaces, retailers and e-commerce platforms.

Polyconcept is enthusiastic about the print-on-demand industry, with Spoke Custom Products representing the second such acquisition in less than a year. In March 2021, Polyconcept acquired U.K.-based T Shirt & Sons Ltd., a leader in the European print-on-demand market.

"With the acquisition of Spoke, we have a great opportunity to leverage our core strengths in product development, sourcing, supply chain and decoration across the fast-growing print-on-demand market. Our recent acquisitions in this industry have provided the technology and operational capabilities to serve customers in the estimated $8 billion print-on-demand channel," said Neil Ringel, Polyconcept CEO.

"Spoke Custom Products was an early entrant in the North American print on-demand market and has built a reputation for offering the industry's highest print quality and service reliability," said Jose Bernal, leader of Polyconcept's new print-on-demand division. "Polyconcept will greatly benefit from Spoke Custom Products' market leadership while continuing investment to grow the company's capabilities and market presence."

"Leveraging Spoke Custom Products' capabilities for fulfilling customized products at order sizes as small as one unit will provide customers with the ability to design and sell products personalized to their exact specifications," Bernal added. "In addition, Spoke Custom Products will leverage Polyconcept's global product development and sourcing capabilities to create one of the industry's largest print-on-demand catalogs."

Spoke Custom Products will continue operating from its Norcross headquarters and Mesa fulfillment facility, and CEO John Rogowski will continue leading the company with support from the existing management team.

"We couldn't be happier to join the Polyconcept family and believe we can leverage the strengths of both companies to better serve our customers. Polyconcept is the perfect partner to enable Spoke Custom Products to accelerate growth of our business," Rogowski said.

About Polyconcept

Polyconcept is the world's largest supplier of promotional products, operating on five continents and selling to over 100 countries. With main offices in the United States, Europe, Hong Kong, Canada and China, the company supplies a wide range of promotional, lifestyle and gift products to several hundred thousand companies, from small enterprises to global corporations, through a network of advertising specialty distributors. Learn more at www.polyconcept.com.

About Spoke Custom Products

Spoke Custom Products was established in 2013 as a result of a management buyout of Case-Mate's custom products division. Since then, the company has added over a dozen product categories, driving significant growth while becoming a one-stop-shop for online retailers that require print-on-demand expertise. Spoke Custom Products has facilities in Georgia and Arizona, providing short shipping times to customers across the United States. Learn more at www.spokecustom.com.

