The Hershey Company Marks International Women's Day and Women's History Month with Global Celebrations to Elevate Women and Girls

HERSHEY, Pa., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company is proud to recognize, honor and uplift women and girls this month through activations around the world in celebration of Women's History Month (March) and International Women's Day (March 8). As the world's Top Female-Friendly Company, Hershey is committed to continuing its efforts in 2022 to advance gender equity with meaningful partnerships, celebratory packaging and global storytelling efforts.

"When women are empowered, they lift their communities with them," said Alicia Petross, Chief Diversity Officer of The Hershey Company. "Our global programing for International Women's Day and Women's History Month helps us celebrate and highlight how powerful female entrepreneurs, business owners and role models can be within their community. We strive to showcase the power of women both within our company and in the world and give them a platform to keep achieving greatness."

Celebrating Women & Girls in the U.S.

To mark the milestone, Hershey released limited-edition packaging on its iconic Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bars that recognize the central role women and girls play in all of our lives. The packaging serves as a reminder to celebrate the impact that women and girls make and encourages amplification on social media using the hashtag #CelebrateSHE. The full-sized bars are available nationally through May while supplies last.

In the U.S., The Hershey Company has donated $150,000 to Girls on the Run, a U.S. based nonprofit organization with a mission focused on supporting, empowering, and inspiring girls to realize their limitless potential. This donation will help to further advance Girls on the Run's program delivery, support and expansion, including financial assistance so that any girl has access to participate. Through a council network of 175 local councils serving all 50 states and Ottawa, Canada, Girls on the Run offers fun and inclusive lessons designed to meet the unique needs of each girl, no matter her circumstances, ability or background. For over 25 years, Girls on the Run has ignited confidence and purpose to support girls when they need it most proudly serving over 2 million girls and counting.

Recognizing Women on a Global Stage

This year, The Hershey Company's award-winning #HerSHE campaign, which originated in Brazil in 2020, will be activated in seven international markets, aimed at making the invisible woman visible. Brazil, Canada, India, Mexico, Philippines, and Saudi Arabia will transform the iconic Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar wrapper into a celebration of cultural female icons in each country, their accomplishments, and the impact they've made in their respective countries.

To further extend women-forward storytelling, Hershey has donated $100,000 and is partnering with Girl Up, a nonprofit committed to advancing girls' skills, rights, and opportunities to be leaders, to amplify the voices of girls and women who are making a difference around the world on digital and social platforms. Founded by the United Nations Foundation in 2010, Girl Up's leadership development programs have impacted more than 125,000 girls through 5,000 Clubs in 130 countries and all 50 U.S. states, inspiring a generation of girls to be a force for gender equality and social change.

The Hershey Company is also leveraging innovative digital marketing partnerships to amplify women's achievements on social media. In partnership with Entreprenista, a media company and membership community dedicated to helping women-owned businesses succeed, Hershey will spotlight and celebrate inspiring women in business across the globe through a user-generated social media campaign. Five trailblazers from each market will receive a scholarship to the Entreprenista League, a community of women business owners, investors, co-founders, and thought leaders that are given access to top tier business tools and solutions.

Hershey's Ongoing Commitment to Gender Equity

Gender equity is a central focus of The Hershey Company's diversity, equity and inclusion strategy. Hershey is proud to be led by female CEO Michele Buck, who recognizes her fifth year at the helm this month, and to be named the #1 World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes in 2021, recognized for its efforts to create an inclusive culture with benefits such as paid parental leave, its Women's Business Resource Group and a commitment to equal pay. In 2020, Hershey achieved 1:1 aggregate gender pay equity, and in 2021, 1:1 aggregate people of color (POC) pay equity for salaried employees in the U.S. By 2025, Hershey aims to achieve aggregate dollar-for-dollar pay equity for salaried employees worldwide. The company currently reports 48 percent female representation globally and seeks to increase representation to 50 percent by 2025. To learn more about The Hershey Company's efforts to advance gender equity, click here.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 17,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 90 brands around the world that drive $8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop, and Pirate's Booty. For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

