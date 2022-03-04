Standing with Ukraine, U.S. Conference of Mayors Adopts Emergency Resolution Supporting Ukrainian People & Sanctions on Russia

MIAMI, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) Winter Leadership Meeting, American mayors adopted an emergency resolution in support of the Ukrainian people and democratic values under assault by the Russian government. Under the leadership of USCM President Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez, mayors made clear they stand with their Ukrainian counterparts and will take whatever action is possible in their cities to sanction Russia. On Thursday, mayors spoke with Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko about the unfolding situation in Ukraine and pledged their support for the brave Ukrainians fighting for their lives. And today, the Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova is set to join mayors virtually to discuss how mayors can support Ukraine at this critical moment.

The text of the emergency resolution, adopted unanimously, is below:

Adopted March 4, 2022

RESOLUTION IN SUPPORT OF THE LEADERS AND PEOPLE OF UKRAINE AS THEY DEFEND AGAINST RUSSIA'S MASSIVE MILITARY ATTACK ON THEIR SOVEREIGN NATION

WHEREAS, on February 24, 2022, a massive military assault was launched by the Russian government on the sovereign democratic nation of Ukraine; and

WHEREAS, the continuing assault has been met by the strong resistance of the Ukrainian military joined by armed civilians; and

WHEREAS, Russian attacks on nonmilitary, residential areas of Ukraine's cities have forced the evacuation of millions of civilians to neighboring countries; and

WHEREAS, the United States and other nations around the globe have issued strong condemnations of the Russian government's hostile action and have responded to Ukraine's appeal for both military and humanitarian aid; and

WHEREAS, with the attention of the world riveted on the tragic events currently unfolding in his city and across his nation, Vitali Klitschko, the Mayor of Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv, engaged in a virtual discussion with leaders of The United States Conference of Mayors in the March 3 opening session of their 2022 Winter Leadership Meeting being held in Miami; and

WHEREAS, in this discussion, Mayor Klitschko stressed that unity of Ukraine's allies is the key to ending the crisis facing his country, called for both political pressure and economic sanctions on Russia, along with additional defensive weapons; and

WHEREAS, the Kyiv Mayor also called on America's mayors to work in their cities to establish, where possible, economic sanctions needed against Russia and the nations supporting her in the attack on his country; and

WHEREAS, America's cities have long-established sister city relationships with cities in Russia that should be maintained and strengthened to empower Russia's citizens to speak out in the cause of democracy and peace; and

WHEREAS, America's mayors will take every action necessary to ensure that people of Russian origin in our cities will not be ostracized or discriminated against in any way as a result of the violent assault on Ukraine by the Russian government; and

WHEREAS, the President of The United States Conference of Mayors, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, conveyed to Mayor Klitchko that America's mayors continue to be inspired by the resolve demonstrated by Ukrainian citizens and their leaders and recognize that they also have a stake in the outcome of the crisis that the Russian government has created,

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that The United States Conference of Mayors stands with the Ukrainian people and with the mayors of Ukraine in the defense of their sovereign nation, its democratic values, and their very lives; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that America's mayors will heed Mayor Klitchko's call and take all possible actions in their cities to support the nation's leadership in bringing an end to the Russian government's violent assault on the people and the leadership of Ukraine.

