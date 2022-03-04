Vuzix to Participate in Two Financial Conferences in March

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating in the following in-person investor conferences this month:

March 8 Opal's Annual Family Office Winter Forum

Marriott Marquis in New York, NY





Company management will be displaying Vuzix' family of smart glasses products and be available for investor meetings with event participants.



March 14 34th Annual Roth Conference

The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA





Company management will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at this event. Investment managers and analysts are invited to register for a meeting.

About Vuzix Corporation



Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 241 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2022 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , Twitter and Facebook pages.

