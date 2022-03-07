InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Support Casual Collars (OSK-208)

PITTSBURGH, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to prevent soft collars from falling flat," said an inventor, from Austin, Texas, "so I invented the SPORTY COLLAR. My design ensures that your collar looks attractive throughout the day."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to support the collar on a casual shirt. In doing so, it prevents the ends of the collar from folding outward and falling flat. As a result, it offers a neat and professional appearance and it can be used with a knit, golf or Polo shirt. The invention features a simple design that is easy to position and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OSK-208, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

