InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Hit Golf Balls on Rough Terrain (LOS-117)

PITTSBURGH, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a uniform surface from which a golfer could hit a golf ball after his initial drive or tee shot," said an inventor, from Harbor City, Calif., "so I invented the 360 HITTING MATT. My design would eliminate the risk of the golfer striking tree roots or rocks with the head of a club."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to hit a golf ball from rough or uneven surfaces. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hit the ball on rough soil/dirt, tree roots, rocks, stones, etc. As a result, it could enhance comfort and performance and it could make golfing more enjoyable. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for recreational golfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

