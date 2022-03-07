National Alliance for Hispanic Health Calls on OMB to Swiftly Approve FDA's Proposed Regulations to Ban Menthol Cigarettes and Flavored Cigars

WASHINGTON, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "For far too long, the tobacco industry has targeted Hispanics, women, youth and other communities. The evidence is clear — a ban on menthol will save lives, " said Jane L. Delgado, PhD, MS, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, the Nation's leading Hispanic health advocacy group, in announcing the Alliance's support for FDA's proposed menthol regulations. Eliminating menthol has been proven to reduce smoking rates, reduce cigarette sales, and save lives with studies showing that a menthol ban, like the one proposed by FDA, would lead 923,000 smokers to quit and could prevent 633,000 deaths.

The Alliance urged the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to take swift action to approve the FDA's proposed rules, as written, to ban menthol in cigarettes and all flavors in cigars and submit them for public comment. More than a third (34.7%) of Hispanic adult smokers use menthol cigarettes and have been targeted by the tobacco industry for decades. Menthol increases the appeal of tobacco, especially among youth, by masking unpleasant flavors and making cigarettes easier to use.

"Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable disease. A ban on menthol and flavored cigars is necessary to address tobacco-related morbidity and mortality and is core to the health of the Nation. We encourage OMB to expedite its review of the FDA's proposed regulations and submit them for public comment," concluded Dr. Delgado.

