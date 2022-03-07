Princess Cruises is now the Official Cruise Vacation Partner for the Porsche Club of America National Events

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises today announced the beginning of a relationship with Porsche Club of America as the official cruise vacation partner for its national events.

(Left to right) Tom Gorsuch (President of the Porsche Club of America) and John Padgett (Princess Cruises president) congratulate Chili Winters winner of Porsche Club of America’s WERKS Reunion Classic Club Coupe Division with a 7-night Princess MedallionClass vacation. Princess is now the official vacation partner of PCA’s national events. (PRNewswire)

"Like the Porsche Club of America, Princess Cruises celebrates the finer things in life, and we are honored to be able to offer Porsche owners and enthusiasts exclusive cruise experiences they'll cherish as much as their cars," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. "We share an obsession for personalized experiences, and look forward to providing members with concierge service that creates a Princess Cruise vacation that's customized uniquely for them."

"Princess Cruise values align perfectly with PCA," said Vu Nguyen, executive director for Porsche Club of America. "We're excited that our members will be able to sail to more than 330 destinations on the world's most innovative fleet ships all at exclusive PCA rates."

To kick off the new partnership, Padgett was on hand at the recent Werks Reunion Amelia Island, a celebration of Porsche automobiles and judging competition, and awarded the winning Porsche owner with a Princess MedallionClass vacation.

Princess Cruises delivers the ultimate in effortless, personalized cruising featuring the world-class dining and entertainment Princess is renowned for, all elevated with the Princess MedallionClass Experience. On all ships in the Princess fleet, it begins with the Medallion™, a quarter-sized, wearable device that enables everything from expedited contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship. In addition, guests can share their favorite cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best WiFi at sea, as well as stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favorite movies and shows.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at http://www.princess.com/.

About Princess Cruises :

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 15 modern cruise ships, carrying millions of guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the Medallion device, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation, giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

In line with the latest advice from health officials about COVID-19, Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from medical experts and government bodies and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Click on the following links to stay updated on current Cruise Updates and Health & Safety protocols .

(PRNewsfoto/Princess Cruises) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Princess Cruises